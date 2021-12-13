Hidden Valley's Davenport, Ponn, Bassett's Rumley make VHSL Class 3 volleyball first team

Hidden Valley senior Cam Davenport and freshman Caleigh Ponn, and Bassett senior Makayla Rumley have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 3 volleyball squad by a panel of coaches.
Rockbridge County sophomores Maddie Dahl and Nala Shearer made the second team along with Carroll County senior Madison Stockner.
Rustburg's Kate Hardie was chosen player of the year after leading the Red Devils to a second consecutive Class 3 state title. Hardie's mother, Kristen Hardie, was named coach of the year.
Volleyball all-state
CLASS 3
First team
Kate Hardie, Rustburg, sr.; Sarah Callender, Tabb, sr.; Cam Davenport, Hidden Valley, sr.; Kendall Abercrombie, York, jr.; Meah Coles, Rustburg, sr.; Mara Wollford, William Monroe, sr.; Caleigh Pnnn, Hidden Valley, fr.; Makayla Rumley, Bassett, sr.; Delaney Scharnus, Rustburg, sr.; Abby Gregory, Tabb, sr.
Second team
Leilani Goggin, Fort Defiance, sr.; Eden Bigham, Rustburg, sr.; Maddie Dahl, Rockbridge County, soph.; Madison Stockner, Carroll County, sr.; Aubrey Hyndshaw, New Kent, jr.; Alli Pratt, Tabb, jr.; Clara Foster, New Kent, sr.; Morgan Hunter, York, jr.; Blair Bussells, Goochland, sr.; Nala Shearer, Rockbridge County, soph.
Player of the year
Kate Hardie, Rustburg.
Coach of the year
Kristen Hardie, Rustburg.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!