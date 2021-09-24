Hidden Valley survives close call at Franklin County, remains undefeated

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County football coach J.R. Edwards gave Hidden Valley’s Scott Weaver his first coaching job.
Friday night, he almost gave Weaver and the Titans their first loss of the season.
That was until Hidden Valley’s magical 2021 ride continued Friday night in the same thrilling fashion it has taken the Titans to the halfway point of the schedule.
Trailing by a touchdown for most of the first half, Hidden Valley rallied with three fourth-quarter TDs including two in the final 3 minutes, 13 seconds to score a 28-21 nondistrict victory over the Eagles.
It was the first win for Hidden Valley (5-0) in four tries over Franklin County.
“To come in here and beat them … everyone said we’ve been beating bad teams … I mean, [Class] 6A Franklin County. There you go,” Hidden Valley linebacker Max Pardon said.
Pardon went into the end zone with the football for the game-winning TD, returning an interception 20 yards with 2:21 to play to erase a 21-20 Franklin County lead.
“I got it, I was just like, ‘I’ve got to score,” Pardon said. “It was crazy.”
So were the final four minutes.
Hidden Valley led 14-7 after a 29-yard TD pass from Sam Dragovich to Joey Strong on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Then it was time for the homecoming crowd to hold on to their collective hats.
Jahylen Lee tied the game on a 20-yard TD run for Franklin County (2-2), then Jamerise Holland gave the Eagles the ball back with an interception and 39-yard return.
Lee scored again on the next play for a 21-14 Franklin County lead with 3:30 left on the clock.
The fun was just getting started.
It took just one play for Hidden Valley to answer as Dragovich hit Braxton Dunnings for a 64-yard TD pass with 3:13 to play.The PAT failed, leaving the Titans down 21-20.
That set the stage for Pardon’s interception.
Foutz rolled to his left, stopped and tried to throw near the sideline. Pardon stepped in and weaved his way through traffic for the TD.
“I don’t know who it was, I got a little block. Then I hit it with a move and I was in the end zone,” he said.
Edwards blamed himself for the play.
“We get to a critical point in the game and I make a pretty bad call and put us in a bad position,” the Franklin County coach said. “I told the kids that’s on me. We were all going to take that one together.”
Dragovich passed for 239 yards and also scored Hidden Valley’s first TD on a 6-yard run just before halftime.
Lee ran for 189 yards on 28 carries and scored all three Franklin County TDs.
However, Franklin County committed five turnovers, not including failing to recover the kickoff after Hidden Valley’s final TD.
The Titans tried to ice the game, but Franklin County blocked Brody Layman’s 22-yard field goal.
Layman was injured on the play and was removed from the field on a stretcher.
“We don’t believe it’s anything head or neck-[related],” Weaver said. “He took a helmet into the quad after he kicked. We’re just being overly cautious.’’
Hidden Valley’s defense held off Franklin County’s last threat just as the Titans did last week in a 55-51 home win over Glenvar.
Weaver, who serves as Hidden Valley’s defensive coordinator, was asked if he will give himself a raise.
“I almost fired him last week,” Weaver said. “This week the assistant coaches did a really good job.”
When Edwards was Hidden Valley’s head coach from 2004-08, he hired Weaver right out of college as an assistant.
“He’s a heck of a guy, he’s a heck of a mentor and he still is to me,” Weaver said.
Now Hidden Valley has won five games in a row for the first time since Weaver’s 2014 team embarked on a seven-game win streak.