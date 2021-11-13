Hidden Valley volleyball withstands challenge from Fort Defiance in Class 3 tourney

“We want to keep playing,” Ponn said. “The key was to play fast. Once we’re going fast, they can’t block, they can’t get out there so we use that to our advantage. “

Fort Defiance (22-4), with five seniors and all but one of the rest of the roster juniors, was relentless throughout and had a good shot to win every set.

“The kids came ready to play and that’s all you can ask as a coach,” Indians coach Sue Leonard said. “We couldn’t make the play we needed to make when we needed to make it.”

To her point, Fort Defiance led 22-18 in the first set, was deadlocked 21-21 in the second, and down 20-21 in the decisive third.

“We struggled in some areas we don’t usually struggle in tonight,” Titans coach Carla Ponn said. “I don’t think we were as efficient offensively as we’ve been. We didn’t put as many first balls down, we didn’t get as many kills as we usually do. We were down about an average of 10 kills we usually get.”

The coach hastened to credit the opponent for any shortfall in the Titans' attack.

“That’s to credit Fort. They played great defense and I felt like they really had us scouted well. We were off-sync offensively. It didn’t flow as well as it did in other matches.”