High school basketball: PH girls advance to Region 5D quarterfinals

Trinity Breedlove has one of the sweetest shooting strokes in Timesland high school girls basketball.

Patrick Henry needed it Monday night.

With visiting Harrisonburg threatening an upset in the Region 5D sub-region final, the 6-foot-2 Breedlove made her mark.

The Patriots defeated the Blue Streaks 65-49, but not before Harrisonburg cut a 13-point halftime lead to 37-35 with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

That’s when Breedlove popped free at the left elbow and drilled a 15-footer that began a 13-0 PH run, putting the lid on the Patriots’ 23rd win of the season.

Patrick Henry will play at home at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Region 5D quarterfinal against Stone Bridge.

“We just had to step up and one of had to take the initiative and take that shot,” Breedlove said.

Breedlove scored 7 of her 10 points in the second half, including her second 3-pointer of the game for a 57-42 lead in the fourth quarter.

It was a welcome sight to PH coach Blue Cook.

“When she squares her body up, her shot is money,” Cook said. “Sometimes she gets in that habit when she catches it she wants to make something fast happen.

“I tell her all the time, ‘When you shoot the ball you’re 6-foot-8. Nobody’s going to block your shot.’ “

Breedlove hardly was the only story for PH (23-3).

The Patriots had four players in double figures: Mini Childress with 17, Jada Cook with 14, and Nivea Childress and Breedlove with 10.

Post player Dayunna Penn added seven points for PH including five in a row in the second half.

“She is our leading field goal percentage person,” Cook said.

Forward Jalynette Vega-Garcia led Harrisonburg with 15 points, while Ellie Muncy had 14 and Mariah Cain scored 14.

Harrisonburg (13-10) ran out of gas as the Streaks used just one substitute off the bench in a very limited role.

First-year Harrisonburg coach Tracy Harding, who led Clintwood High School to a VHSL Group A championship and an undefeated season in 1985, pointed to the fact COVID-19 canceled the Streaks’ entire 2021 season.

“We never had a practice, never had a season,” Harding said. “So I’ve got 10th graders who haven’t played a game since they’re in the eighth grade. We’re way behind.”

Harrisonburg is not out of luck, however.

The new Region 5D format not only allows the Blue Streaks to play another game, it is at home Wednesday against Riverbend.

Both PH and Harrisonburg would have played at home Wednesday in a quarterfinal regardless of Monday’s outcome.

“We can’t help [the format], but we’re going to try to take advantage of it,” Cook said. “It’s in our favor to keep winning.”

Cook, also in his first year, is looking to get back to the VHSL Class 5 championship game where the Patriots lost last year to perennial champion Princess Anne.

The Patriots are on track, even with the preseason loss of senior Shelby Fiddler, a Niagara signee.

“We’re trying to punch that ticket,” Cook said. “We lost our leading scorer, our floor general, and we’re still right on pace where we were.”