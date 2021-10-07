Hidden Valley senior moves from playing the sax to making sacks

Deantra Clemont watched the final game of Hidden Valley’s delayed 2020 football season in April from a seat in the stands at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
As Cave Spring put the finishing touches on a 17-14 victory over the Titans, ending a long losing streak in the south Roanoke County rivalry, Clemont could not stomach the sight.
With one more year left in high school, Clemont decided something had to change.
He knew he had to get on the football field somehow.
So he traded his sax for sacks.
Clemont was a 270-pound alto saxophone player in Hidden Valley’s marching band for three years until he walked into coach Scott Weaver’s office one day in late spring and signed up to play football.
Weaver was pleased, but there was just one gnawing problem.
“I had no idea who he was,” the coach said.
“He showed up and our old middle school coach who’s now our [defensive] line coach said, ‘Oh yeah, Deantra was a two-way player for us in middle school.’ I’m like, ‘Why am I just now finding out about this?’”
The Hidden Valley coach is not the only one taking notice now.
Clemont is a starting defensive tackle for a Titans team that is off to a 6-0 start heading into Friday night’s home game against Patrick Henry.
With a team-best 450 pounds in the dead lift, Clemont is tough to move in the middle. Weaver is more than happy the big senior traded a band uniform for jersey No. 73.
Clemont played football in middle school and for three years resisted efforts by his classmates and former teammates who implored him to give the sport another try.
“I stopped playing because I really wanted to focus on my grades,” Clemont said. “So I was like, ‘If I can’t play football, then I’ll go watch football.’ And what better way to do it than be in the marching band?
“I liked [band] in ninth grade. I stuck with it in 10th grade. Then they made me a section leader so I had to stay another year.”
However, after watching Hidden Valley lose to Cave Spring in the season finale, Clemont decided to change his tune.
“Watching the Cave game when we lost last year, you could see from the stands they were running the same play over and over and over, running right up the middle,” he said.
“There was only so much you could do from the stands.”
So Clemont approached Weaver in May. The coach handed him a packet detailing Hidden Valley’s offseason conditioning workouts.
Now it was time to see how much wind the saxophone player really had in those lungs.
“That first day of real running in the summer, when he came back for Day 2, I was impressed because he barely made it through Day 1,” Weaver said.
Clemont missed two full years of weightlifting, but before he decided to play football again he started pumping some iron in the school’s weight room with a cousin who had returned from military service.
Wind sprints were a different story.
His first attempt at the 40-yard dash produced a pedestrian time of 6.2 seconds. Since then, Clemont has cut his time down to 5.2 while dropping 14 pounds to a current playing weight of 256.
“I can tell I’ve got a lot more muscle and mobility,” he said. “I can run a lot better. That was a big thing, showing the guys that I’m willing to put in the work, not only for me to be successful but for the rest of the team.”
Once Clemont got on the practice field, Weaver began to imagine the possibilities.
“The first day we put on pads … nobody could move him,” the coach said. “I said, ‘OK, we’ve got something.’ I had an idea he was going to be pretty special.
“He went from not being in very good shape to, by the time we were in the season, his motor never stopped.”
Weaver noticed something else. Clemont was having fun.
“You get in two-a-days and sometimes the kids just get tired and aren’t excited,” he said. “You’re in camp and the games are so far away. He’s excited about every aspect of football. Everything’s just new and fresh, and it’s pretty neat.
“It’s just his infectious personality. He is the ultimate teammate. He’s just a great kid. Everybody wants to be around him. He always does the right thing, says the right thing. He’s a kid that you really want to pull for.”
Clemont is a crowd favorite at Hidden Valley games. His former mates in the marching band often chant his name during breaks in the action.
“Last Friday we had our alumni come back. A lot of them had just graduated so they knew Deantra,” Hidden Valley band director Thomas Galyen said. “They were really cheering for him. A lot of them played the saxophone so they knew him really well.”
Clemont has been involved in music since he was in the sixth grade. He plays in Hidden Valley’s wind ensemble and jazz band.
“My mother played trombone, one uncle played alto sax, and another uncle played percussion,” Clemont said.
“Usually every weekend we’ll clean the house and my mom will have some sort of music playing. Jazz, gospel, it just depends on whatever mood she’s in.”
Had Clemont stayed in the marching band, he likely would have moved up from second-chair alto sax to the first chair.
Instead, he’s now a first-team defensive tackle.
His band director is not surprised.
“I kind of saw it coming,” Galyen said. “Last year, on Mondays or Tuesdays he was always talking about NFL games that were on the past weekend.”
Weaver thinks Clemont could play football somewhere at the next level.
“We haven’t had that conversation yet,” he said. “That will come as we get closer to mid-October. If he wants to play college football, I think we can get him a chance.”
Does Clemont have a future in football?
Or could he go the route of Clarence Clemons, who played college football before becoming the legendary sax man in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band?
After three years in Hidden Valley's band, the saxophone might be going back in the instrument case.
“I love what we do here,” Clemont said, “but football is calling my name now.”