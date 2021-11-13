Hidden Valley volleyball withstands challenge from Fort Defiance in Class 3 tourney

After her latest round of contributions to Hidden Valley High volleyball success, Caleigh Ponn was in a bit of a rush Saturday.
“I have to go work on my science fair project,” she said.
Which prompted a question and that was what was the finished project intended to establish scientifically?
“We’re working on something based on something we like, which is sports,” she said. “So we’re doing something about the happiness level people have win or lose and how their age and maturity have an impact on it.”
Given that a variety of ages are represented on the Titans roster and not all the happiness/sadness data had been gathered, it still may be safely assumed that the post-match glee in the Titans dressing quarters was universal.
Regardless of the age and maturity level of the celebrants, there was plenty to be joyful about in the wake of the 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 victory over visiting Fort Defiance in a quarterfinal of the Class 3 tournament.
The win earned the Titans (27-2) a semifinal home match 6 p.m. Tuesday against the Carroll County-Rustburg winner.
Ponn, a freshman, would agree there was nothing experimental about stopping a determined and veteran squad from Fort Defiance. The Titans relied on their usual tried and true — opportunistic scoring, a barrage of line drive serves that kept the Indians receive off balance, and finding ways time and again to make a clutch play.
“We want to keep playing,” Ponn said. “The key was to play fast. Once we’re going fast, they can’t block, they can’t get out there so we use that to our advantage. “
Fort Defiance (22-4), with five seniors and all but one of the rest of the roster juniors, was relentless throughout and had a good shot to win every set.
“The kids came ready to play and that’s all you can ask as a coach,” Indians coach Sue Leonard said. “We couldn’t make the play we needed to make when we needed to make it.”
To her point, Fort Defiance led 22-18 in the first set, was deadlocked 21-21 in the second, and down 20-21 in the decisive third.
“We struggled in some areas we don’t usually struggle in tonight,” Titans coach Carla Ponn said. “I don’t think we were as efficient offensively as we’ve been. We didn’t put as many first balls down, we didn’t get as many kills as we usually do. We were down about an average of 10 kills we usually get.”
The coach hastened to credit the opponent for any shortfall in the Titans' attack.
“That’s to credit Fort. They played great defense and I felt like they really had us scouted well. We were off-sync offensively. It didn’t flow as well as it did in other matches.”
Any lack of flow or other deficiency certainly was not readily apparent to the opponent.
“We played great defense but offensively, Hidden Valley is so strong,” Leonard said. “And No. 13, oh my gosh. They went to her time and again, and she produced.”
That would be senior outside hitter Cam Davenport, who switched wings with Caleigh Ponn throughout the match in order to keep the front line Fort Defiance players guessing. Davenport, Ponn and Abby Crosser combined for 39 kills. Ponn had 16, one more than Davenport.
On the defensive side, Ponn had 14 digs and Davenport added 10 more. Faith Mitchell and Emily Dudley teamed for 31 assists.
Ellie Cook paced Fort Defiance with 11 kills. Libero Lindsay Atkins (16 digs) and middle Caroline Simonetti (five blocks) anchored the defense.