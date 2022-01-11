Hidden Valley uses 33-point fourth quarter to set up overtime win over Christiansburg

At some juncture of the second quarter, perhaps in the third quarter, and most definitely in the fourth quarter, Hidden Valley's hopes for a homecourt boys basketball victory Tuesday night were more than hidden.

They were flat-out buried.

The Titans trailed by 20 points at various stages, but that made an improbable comeback even more remarkable as they somehow pulled out an 87-81 River Ridge District victory over Christiansburg in overtime.

Facing a 36-22 halftime deficit, Hidden Valley (2-12, 1-4) scored an incredible 65 points in the second half and the four-minute OT -- with 33 in the fourth quarter -- to win for just the second time all season.

Junior guard Tyus Johnson fired in 33 points, while senior forward Hunter Whittaker had 23 -- all after halftime -- including a 3-pointer that tied the game at 72 at the end of regulation.

Hidden Valley interim coach Brad Hutchins may well have a long career, but he will not forget this one anytime soon.

The Titans coach was planning to take a year away from basketball, but when Phil Miron resigned on the first day of preseason practice, Hutchins agreed to coach the team in 2021-22.

"It's amazing," Hutchins said. "It's all about these kids. That's why I decided to come back and do this. I love these kids. They're resilient. They just keep battling and overcoming adversity. I'm happy for them."

Christiansburg (5-8, 0-3) was all smiles in the first half as 6-foot-5 center Tyrique Taylor was well on his way to a 30-point night.

Meanwhile, Hidden Valley was all thumbs, missing layups, throwing passes to all corners of the gym and failing to convert free throws.

"At halftime I put '12, 6 and 8' on the board," Hutchins said. "Twelve was how many layups we missed, six was how many free throws we missed and eight stupid turnovers. I added them all up, and that could have been 58 points.

"I told them they could score 58 points in the second half and they ended up scoring 50."

Austin Purcell had 15 points and Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon added 14 for the Blue Demons, who were without 6-foot-7 forward Jacob Moles because of COVID-19 protocol.

Christiansburg could not stop the snowball rolling downhill.

""We were up 16 and for the next eight possessions we turned it over or took a bad shot," Christiansburg coach Mike Hunter said. "With our team, it's just hard getting them to play and getting them to play together."

Hidden Valley had plenty of heroes.

Johnson scored the Titans' first 10 points and his 16 in the first half kept the home team from a complete blowout.

Joey Strong had 12 points, including a crucial 3-pointer in overtime.

Phillip Smith scored six points in the fourth quarter, adding a big 3-pointer.

Tegen Smith finished with 11 points with three of the Titans' 12 treys.

But Whittaker was the story down the stretch.

The 6-foof-3 forward put up 21 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the OT.

With Christiansburg up 72-69 and time running down, Whittaker had room at the top of the key and he drained a long 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

"My teammates gave me the ball," Whittaker said. "Time was running down. I figured I could make that shot."

Whittaker was the culprit of many of the missed layups in the first 2 1/2 quarters, high on creativity but low on production.

"I was trying to be acrobatic," he said. "Once I seettled down and got that first layup to go, I realized I needed to be a little more calm and a little more stable when I'm going up."

Hidden Valley went to a small lineup down the stretch, which left Whittaker matched up inside against Taylor.

The powerful Christiansburg big man had 13 points in the fourth quarter and the OT.

"He's a good player," Whittaker said. "It takes a lot of conditioning. He's a lot to handle down low. He's just a good player."

Whittaker missed time in December with a back injury. As losses piled up following the late coaching change with an interim coach, Hidden Valley was one team that needed something positive.

That could be why the postgame celebration in the locker room nearly took the door off the hinges.

"It means the world to all of us, to be able to celebrate after a game, after a huge win, after a huge comeback," Whittaker said. "It means a lot to me and to everybody."

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

