Hidden Valley team, Blacksburg freshman Albert win Heritage Invitational golf titles
Hidden Valley team, Blacksburg freshman Albert win Heritage Invitational golf titles

FOREST — Emmerson Bartley did not expect to be the decider in Hidden Valley’s win in the 2021 John Scott Memorial Heritage Invitational, but that’s how it shook out for the Titans’ No. 5 player.

Hidden Valley and Mills Godwin of Richmond finished 18 holes in a flat-footed tie at 300, each counting the top four scores from their five players.

This year, tournament organizers included a revised tiebreaker, even though there had never been a tie in the event.

The winner was the team with the best score by its fifth player. Bartley’s 85 – a solid score that would have counted for all but three of the 21 teams entered – was seven shots better than Godwin’s fifth, a 92 by Lawrence Belcher.

Blacksburg’s Jake Albert, a 14-year-old freshman playing in his first high school tournament, toured the par-72 layout at London Downs Golf Club in 4-under-par 68 to claim the individual championship.

The Titans’ team title ended Blacksburg’s five-year, four-tournament reign over the Heritage tournament.

Titans coach Mark Croye said the team will be happy to carry momentum into the Metro on Aug. 10.

“This is a huge boost for us,” Croye said. “All of our players shot well and played solid. Some of them didn’t think they played all that well, but that shows the level of higher expectations we have now. We played in the spring and didn’t play that well, but we’re playing well this summer.”

The Titans were paced by Harrison Withers' 2-under-par 70.

“He’s playing really well this summer,” Croye said. “He played real solid. Didn’t make any big mistakes. Some rounds are that way when you don’t do anything really special but don’t do anything stupid.”

Slade Aliff, who is now eligible after sitting out the spring because of the transfer rule, shot a 74, matched by Tanner Whitely. Richard Hearp added an 82.

Albert’s round started with a 30-yard chip-in for eagle on his second hole that set the tone for his round. He had two more birdies in the next six holes, then parred the last 10.

“I’ve been playing tournament golf since I was 10 and playing since I was 3, so it’s nice to win my first high school tournament.” Albert said.

He is sure to get congratulated by his role model, former Bruins golfer and current PGA Tour player Lanto Griffin.

Bruins coach Rick Mattox said Albert is putting him in a quandary. He has never played a freshman in the No. 1 spot, but Albert’s game is so strong right now that might change.

“He’s the real deal,” Mattox said. “We have never played a ninth-grader at the No 1 position. Not even Lanto Griffin. We always kind of acquiesce to the senior but if Jake keep throwing up these 68s we might have to see about that."

Albert played in the top slot Monday because normal No. 1 David Johns, along with Samantha Skinner, missed the tournament for a Junior event in North Carolina.

Lord Botetourt also missed its top two players, Samir Davidov and Ashton Harper, because of conflicts with AJGA tournaments.

Heritage Invitational

At London Downs Golf Club

Par 72

Medalist: Jake Albert, Blacksburg, 68

x-Hidden Valley (300) -- Harrison Withers 70, Slade Aliff 74, Tanner Whitely 74, Richard Hearp 82, Emmerson Bartley 84.

y-Mills Godwin (300) -- Matkins Milligan 71, Alex Hudak 71, Nick Collins 73, Lily Davis 85, Lawrence Belcher 92.

Blacksburg (308) -- Jake Albert 68, Sean Ruan 76, Pierce Campbell 80, Lishu Wang 84, Alex Harrison 98.

Western Albemarle (316) -- Luke Vance 74, Addi Ritter 80, Sam Stoke 81, John Bond 81, Jack Crombie 82. E.C. Glass (318) -- Penn Willman 73, Camp Campbell 79, Jackson Gulley 82, Robert Sorenson 84, Matt Ebert 93.

Halifax County (324) -- Jack Morgan 75, Will Long 78, J D Cunningham 80, Zac Rhodes 91, Joseph Roberts 95.

Patrick Henry (327) -- Sam Dowdy 77, Durbin Stevens 82, Maxwell Stevens 83, Tommy Fitchett 85, Bass Beasley 87.

Jefferson Forest (332) -- Conner Kail 72, William Wallis 82, Thomas Shadrick 88, Blake Hogan 90, Jayden Trent 95. 

Lord Botetourt (349) -- Jake Koffman 78, Dylan Salvi 82, Xavier Shelton 94, Hunter Duncan 95, Cole Leavens 103.

Brookville (353) – Jared Skinner 83, David Wesolowski 84, Kaden Fus 88, Brent Wesolowski 98, Maxx Newman 104.

Magna Vista (357) -- Patrick McCrickard 78, Luke Gardner 88, Logan Williams 92, Mason Nowman 95, Jaken Ford 105.

Rockbridge (359) -- Sofia Vargas 84, Andrew McCoy 84, Jack Jensen 95, Abby Brooks 96, Kendal Nye 101.

Bassett (361) -- Camden Bryant 83, Sydney Witcher 88, Cole Byrd 91, Troy Carter 99, Austin Ray 104.

Amherst (368) – Brice Reichard 78, Anthony Souza 80, Christian Harris 90, Caleb Knight 120.

Rustburg (373) -- Julius Hall 88, Avery Cox 90, Jackson Hall 91, Coleman DeJarnette 104, C P Cofer 105.

Appomattox (396) -- Troy Graham 95, Keaton Chandler 96, Ethan Walton 100, Mannix Wilhort 105, Hunter Garrett 113.

William Campbell (420) – Cody Snow 96, Isaiah Lowery 105, Ethan Kerr 106, Joey Yoder 113, Ernie Yoder WD.

Tunstall (440) -- Patrick Snow 105, Cole Abercrombie 110, Landon Jones 111, Jackson Jones 114.

Cave Spring (NS) -- Owen Bright 70, Nate Faulkner 71.

x-won in tie-breaker

y-Runer-up in tie-breaker

