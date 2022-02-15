High school basketball roundup: Banks helps Roanoke Catholic upend No. 3 Eastern Mennonite

Josiah Banks scored 28 points and Roanoke Catholic knocked off the third-ranked team in the VISAA Division III poll with a 63-59 victory Tuesday night over Eastern Mennonite.
Jacob Estrada added 10 points for the Celtics, who were ranked No. 4 in the latest poll.
Trey Gillenwater led Eastern Mennonite with 19 points.
EASTERN MENNONITE
Slonaker 3, A.Hatter 8, D.Hatter 14, Gillenwater 19, Johnson 15.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Merchant 6, Johnson 2, Adams 8, Burns 4, Banks 28, Collins 5, Estrada 10.
Eastern Mennonite 14 14 14 17 — 59
Roanoke Catholic 14 17 17 15 — 63
3-point goals: Eastern Mennonite 9 (Gillenwater 3, A.Hatter 2, D.Hatter 2, Slonaker, Johnson), Roanoke Catholic 7 (Merchant 2, Banks 2, Estrada 2, Collins).
TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 78, Eastern Montgomery 40
NARROWS (15-6)
Johnston 17, Freeman 4, Perdue 6, McGlothlin 2, L.Smith 16, Pruett 15, Shepherd 6, Middleton 4, Johnson 2, Williams 4.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (1-22)
Martinez 3, Sampson 18, Elkins 4, Jennings 9, Burleson 5.
Eastern Montgomery 7 8 12 13 — 40
Narrows 23 22 22 11 — 78
Craig County 74, Highland 41
HIGHLAND
Eli Moore 13, Robertson 6, Campbell 4, Ethan Moore 14, Wagner 2, Moyers 2.
CRAIG COUNTY (9-9)
Lucas 15, Moore 20, M. Huffman 9, Frango 2, Peters 11, Crawford 8, Fisher 9.
Highland 11 9 8 13 — 41
Craig County 21 23 17 13 — 74
3 point goals Craig 12 (Lucas 3, Moore 5, M. Huffman 3, Peters 1)
Note: Zach Peters added 12 assists.
GIRLS
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 62,
Bath County 20
BATH COUNTY (0-22)
Hazelwood 5, Oliver 3, Tingler 12.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (15-8)
Underwood 15, Bower 2, Holloway 2, Boone 4, Bahnken 7, Gadd 7, Akers 6, Felty 4, Bruce 15.
Bath County 3 9 2 6 — 20
Eastern Montgomery 24 10 24 4 — 62
3-point goals: Bath County 6 (Tingler 4, Hazelwood, Oliver), Eastern Montgomery 2 (Bruce 2).
Narrows 52, Highland 18
HIGHLAND
Douglas 8, Armstrong 4, Meyers 2, Wilfong 2, Good 2.
NARROWS (13-6)
Robertson 13, Bishop 10, Middleton 10, Howard 6, Helvey 4, Lawrence 3, McGlothlin 3, Stables 2, Spencer 1
Highland 2 4 8 4 — 18
Narrows 15 12 14 11 — 20
3-point goals: Highland 1 (Douglas), Narrows 1 (Lawrence).
MONDAY’S GAMES
TOURNAMENTS
GIRLS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 56, Grayson County 28
GRAYSON COUNTY (6-16)
K.Pope 18, Halsey 6, Phipps 4.
FORT CHISWELL (12-11)
Roark 18, Jackson 15, Adams 8, Robinson 5, Underwood 5, King 3, Brown 2.
Grayson County 12 8 5 3 — 28
Fort Chiswell 14 16 16 10 — 56
3 point Shoot FC 5 (Roark 3, King, Robinson), Grayson County 2 (Pope, Halsey).
Galax 31, Bland County 26
GALAX (7-11)
Hash 3, King 4, P. Edwards 4, Sturgill 3, S.Leonard 17.
BLAND COUNTY (9-12)
Sandlin 2, M.Tindall 14, Hall 3, Holston 3, Sanders 4.
Galax 5 6 12 7 — 31
Bland County 4 5 12 5 — 26
3-point goal: Galax 1 (Hash).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County 55,
Halifax County 50, OT
PATRICK COUNTY (11-8)
Hazard 16, Epperson 14, Harris 9, Mitchell 6, Penn 5.
HALIFAX COUNTY
Morrison 18, Hankins 15, Reed 13, Carrington 4, Harlow 3, Hunter 2.
Patrick County 14 8 12 11 5 — 40
Halifax County 14 11 9 11 10 — 55
3-pont goals: Patrick County 6 (Hazard 4, Mitchell, Penn), Halifax County 5 (Morrison 4, Reed.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass 53, Liberty 41
LIBERTY
Sigei 12, Adams 8, Whorley 2, Smith 2, St. John 16, Brown 1.
E.C. GLASS
Henry 18, Osborne 3, Sparks 11, Williams 12, Goode 7, Bell 2.
Liberty 7 11 12 11 — 41
E.C. Glass 14 10 17 12 — 53
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Sigei 3, St. John), E.C. Glass 6 (Williams 4, Henry 2).
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 68, Bland County 48
BLAND COUNTY (?-?)
James 17, Pauley 11, Thompson 6, Chewning 5, Boone 4, Boone 2, Johnson 2.
FORT CHISWELL (19-4)
Watson 20, Norris 14, Vaught 8, Dunford 4, Varney 4, Cooper 3, Tomlinson 3, Crigger 3, Shelton 3, Gravely 2, Selfe 2, McHone 2.
Bland County 8 6 14 19 — 47
Fort Chiswell 24 15 16 13 — 68
3-point goals: Bland County 5 (James 2, Thompson 2, Pauley), Fort Chiswell 4 (Norris 2, Shelton, Tomlinson).
Grayson County 54, Galax 42
GALAX (4-14)
Jemison 5, Ashworth 12, Cox 3, Dillon 3, Peterkin 2, Bagley 17.
GRAYSON COUNTY (12-9)
Gillespie 9, Cassell 16, Jones 4, Goad 3, Shaffner 22.
Galax 10 5 9 18 — 42
Grayson County 9 12 16 17 — 54
3-point goals: Galax 4 (Ashworth 2, Cox, Dillon), Grayson County 5 (Cassell 2, Shaffner 2, Goad).
George Wythe 52, Giles 35
GILES (6-15)
Pennington 9, Williams 5, Price 4, Simmons 4, Hanson 4, Dunford 4, Parks 3, Farrell 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (8-14)
Campbell 20, B.Rainey 9, Kirtner 8, Huff 7, Delp 6, Luttrell 2.
Giles 9 11 7 8 — 35
George Wythe 7 11 13 21 — 52
3-point goals: Giles 2 (Parks, Williams), George Wythe 3 (Delp 2, Huff).
REGULAR SEASON
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
James River 68, Floyd County 36
FLOYD COUNTY (10-12, 3-7)
Agnew 4, Cantrell 2, Bond 13, R.Swortzel 2, K.Swortzel 11, Garcia 1, Howard 3.
JAMES RIVER (18-3, 9-1)
Bailey 9, C.Easton 5, Steger 15, Andrews 2, Bell 2, Clevenger 14, J.Easton 11, Tolley 2, Toliver 8.
Floyd County 6 5 14 11 — 36
James River 19 16 17 16 — 68
3-point goals: Floyd County 4 (Bond 3, Howard), James River 5 (Steger 3, C.Easton, J.Easton).