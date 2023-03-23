Glenvar senior Rhyan Harris and Floyd County junior Kiley Hylton made the Class 2 girls all-state first team.

Floyd County senior Destiny Harman made the Class 2 girls all-state second team, as announced by the Virginia High School League on Thursday.

Central-Wise sophomore Emmah McAmis was named the Class 2 girls basketball player of the year. Clarke County’s Regina Downing was named coach of the year.

Downing led the Eagles to a 25-5 record and the school's second state title with a 45-41 win over Central-Wise in the Class 2 final.

CLASS 5 BOYS

PH's Derey, Yarmah named all-state

Patrick Henry senior Brooks Derey and junior Abu Yarmah made the Class 5 boys all-state first team.

Woodside senior Trevor Smith was named the Class 5 player of the year. Woodside’s Stefan Welsh was named coach of the year.