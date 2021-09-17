Hidden Valley scores 55-51 victory over Glenvar in game with 1,071 yards total offense

Hidden Valley went back up 48-44 on a 25-yard TD pass from Dragovich to Braxton Dunnings with 2:28 remaining.

Glenvar answered on the next play after the kickoff when Dagan Williams caught a short pass from Aiden Wolk and turned it into an 80-yard TD and a 51-48 lead.

Hidden Valley took possession on its 19 and needed just three plays to cover the field as Carroll caught a pass over the middle, bounced off a tackle and scored the game winner in the battle of previously unbeaten teams.

“I told Coach that this particular route was wide open and he trusted me, and Sam threw a perfect pass,” said Carroll, who scored the game’s first TD on a 40-yard reverse.

“It was just designed to get a first down right there because the safety was about 10 or 12 yards off. I caught it and I didn’t know the safety was that close to me. I just bounced off of him and took it to the crib.”

All that was left for Hidden Valley’s defense to make a play.

Strong did it when he intercepted Wolk’s pass deep over the middle on a second-and-5 call from the Titans’ 48.