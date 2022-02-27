High School Basketball Roundup: Auburn, Parry McCluer advance to Region 1D girls final

Auburn and Parry McCluer have been on a collision course all season in Region 1D girls basketball.
Now they finally will meet on the court.
Both teams won semifinal games Saturday night, qualifying for the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals and setting up Tuesday's region final at Rockbridge County High School.
In Riner, Allyson Martin scored 16 points and Hannah Huffman added 11 as Auburn (19-5) took a 52-34 win over Fort Chiswell.
Freshman Katelyn Jackson led Fort Chiswell (14-13) with 10 points.
In Buena Vista, Parry McCluer defeated George Wythe 45-31 to earn a berth in the region final for the fifth time in the last six years.
Anna Claytor scored 19 points and Grayce Henson had 13 for the Fighting Blues (24-1), who stretched their win streak to 19 games.
McKenzie Tate led George Wythe (15-9) with nine points.
The game was tied at 14 after the first quarter.
REGION 1C GIRLS
Auburn 52, Fort Chiswell 34
FORT CHISWELL (14-13)
Brown 5, M.King 2, Robinson 2, Roark 9, Jackson 10, Underwood 2, Patel 2, Caldwell 2.
AUBURN (19-5)
Lafon 7, Huffman 11, Martin 16, Terry 4, Rorrer 8, Mundy 6.
Fort Chiswell;5;7;8;14;—;34
Auburn;16;13;13;10;—;52
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 3 (Jackson 2, Brown), Auburn 2 (Lafon, Huffman).
Parry McCluer 45, George Wythe 31
PARRY McCLUER (24-1)
K.Grow 4, M.Henson 3, A.Claytor 19, G.Henson 13, K.Claytor 6.
GEORGE WYTHE (15-9)
Leonard 4, Cannoy 3, Tate 9, Patel 6, Malavolti 7, Wolfe 2.
George Wythe;14;7;5;5;—;31
Parry McCluer;14;14;8;9;—;45
3-point goals: George Wythe 4 (Patel 2, Cannoy, Tate), Parry McCluer 3 (G.Henson, K.Grow, M.Henson).
VACA STATE GIRLS
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Temple Christian 48
FOREST — Alassandra Jones scored 17 points with three steals, and Amber Mioduszewski added 12 points and 11 rebounds as Roanoke Valley Christian took third place in the VACA state tournament with a 53-48 victory over Temple Christian at Timberlake Christian School.
Angelina Jones scored 10 points with six assists and made the all-tournament team for RVC (16-3). Makena Bowman had 11 rebounds for the Eagles.
Moriah Greene led Temple Christian with 16 points.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (16-3)
Alassandra Jones 17, Mioduszewski 12, Angelina Jones 10, Woffard 8, Ferguson 6.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN
Greene 16, Dudley 11, Levering 10, E.Cash 8, L.Morris 2, A.Conner 1.
Roanoke Valley Chr.;13;11;12;17;—;53
Temple Christian;11;15;7;15;—;48
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Alassandra Jones), Temple Christian 5 (Greene 2, Dudley 2, Cash).