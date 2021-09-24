Hidden Valley survives close call at Franklin County, remains undefeated

Then it was time for the homecoming crowd to hold on to their collective hats.

Jahylen Lee tied the game on a 20-yard TD run for Franklin County (2-2), then Jamerise Holland gave the Eagles the ball back with an interception and 39-yard return.

Lee scored again on the next play for a 21-14 Franklin County lead with 3:30 left on the clock.

The fun was just getting started.

It took just one play for Hidden Valley to answer as Dragovich hit Braxton Dunnings for a 64-yard TD pass with 3:13 to play.The PAT failed, leaving the Titans down 21-20.

That set the stage for Pardon’s interception.

Foutz rolled to his left, stopped and tried to throw near the sideline. Pardon stepped in and weaved his way through traffic for the TD.

“I don’t know who it was, I got a little block. Then I hit it with a move and I was in the end zone,” he said.

Edwards blamed himself for the play.

“We get to a critical point in the game and I make a pretty bad call and put us in a bad position,” the Franklin County coach said. “I told the kids that’s on me. We were all going to take that one together.”