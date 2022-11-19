Hidden Valley's perfect volleyball season ends at the hand of York in Class 3 final

Hidden Valley High School entered the Class 3 state final as one of two undefeated volleyball teams in the state of Virginia.

But the Titans fell short of a state title.

York rallied to beat the Titans 17-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-11 in the final Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

The Titans finished 31-1.

“I’ve gotten lots of wins and titles, but to go undefeated is really hard and a lot of pressure,” Hidden Valley coach Carla Ponn said. “I wish we would have dropped something along the way. It’s a lot of pressure to remain undefeated and become a state champion.”

York (26-4) jumped out to score the first point of the match on the back of Ashley Hunt. Her action around the net on the offensive end was dominant through the first half of the match.

Down 9-5, Hidden Valley showed grit in the first set. Sophia Arnold was the perfect showing of that as she was blocked two times before having her first kill tie the match at 9-9.

Then it turned into the Caleigh Ponn show for the Titans. Her effort to dive for every loose ball was mesmerizing. During a back-and-forth stretch where no team could seem to score a point, Ponn dove for a ball three feet out of bounds after one of her teammates hit the ball the opposite way. This dig helped quiet the heckling York student section.

“Today I came in and wanted to win very badly. So whatever was said to me from the crowd, I knew I had to zone it out,” she said. “For the most part it worked. Sometimes you hear it but you realize they aren’t playing.”

Ponn had career highs in kills (39) and digs (38) while adding two aces.

“This year, we worked so hard all year long and we put forth effort every day at practice,” she said. “We wanted to do it for [senior] Abby Crosser.”

Arnold was a force to open up the second set. Within the first 10 points, she had one kill and two aces.

With the Titans up 24-23, Carla Ponn called a timeout and talked intensely to her team. After the timeout, Caleigh Ponn scored the set-winning kill.

Despite being down two sets to none, York and its fans didn’t show a lack of enthusiasm. York raced out to an 11-7 lead in the third set.

“Our fans came four and a half hours down here to support us and that just means everything,” York coach Jonathan Amaral said. “No matter what, just leave it on the line. I don’t want no one leaving here with regrets.”

The third set went blow for blow until the side judge ruled that Hidden Valley’s Calli Anderson reached over the net. That gave York the third set.

“When we went up, I was trying to focus on being aggressive because I knew we could keep them off their toes,” Hunt said. “I had confidence in my team that they were going to kill it right back at them.”

York then won the next two sets as well to complete the comeback.

“I’m so happy for these girls. I’m super proud of how hard they fought from being down 0-2,” Amaral said. “That is a really good Hidden Valley team and a well-coached team.”

The Titans broke down in tears after their undefeated season ended.

“I think we lost our confidence. I can teach the game and I can tell you what to do and I can try to motivate,” Carla Ponn said. “But the confidence has to come from within the athlete and if you step on the court and you don't have it, you will get beat.”

The Falcons dove on top of each other after winning the championship.

“I’m going to call the athletic director and tell him to put our banner on the wall. Our York High School banner for volleyball is empty,” Hunt said. "I never thought we would make it this far.”