High School Basketball: Roanoke Catholic boys advance to VISAA state semifinals

Roanoke Catholic boys basketball coach Shawn Good has some work to do with his team’s itinerary Thursday morning.

Because well, you know, the Celtics’ last trip to the VISAA state semifinals was roughly 15 years ago and going back is never a sure thing, right?

Book it now. Catholic is in the Division III final four after posting a spine-tingling 59-56 quarterfinal victory over visiting Carmel School.

“I’ve got to get hotels,” Good said. “I didn’t book hotels yet because I didn’t want to overshoot my, uh …”

No problem. We got this, the Celtics said.

Roanoke Catholic (14-13) will play No. 1 seed Fairfax Christian at noon Friday at Virginia State University largely because the Celtics could shoot free throws.

Catholic made 9 of 11 from the line in the fourth quarter including a 4-for-4 effort by sophomore Jalen Merchant to stem every determined rally by Carmel.

“My mom made me shoot every summer over 300 free throws … every day,” said Merchant, who scored 14 points.

Merchant sank both ends of a one-and-one twice to give the Celtics a pair of five-point leads, the last at 58-53 with 16.0 seconds to play.

While Carmel never managed to take the lead, it was not for a lack of trying.

Dynamite guard Reuben McEachern kept the Wildcats’ hopes alive with a driving bucket and a free throw, the final of his game-high 19 points that cut Catholic’s lead to 58-56.

Carmel then sent Catholic’s Josiah Banks to the line with 8.6 seconds left with a chance to ice the game.

However, Banks made just one of two shots, leaving Carmel with a chance to tie.

The play went to McEachern. His attempt was on line, but it bounced off the rim.

“When he shot it in my face, I was like, ‘Oh my God, please don’t make it,’” Merchant said. “Then it rolled in and out and I was like, ‘Thank you Lord.’”

Catholic built an early 10-point lead that reached 27-15 in the second quarter.

The Celtics flummoxed Carmel with some zone defenses that put the visitors in an early hole. Catholic’s 6-foot-4 wing players Jacob Estrada and Banks covered up Carmel’s shooters as the Wildcats went 2 for 11 with four turnovers in the first quarter.

“[The zone] is designed to make you slow down, and I think that’s what happened to them in the first half,” Good said. “We’ve got long enough wings in Jacob and Josiah that they can cover enough ground and challenge shots.”

Carmel coach Kerry Williams agreed.

“We finally got in a groove, but it was really their length and athleticism that took it over the top,” Williams said.

No play was more athletic than the one Estrada pulled out of his bag of tricks late in the third quarter.

Trapped in the lane by two defenders with his dribble spent, Estrada passed the ball to himself, shoveling the ball off the glass with his left hand and slamming it home two-handed.

“I’ve been playing and coaching for a gazillion years, and I haven’t seen that in a high school game,” Williams said. “That’s only college and NBA stuff right there.”

Estrada, who transferred to Catholic from Bedford County, finished with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“He can elevate. He can shoot the 3. He’s just got to be consistent. I thought he played really well tonight on both ends.”

Banks had 12 points for Catholic, including nine in the second half when he went to work in the paint.”

Banks, who transferred to Catholic from Floyd County, is headed to the state tournament.

“It’s amazing,” Banks said. “Best feeling ever.”