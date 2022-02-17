High School Basketball Roundup: Auburn girls beat Galax in MED semis

RINER — Katelyn Lafon scored 15 points and Allyson Martin added 13 as Auburn continued its perfect run through the Mountain Empire District with a 61-35 tournament semifinal victory over Galax.
Carly Sturgill led Galax with 10 points.
Auburn will play George Wythe in the final.
The Maroons stopped Fort Chiswell 56-38 in Wytheville as Hailey Patel hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points. McKenzie Tate added 10 points.
Fort Chiswell's Ashley Roark nearly matched Patel with six 3-pointers and 21 points.
Auburn 61, Galax 35
GALAX (7-11)
S.Leonard 5, Jackson 1, Hash 2, Moroski 2, J.Leonard 6, King 2, Sturgill 10, P.Edwards 4, Miller 3.
AUBURN (16-5)
Lewis 4, Lafon 15, Underwood 2, Huffman 8, Martin 13, Terry 8, Rorrer 7, Mundy 4.
People are also reading…
Galax;5;9;9;12;—;35
Auburn;14;14;12;21;—;61
3-point goals: Auburn 3 (Lafon 2, Martin).
George Wythe 56, Fort Chiswell 38
FORT CHISWELL (12-12)
Brown 4, King 3, Robinson 2, Roark 21, Adams 2, Underwood 4, Caldwell 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (15-7)
Cannoy 3, Berry 3, Scott 1, Tate 13, Faulkner 2, Patel 27, Malavolti 7.
Fort Chiswell;8;12;8;10;—;38
George Wythe;18;9;21;8;—;56
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 7 (Roark 6, King), George Wythe 10 (Patel 7, Cannoy, Berry, Tate).
THURSDAY TOURNAMENT
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 67, George Wythe 39
GEORGE WYTHE (8-15)
Delp 12, Kirtner 8, Campbell 7, Rainey 5, Pulliam 3, Huff 2, Hale 2.
FORT CHISWELL (20-4)
Watson 15, Norris 13, Gravely 12, McHone 9, Dunford 6, Vaught 4, Shelton 4, Varney 2, Cooper 2.
George Wythe;12;4;11;12;—;39
Fort Chiswell;20;14;9;24;—;67
3-point goals: George Wythe 7 (Delp 4, Kirtner 2, Campbell), Fort Chiswell 2 (McHone, Norris).
Note: Siler Watson had a triple double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists.
WEDNESDAY TOURAMENTS
GIRLS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 63, Covington 22
COVINGTON (9-14)
Persinger 8, Terrell 2, Bragg 6, Reynolds 1, Bartley 5.
PARRY McCLUER (21-1)
A.Grow 6, K.Grow 2, N.Mohler 2, M.Henson 2, A.Claytor 21, G.Henson 3, K.Claytor 25, S. Taylor 2.
Covington;7;11;4;0;—;22
Parry McCluer;15;22;20;6;—;63
3-point goals: Covington 3 (Persinger 2, Bartley), Parry McCluer 6 (K.Claytor 3, A.Grow 2, G.Henson).
Note: 200th win for Parry McCluer coach Adam Gilbert. PM will play Eastern Montgomery in Fridays final.
Eastern Montgomery 47, Narrows 32
NARROWS (13-7)
Helvey 2, Lawrence 3, Robertson 15, Spencer 4, Bishop 4, Stables 2, Cox 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (16-8)
Underwood 14, Holloway 2, Boone 2, Bahnken 9, Felty 2, Bruce 18.
Narrows;4;7;12;9;—;32
EastMont;8;11;16;12;—;47
3-point goals: Eastern Montgonery 1 (Bruce).
BOYS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 72, Covington 22
COVINGTON (8-13)
Dressler 2, Howard 10, Turner 2, Cook 6, Rodgers 2.
NARROWS (16-6)
Williams 2, Blankenship 2, Johnston 12, Perdue 3, McGlothlin 8, L.Smith 8, Pruett 22, Shepherd 3, Johnson 8, C.Smith 4.
Covington;6;4;8;4;—;22
Narrows;23;23;11;15;—;72
3-pointers: Narrows 7 (Pruett 3, McGlothlin 2, Perdue, Shepherd).
Parry McCluer 63, Craig County 10
CRAIG COUNTY (9-10)
Moore 3, Peters 1, L. Huffman 1, Fisher 5.
PARRY McCLUER (17-4)
Mitchell 4, Hamilton 31, Snider 10, Tolley 9, Catlett 7, Schley 2.
Craig County;0;3;6;1;—;10
Parry McCluer;19;10;17;17;—;63
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (Hamilton 2, Catlett).
Note: Parry McCluer will host Narrows in Friday's district final.