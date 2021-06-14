High school baseball: Taylor's home run propels William Byrd to Region 3D win over Cave Spring

Dean threw five innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.

The Byrd pitcher also put the game away with a three-run double in the fifth and ended the game with his fourth RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

However the key hit might have been a two-out swinging bunt by Hayden Lyle that put the Terriers up 4-2 in the eight-run fifth.

Cave Spring issued five walks in the decisive inning.

“We’ve had it all year,” Knights coach Ricky Lonker said. “It’s been kind of ‘find the zone’ every game it’s different. It is what it is. You’ve got to find it, make an adjustment and go get it. You can’t just keep throwing it in the same spot.”

Byrd coach Neal Zimmerman tipped his cap to Wilkerson’s effort on the mound early in the game.

“He was throwing his breaking ball for strikes and we didn’t have an answer for the velocity,” Zimmerman said. “He’s a great pitcher, but he was missing close. We were missing close early and we got a couple hits in key moments.

“The home run was huge. They had runners on base every [early] inning and we had to pitch out of jam, jam, jam. I felt the momentum switch to us when [Taylor] hit that home run.”