Hidden Valley romps over William Byrd

Luck subsequently was on the Titans side when sophomore Byrd quarterback Israel Hairston connected with Ethan Hairston on a third and 7 play from the Hidden Valley 18. The receiver raced inside the Titans 5 before being relieved of the football. The loose ball crossed the goal line for a touchback and another promising possession was gone.

“I thought that turned the game around right there,” Weaver said.

Indeed, with triggerman Dragovich completing four consecutive passes, the Titans marched 80 yards for the touchdown, Dragovich finishing it from 7 yards on the first play of the second quarter.

So began the onslaught.

Dragovich was terrific, going 16-for-24 passing on the way to 236 yards total offense, 221 passing. Included were a pair of scoring tosses to Braxton Dunnings and another to Ashton Carroll.

Carroll worked the middle of the field relentlessly and finished with 111 yards on eight catches one of which was the 8-yarder that contributed to the Titans 20-point second quarter.