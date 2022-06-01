High School Baseball: Basham's slam helps Christiansburg blast William Byrd in Region 3D semifinal

CHRISTIANSBURG — The first three batters for Christiansburg in Wednesday’s Region 3D semifinal reached base on a hit by pitch and two bunt singles that might not have rolled a total of 90 feet.

Cleanup man Marshall Basham made up for that in a big, big way.

The big, right-handed swinger cleared the bases by lining an opposite field grand slam to power Christiansburg to a 10-1 victory over William Byrd, qualifying the Blue Demons for the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

Christiansburg (22-2), unbeaten in the state of Virginia this spring, will play at Abingdon on Friday in the region final. The winner will host a state quarterfinal while the loser will travel next week.

“We’re going to Abingdon. Obviously they’ve been the kingpin of the region the last couple years,” Christiansburg coach Dale Nelson said. “We’ll give it our best shot.”

Basham’s shot over the right-center field fence came on a 3-1 fastball from Byrd left-hander Hunter Sipe.

The sacks were filled when Sipe hit Blue Demons leadoff man Mason Self with a pitch, and Colten McGrady and Dawson Gragg followed with bunt singles.

Basham’s grand slam, the first of his career, was a no-doubter.

“I was thinking fastball on a 3-1 count,” he said. “It’s a fastball count. I was trying to drive it.”

In the big junior’s excitement, he nearly fell between first and second base after a 360-degree leap in the air.

“I usually am an emotional player, especially in big games,” said Basham, who added a two-run double in the sixth to finish with six RBIs.

Starting pitcher Tanner Evans made the lead stand.

The stocky sophomore allowed just two hits in five innings in just his third start of the year, yielding to Self for the final two frames.

Evans, who has played varsity football and basketball since his freshman year, is a seasoned veteran at a young age.

“He was a bulldog for us tonight,” Nelson said. “That’s one reason we wanted to give him the ball tonight. He’s gone through the wars on Friday nights and also on the hardwood as well.

“He’s been there, done that even though he’s only a sophomore. You can tell he’s got the moxie.”

Gragg finished with three hits for Christiansburg, while Evans added two. The Blue Demons’ first nine hits were split among eight players.

“We’ve bean a balanced lineup most of the year,” Nelson said. “I was happy to see that tonight.”

Sipe and Ian Burnett had the only two hits for Byrd (16-6), which did not return any starting players from the team that lost a nail-biter at Abingdon in the 2021 region semifinals.

Sipe, a VMI recruit, took his first loss of the year on the mound.

“We had two [returning] innings on the mound from last year and two meaningful at-bats coming back,” Byrd coach Jason Taylor said.

“They got two bunts down, give them credit. They played well. You play with little bit more confidence when you’re up 4-0.

“These kids have given me everything I wanted. I’ve had people tell me, ‘This kid won’t help you,’ or ‘This kid won’t help you,’ but we broke four or five school records this year with kids that never stepped on a varsity field.”

Taylor, who took Byrd’s head coaching position on a possible one-year basis, was looking for his 200th career victory Wednesday.

The former Hidden Valley head coach is contemplating whether to return in 2022.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Taylor said. “If there’s somebody out there that is a better fit and a better coach who wants to put the time and effort into maintaining the tradition Byrd has had … we’ll sit down and talk about it.”