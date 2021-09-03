Hidden Valley romps over William Byrd

Hidden Valley High’s football team demonstrated clearly that a strong finish trumps a stumbling start on most occasions.
After spotting host William Byrd a long opening drive and a field goal then an intercepted pass on Titans quarterback Sam Dragovich’s first attempt deep in the Titans end of the field, Hidden Valley went on to score six unanswered touchdowns while coasting to the 42-10 blowout.
Meanwhile, a scrambling Titans defense throttled the Terriers attack for most of four quarters while forcing a safety on a blocked punt and adding a 24-yard Max Pardon interception return for a score.
With little to complain about aside from seven penalties costing 40 yards, the Titans moved to 2-0. Byrd (0-2) managed a late drive for an AJ Gravely TD, who plowed over from the 1 with 42 seconds left for the final margin.
“I thought our kids showed a heck of a lot of resiliency,” Titans coach Scott Weaver said. “They break a big play in that first couple of possessions and we holding them to a field goal on that first possession was huge.”
Tough times resumed at once for Hidden Valley with the tipped Dragovich pass that John Kiker plucked fluttering from the sky for the pickoff and raced to the end zone. The apparent score was called back on a penalty but Byrd still had possession.
Luck subsequently was on the Titans side when sophomore Byrd quarterback Israel Hairston connected with Ethan Hairston on a third and 7 play from the Hidden Valley 18. The receiver raced inside the Titans 5 before being relieved of the football. The loose ball crossed the goal line for a touchback and another promising possession was gone.
“I thought that turned the game around right there,” Weaver said.
Indeed, with triggerman Dragovich completing four consecutive passes, the Titans marched 80 yards for the touchdown, Dragovich finishing it from 7 yards on the first play of the second quarter.
So began the onslaught.
Dragovich was terrific, going 16-for-24 passing on the way to 236 yards total offense, 221 passing. Included were a pair of scoring tosses to Braxton Dunnings and another to Ashton Carroll.
Carroll worked the middle of the field relentlessly and finished with 111 yards on eight catches one of which was the 8-yarder that contributed to the Titans 20-point second quarter.
“We know what we can do offensively,” said Dragovich, the senior leader of an experienced corps of skill players. “A dumb mistake like the interception we don’t let affect us. We got back together, played like a family, and drove right down the field and scored after that.”
Carroll at outside linebacker was part of a stout defense that frustrated the Terriers for most of the night.
“I really give the credit to Coach Weaver because his game plan this week put uns in the right defenses so we knew what was going to happen before it happened.”
With seven seniors on the roster, Byrd is at a veteran defict. Terriers coach Brad Lutz said the newcomers are learning through on-the-job training.
“We’re still growing,” he said. “We’re still looking for answers and working hard to be the team we want to be. We’re making progress each week.”