Hidden Valley senior moves from playing the sax to making sacks

With a team-best 450 pounds in the dead lift, Clemont is tough to move in the middle. Weaver is more than happy the big senior traded a band uniform for jersey No. 73.

Clemont played football in middle school and for three years resisted efforts by his classmates and former teammates who implored him to give the sport another try.

“I stopped playing because I really wanted to focus on my grades,” Clemont said. “So I was like, ‘If I can’t play football, then I’ll go watch football.’ And what better way to do it than be in the marching band?

“I liked [band] in ninth grade. I stuck with it in 10th grade. Then they made me a section leader so I had to stay another year.”

However, after watching Hidden Valley lose to Cave Spring in the season finale, Clemont decided to change his tune.

“Watching the Cave game when we lost last year, you could see from the stands they were running the same play over and over and over, running right up the middle,” he said.

“There was only so much you could do from the stands.”

So Clemont approached Weaver in May. The coach handed him a packet detailing Hidden Valley’s offseason conditioning workouts.