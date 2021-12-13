 Skip to main content
Hidden Valley's Davenport, Ponn, Bassett's Rumley make VHSL Class 3 volleyball first team
Hidden Valley's Davenport, Ponn, Bassett's Rumley make VHSL Class 3 volleyball first team

hvbassett volleyball 110421 rh 003

Seniors Makayla Rumley (left) of Bassett and Hidden Valley's Cam Davenport were named to the VHSL Class 3 volleyball first team.

 RYAN HUNT, Special to

The Roanoke Times

Hidden Valley senior Cam Davenport and freshman Caleigh Ponn, and Bassett senior Makayla Rumley have been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 3 volleyball squad by a panel of coaches.

Rockbridge County sophomores Maddie Dahl and Nala Shearer made the second team along with Carroll County senior Madison Stockner.

Rustburg's Kate Hardie was chosen player of the year after leading the Red Devils to a second consecutive Class 3 state title. Hardie's mother, Kristen Hardie, was named coach of the year.

 

Volleyball all-state

CLASS 3

First team

Kate Hardie, Rustburg, sr.; Sarah Callender, Tabb, sr.; Cam Davenport, Hidden Valley, sr.; Kendall Abercrombie, York, jr.; Meah Coles, Rustburg, sr.; Mara Wollford, William Monroe, sr.; Caleigh Pnnn, Hidden Valley, fr.; Makayla Rumley, Bassett, sr.; Delaney Scharnus, Rustburg, sr.; Abby Gregory, Tabb, sr.

Second team

Leilani Goggin, Fort Defiance, sr.; Eden Bigham, Rustburg, sr.; Maddie Dahl, Rockbridge County, soph.; Madison Stockner, Carroll County, sr.; Aubrey Hyndshaw, New Kent, jr.; Alli Pratt, Tabb, jr.; Clara Foster, New Kent, sr.; Morgan Hunter, York, jr.; Blair Bussells, Goochland, sr.; Nala Shearer, Rockbridge County, soph.

Player of the year

Kate Hardie, Rustburg.

Coach of the year

Kristen Hardie, Rustburg.

