High school baseball: Taylor's home run propels William Byrd to Region 3D win over Cave Spring

William Byrd senior Luke Taylor sized up a fastball and quickly changed the momentum in Monday’s Region 3D baseball quarterfinal against visiting Cave Spring.
The Byrd third baseman timed a delivery from Knights ace Holden Wilkerson and deposited it well into the trees behind the left field fence in the fourth inning for the Terriers’ first hit.
Presto.
A two-run deficit on the scoreboard was cut in half and the blast sparked Byrd to a 12-2 six-inning victory over Cave Spring.
“I knew it was coming,” Taylor said. “He started me off with a curveball the first at bat. I knew he was going to throw a fastball there. But it was a great pitch. He’s a great pitcher.”
Byrd exited the fourth inning tied at 2, and the Terriers unloaded eight more runs in the fifth against four Cave Spring pitchers who combined for 11 walks and two hit batters.
Taylor said he sensed the spark in his teammates after his first home run of the season.
“It completely turned the game around,” he said. “I’m glad it happened when it did.”
The game started as a pitchers’ duel between Wilkerson and Byrd ace Tyler Dean.
Cave Spring benefitted from and infield hit by leadoff man Charlie Urgo, a Byrd throwing error and some timely bunts to score single runs in the first and third innings without the benefit of a hit.
Dean threw five innings, allowing three hits and striking out six.
The Byrd pitcher also put the game away with a three-run double in the fifth and ended the game with his fourth RBI on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
However the key hit might have been a two-out swinging bunt by Hayden Lyle that put the Terriers up 4-2 in the eight-run fifth.
Cave Spring issued five walks in the decisive inning.
“We’ve had it all year,” Knights coach Ricky Lonker said. “It’s been kind of ‘find the zone’ every game it’s different. It is what it is. You’ve got to find it, make an adjustment and go get it. You can’t just keep throwing it in the same spot.”
Byrd coach Neal Zimmerman tipped his cap to Wilkerson’s effort on the mound early in the game.
“He was throwing his breaking ball for strikes and we didn’t have an answer for the velocity,” Zimmerman said. “He’s a great pitcher, but he was missing close. We were missing close early and we got a couple hits in key moments.
“The home run was huge. They had runners on base every [early] inning and we had to pitch out of jam, jam, jam. I felt the momentum switch to us when [Taylor] hit that home run.”