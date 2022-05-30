High school baseball: Big inning propels Cave Spring over Lord Botetourt in Region 3D quarterfinal

Cave Spring’s baseball team had one big inning Monday, and it began with a little dose ‘small ball.’

Sparked by a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt, the Knights scored eight runs in the second inning on the way to a 9-3 home victory over Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D quarterfinals.

Cave Spring (13-5) lashed out five hits in the eight-run uprising, but Peyton Horsley led off with a base on balls and Owen Sweeney followed with a sacrifice to get the ball rolling.

“We haven’t been able to do that very well this year,” Cave Spring coach Ricky Lonker said. “We’ve been focusing on that lately.

“It cost us some games early, in 3-2 games we’d botch a sacrifice bunt or a squeeze so we’ve been working on that daily. If you can execute a bunt you can win a bunch of games.”

Lord Botetourt (15-7) rolled into Roanoke County on the heels of Saturday’s victory over Franklin County in the Blue Ridge District tournament final.

The Cavaliers found themselves behind the 8-ball quickly.

Cave Spring sent 12 men to the plate in the second as Jack Urgo had an RBI double, while Bryce Cooper and Aiden Dellinger delivered RBI singles and Skylor Carroll added a two-run single off Botetourt starter Nate Prince.

When Owen Sweeney greeted reliever Connor Fuhrman with a run-scoring double, the damage was complete.

Prince walked three batters in the inning, and the Cavaliers had some shaky moments in the infield and outfield.

“That was a little unusual,” Botetourt coach Todd Smith said. “Nate’s our guy. He’s gotten out of stuff like that all year long.

“I know everybody in the stands is telling me I need to pull him, I need to pull him, I need to pull him, but he’s been our guy all year. He’s gotten out of jams all year. Tonight, Cave Spring put the ball on the bat a little bit better than we did.”

Credit Cave Spring starter Trey Ludy, who gave up just five hits over 6 ⅓ innings.

“He’s quiet, doesn’t say much, just does his job,” Lonker said.

The right-hander allowed three infield singles in the fifth inning, but he was able to keep the Cavaliers off the board thanks to the first of two 6-4-3 double plays started by Carroll and finished by laser throws from Cooper, a 6-foot-4 second baseman.

“We put him over there because his arm has been a little bit tender,” Lonker said. “He’s not supposed to be making big throws and he made big throws.”

Cooper went 2-for-4 at the plate, while Sweeney had a pair of hits in addition to his sacrifice bunt. Seven of the Knights’ nine batters hit safely.

Botetourt got its three runs in the seventh. Fuhrman had an RBI single while Prince singled and scored on groundout by his brother, catcher Owen Prince.

Next up is a Wednesday semifinal at 2021 Class 3 runner-up Abingdon, which overcame a three-run deficit to edge Carroll County 5-4 on Monday.

“It’s been a while since anybody from up here’s went down there and won,” Lonker said. “I think we were the last one when we went down there and whacked them a couple years ago, so that’s the plan.”

Lord Botetourt hoped for a longer stay in the postseason bracket, but there are no easy outs in Region 3D.

“This region’s pretty strong,” Smith said. “I’m pleased with the guys this year though.”