HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball Roundup: Auburn girls beat Galax in MED semis

RINER — Katelyn Lafon scored 15 points and Allyson Martin added 13 as Auburn continued its perfect run through the Mountain Empire District with a 61-35 tournament semifinal victory over Galax.

Carly Sturgill led Galax with 10 points.

Auburn will play George Wythe in the final.

The Maroons stopped Fort Chiswell 56-38 in Wytheville as Hailey Patel hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points. McKenzie Tate added 10 points.

Fort Chiswell's Ashley Roark nearly matched Patel with six 3-pointers and 21 points.

Auburn 61, Galax 35

GALAX (7-11)

S.Leonard 5, Jackson 1, Hash 2, Moroski 2, J.Leonard 6, King 2, Sturgill 10, P.Edwards 4, Miller 3.

AUBURN (16-5)

Lewis 4, Lafon 15, Underwood 2, Huffman 8, Martin 13, Terry 8, Rorrer 7, Mundy 4.

Galax;5;9;9;12;—;35

Auburn;14;14;12;21;—;61

3-point goals: Auburn 3 (Lafon 2, Martin).

George Wythe 56, Fort Chiswell 38

FORT CHISWELL (12-12)

Brown 4, King 3, Robinson 2, Roark 21, Adams 2, Underwood 4, Caldwell 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (15-7)

Cannoy 3, Berry 3, Scott 1, Tate 13, Faulkner 2, Patel 27, Malavolti 7.

Fort Chiswell;8;12;8;10;—;38

George Wythe;18;9;21;8;—;56

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 7 (Roark 6, King), George Wythe 10 (Patel 7, Cannoy, Berry, Tate).

THURSDAY TOURNAMENT

BOYS

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 67, George Wythe 39

GEORGE WYTHE (8-15)

Delp 12, Kirtner 8, Campbell 7, Rainey 5, Pulliam 3, Huff 2, Hale 2.

FORT CHISWELL (20-4)

Watson 15, Norris 13, Gravely 12, McHone 9, Dunford 6, Vaught 4, Shelton 4, Varney 2, Cooper 2.

George Wythe;12;4;11;12;—;39

Fort Chiswell;20;14;9;24;—;67

3-point goals: George Wythe 7 (Delp 4, Kirtner 2, Campbell), Fort Chiswell 2 (McHone, Norris).

Note: Siler Watson had a triple double with 10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists.

WEDNESDAY TOURAMENTS

GIRLS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Parry McCluer 63, Covington 22

COVINGTON (9-14)

Persinger 8, Terrell 2, Bragg 6, Reynolds 1, Bartley 5.

PARRY McCLUER (21-1)

A.Grow 6, K.Grow 2, N.Mohler 2, M.Henson 2, A.Claytor 21, G.Henson 3, K.Claytor 25, S. Taylor 2.

Covington;7;11;4;0;—;22

Parry McCluer;15;22;20;6;—;63

3-point goals: Covington 3 (Persinger 2, Bartley), Parry McCluer 6 (K.Claytor 3, A.Grow 2, G.Henson).

Note: 200th win for Parry McCluer coach Adam Gilbert. PM will play Eastern Montgomery in Fridays final.

Eastern Montgomery 47, Narrows 32

NARROWS (13-7)

Helvey 2, Lawrence 3, Robertson 15, Spencer 4, Bishop 4, Stables 2, Cox 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (16-8)

Underwood 14, Holloway 2, Boone 2, Bahnken 9, Felty 2, Bruce 18.

Narrows;4;7;12;9;—;32

EastMont;8;11;16;12;—;47

3-point goals: Eastern Montgonery 1 (Bruce).

BOYS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Narrows 72, Covington 22

COVINGTON (8-13)

Dressler 2, Howard 10, Turner 2, Cook 6, Rodgers 2.

NARROWS (16-6)

Williams 2, Blankenship 2, Johnston 12, Perdue 3, McGlothlin 8, L.Smith 8, Pruett 22, Shepherd 3, Johnson 8, C.Smith 4.

Covington;6;4;8;4;—;22

Narrows;23;23;11;15;—;72

3-pointers: Narrows 7 (Pruett 3, McGlothlin 2, Perdue, Shepherd).

Parry McCluer 63, Craig County 10

CRAIG COUNTY (9-10)

Moore 3, Peters 1, L. Huffman 1, Fisher 5.

PARRY McCLUER (17-4)

Mitchell 4, Hamilton 31, Snider 10, Tolley 9, Catlett 7, Schley 2.

Craig County;0;3;6;1;—;10

Parry McCluer;19;10;17;17;—;63

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (Hamilton 2, Catlett).

Note: Parry McCluer will host Narrows in Friday's district final.

