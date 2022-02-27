High School Basketball Roundup: Auburn, Parry McCluer advance to Region 1C girls final

Auburn and Parry McCluer have been on a collision course all season in Region 1C girls basketball.

Now they finally will meet on the court.

Both teams won semifinal games Saturday night, qualifying for the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals and setting up Tuesday’s region final at Rockbridge County High School.

In Riner, Allyson Martin scored 16 points and Hannah Huffman added 11 as Auburn (19-5) took a 52-34 win over Fort Chiswell.

Freshman Katelyn Jackson led Fort Chiswell (14-13) with 10 points.

In Buena Vista, Parry McCluer defeated George Wythe 45-31 to earn a berth in the region final for the fifth time in the last six years.

Anna Claytor scored 19 points and Grayce Henson had 13 for the Fighting Blues (24-1), who stretched their win streak to 19 games.

McKenzie Tate led George Wythe (15-9) with nine points.

The game was tied at 14 after the first quarter.

REGION 1C GIRLS

Auburn 52, Fort Chiswell 34

FORT CHISWELL (14-13)

Brown 5, M.King 2, Robinson 2, Roark 9, Jackson 10, Underwood 2, Patel 2, Caldwell 2.

AUBURN (19-5)

Lafon 7, Huffman 11, Martin 16, Terry 4, Rorrer 8, Mundy 6.

Fort Chiswell 5 7 8 14 — 34

Auburn 16 13 13 10 — 52

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 3 (Jackson 2, Brown), Auburn 2 (Lafon, Huffman).

Parry McCluer 45, George Wythe 31

PARRY McCLUER (24-1)

K.Grow 4, M.Henson 3, A.Claytor 19, G.Henson 13, K.Claytor 6.

GEORGE WYTHE (15-9)

Leonard 4, Cannoy 3, Tate 9, Patel 6, Malavolti 7, Wolfe 2.

George Wythe 14 7 5 5 — 31

Parry McCluer 14 14 8 9 — 45

3-point goals: George Wythe 4 (Patel 2, Cannoy, Tate), Parry McCluer 3 (G.Henson, K.Grow, M.Henson).

VACA STATE GIRLS

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Temple Christian 48

FOREST — Alassandra Jones scored 17 points with three steals, and Amber Mioduszewski added 12 points and 11 rebounds as Roanoke Valley Christian took third place in the VACA state tournament with a 53-48 victory over Temple Christian at Timberlake Christian School.

Angelina Jones scored 10 points with six assists and made the all-tournament team for RVC (16-3). Makena Bowman had 11 rebounds for the Eagles.

Moriah Greene led Temple Christian with 16 points.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (16-3)

Alassandra Jones 17, Mioduszewski 12, Angelina Jones 10, Woffard 8, Ferguson 6.

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN

Greene 16, Dudley 11, Levering 10, E.Cash 8, L.Morris 2, A.Conner 1.

Roanoke Valley Chr. 13 11 12 17 — 53

Temple Christian 11 15 7 15 — 48

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Alassandra Jones), Temple Christian 5 (Greene 2, Dudley 2, Cash).