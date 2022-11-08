Hidden Valley wins Region 3D volleyball final

Caleigh Ponn got the 100th kill of her young volleyball career with a resounding "boom" Tuesday as the Hidden Valley Titans beat Tunstall 3-0 in the Region 3D final

Ponn, a sophomore, had 26 kills and 10 digs on Wednesday for Hidden Valley (29-0).

“I think that I have a very strong shoulder, so sometimes I just outpower them,” Ponn said of Tunstall. “Sometimes it’s luck and sometimes it's placement, we do these things in practice.”

Even though Ponn led the match in kills, she’s still feeling the effects of a thumb injury was sustained earlier in the season.

“It just keeps rehappening, so they don't want to retape it and it gets worst,” Ponn said. At first, I was so frustrated because I just couldn't do what I needed to do. But I think I'm used to it now and I just have to be smarter with what I’m doing.”

In the first set of the match, Tunstall marched back from being down 19-10 to close the lead to only a five point advantage for Hidden Valley. But Calli Anderson, the team leader in assists on the season with more than 700, decided to play a different role for the teams next point.

“I wanted to get the point fast because the ball was just going back and forth,” Anderson said. “We just needed to put the ball down to stop their momentum.”

The second set was a defensive clinic by the Titans with Abby Crosser as the anchor. She had two blocks on the night and leads the team with 42 this season.

“I think just so many years with coach [Carla] Ponn and listening to the little tips and tricks she tells [has contributed to my growth],” Crosser said. “I think every play going out there and saying I want to win has helped and this is just Titans volleyball.”

Crosser praised her coach for the team rarely trailing and dominating the second set 25-10 against Tunstall (27-1).

“Coach Ponn tells us every practice that we know how to do this and we know how to fight,” Crosser said. “We work on it every practice, how to be resilient and how to fight back.”

The third set opened up with multiple defensive stops by the Titans and Sophie Arnold helped the team capitalize on Tunstall’s mistakes.

“I really wanted to show everyone that our team is really strong because we’re all sophomores,” Arnold said. “ I feel like a lot of people doubted us this year and I think we pulled out this season very well.”

Ponn wasn't surprised by her team's performance against Tunstall.

“I think we were just ready, we’ve been preparing and we knew what to expect,” Ponn said. “I think they were aggressive, confident and I just think they did really good today.”

Ponn won Region 3D coach of the year and hoped to share a moment with her daughter Caleigh Ponn. But after receiving player of the year honors initially, the region decided to do a recount.

“I wanted to experience the moment with my daughter, but now they’re revoting because of another team,” Ponn said. "But it was great for the team and I told them not to focus on the little one. Let’s focus on the big one.”

After winning the Region 3D championship Wednesday, the Hidden Valley Titans will host a home playoff game against Rustburg on Saturday.

“I think we just have to persevere and stay committed to the process we started in July,” Ponn said. “Just take it one day at a time.”