High School Basketball Roundup: Auburn, Parry McCluer advance to Region 1D girls final

Auburn and Parry McCluer have been on a collision course all season in Region 1D girls basketball.

Now they finally will meet on the court.

Both teams won semifinal games Saturday night, qualifying for the VHSL Class 1 quarterfinals and setting up Tuesday's region final at Rockbridge County High School.

In Riner, Allyson Martin scored 16 points and Hannah Huffman added 11 as Auburn (19-5) took a 52-34 win over Fort Chiswell.

Freshman Katelyn Jackson led Fort Chiswell (14-13) with 10 points.

In Buena Vista, Parry McCluer defeated George Wythe 45-31 to earn a berth in the region final for the fifth time in the last six years.

Anna Claytor scored 19 points and Grayce Henson had 13 for the Fighting Blues (24-1), who stretched their win streak to 19 games.

McKenzie Tate led George Wythe (15-9) with nine points.

The game was tied at 14 after the first quarter.

REGION 1C GIRLS

Auburn 52, Fort Chiswell 34

FORT CHISWELL (14-13)

Brown 5, M.King 2, Robinson 2, Roark 9, Jackson 10, Underwood 2, Patel 2, Caldwell 2.

AUBURN (19-5)

Lafon 7, Huffman 11, Martin 16, Terry 4, Rorrer 8, Mundy 6.

Fort Chiswell;5;7;8;14;—;34

Auburn;16;13;13;10;—;52

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 3 (Jackson 2, Brown), Auburn 2 (Lafon, Huffman).

Parry McCluer 45, George Wythe 31

PARRY McCLUER (24-1)

K.Grow 4, M.Henson 3, A.Claytor 19, G.Henson 13, K.Claytor 6.

GEORGE WYTHE (15-9)

Leonard 4, Cannoy 3, Tate 9, Patel 6, Malavolti 7, Wolfe 2.

George Wythe;14;7;5;5;—;31

Parry McCluer;14;14;8;9;—;45

3-point goals: George Wythe 4 (Patel 2, Cannoy, Tate), Parry McCluer 3 (G.Henson, K.Grow, M.Henson).

VACA STATE GIRLS

Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Temple Christian 48

FOREST — Alassandra Jones scored 17 points with three steals, and Amber Mioduszewski added 12 points and 11 rebounds as Roanoke Valley Christian took third place in the VACA state tournament with a 53-48 victory over Temple Christian at Timberlake Christian School.

Angelina Jones scored 10 points with six assists and made the all-tournament team for RVC (16-3). Makena Bowman had 11 rebounds for the Eagles.

Moriah Greene led Temple Christian with 16 points.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (16-3)

Alassandra Jones 17, Mioduszewski 12, Angelina Jones 10, Woffard 8, Ferguson 6.

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN

Greene 16, Dudley 11, Levering 10, E.Cash 8, L.Morris 2, A.Conner 1.

Roanoke Valley Chr.;13;11;12;17;—;53

Temple Christian;11;15;7;15;—;48

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Alassandra Jones), Temple Christian 5 (Greene 2, Dudley 2, Cash).