Hidden Valley's Davenport, Ponn, Bassett's Rumley make VHSL Class 3 volleyball first team

Hidden Valley senior Cam Davenport and freshman Caleigh Ponn, and Bassett senior Makayla Rumley have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 3 volleyball squad by a panel of coaches.

Rockbridge County sophomores Maddie Dahl and Nala Shearer made the second team along with Carroll County senior Madison Stockner.

Rustburg's Kate Hardie was chosen player of the year after leading the Red Devils to a second consecutive Class 3 state title. Hardie's mother, Kristen Hardie, was named coach of the year.