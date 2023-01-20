 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball roundup: Boles scores 13 points to lead Salem boys past Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — Cam Boles scored 13 points to help the Salem boys basketball team beat Christiansburg 46-43 on Thursday.

Marvin Fields scored 11 points and Josiah Moyer added 10 points for Salem (8-9, 3-5 River Ridge District).

Caden Calloway had 17 points and Kaleb Robinson added 11 points for Christiansburg (2-15, 2-6).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Salem 46, Christiansburg 43

Salem (8-9, 3-5)

Boles 13, Fields 11, Moyer 10, Davidson 6, Carver 2, Coe 1.

Christiansburg (2-15, 2-6)

Calloway 17, Robinson 11, Mills 9, Velickovic 2, McCrea 2, Conley 2.

Salem 7 7 16 16 — 46

Christiansburg 8 9 17 9 — 43

3-point goals: Salem 6 (Boles 3, Mayer 2, Clemens), Christiansburg 2 (Calloway, Robinson). JV: Salem won 53-51 OT.

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 51, Alleghany 33

Radford (11-1, 5-0)

Eaves 3, Prioleau 3, Taylor 2, Martin 1, Cormany 9, Kelly 21, Woodard 8, Kanipe 3, Ferguson 1.

Alleghany (7-10, 0-8)

Hayslett 5, Entsminger 1, Via 2, Webb11, Harden 8, Moore 3, Depriest 1, Lowman 2.

Radford 16 9 10 16 — 51

Alleghany 6 5 15 7 — 33

3-point goals: Radford 3 (Prioleau, Eaves, Woodard), Alleghany 5 (Hayslett, Webb 3, Moore).

NONDISTRICT

Carroll County 72, Fort Chiswell 45

Fort Chiswell (5-11)

Sutphin 6, Tomlinson 5, Billings 4, Selfie 15, Stoots 5, Norris 10.

Carroll County (12-4)

Bra. Smoot 4, Bry. Smoot 11, Reitzel 7, Campbell 8, Talley 6, Cox 10, Richardson 14, Redd6, Bowden 6.

Fort Chiswell 8 16 8 13 — 45

Carroll County 25 17 25 5 — 72

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 5 ( Sutphin 2, Selfie, Norris 2), Carroll County 10 (Bry. Smoot, Reitzel, Cox 2, Richardson 2, Redd 2, Bowden 2). JV: Carroll County won.

NONDISTRICT

Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Jefferson Christian 28

Jefferson Christian (0-8)

Walker 11, Lee 2, Phlegar 2, Ja. Stalnaker 3, Jo. Stalnaker 5, Hopkins 5.

Roanoke Valley Christian (13-0)

Phillips 6, Royer 6, Somers 5, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 3, Nelson 13, J. Chou 16.

Jefferson 6 7 5 10 — 28

Roanoke Valley 14 15 22 0 — 51

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 7 (Phillips 2, Royer 2, Somers, J. Chou 2).

GIRLS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Floyd County 63, James River 29

Floyd County (12-4, 5-1)

Hylton 18, Harmon 13, M. Thompson 10, C. Thompson 7, Bond 6, Snavely 4, Hamlin 2, Blevins 2, Wade 1.

James River (9-6, 1-5)

McCullough 6, Liming 6, Breeding 5, Davis 5, Canada 4, Thompson 1.

Floyd County 23 14 8 18 — 63

James River 13 9 5 3 — 29

3-point goals: Floyd 8 (Harmon 2, Bond 2, M. Thompson 2, C. Thompson 2), James River 2 (Breeding, Davis). JV: Floyd County won.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn 50, Giles 42

Auburn (7-9, 4-4)

Mundy 16, Rorrer 15, Harris 6, Earnest 6, Christian 5, Marshall 2.

Giles (0-12, 0-6)

Bowels 12, M. Price 10, Frazier 7, Mitcham 6, Douthat 5, Gusler 2.

Auburn 6 19 16 9 — 50

Giles 3 9 9 21 — 42

3-point goals: Auburn 1 (Mundy), Giles 3 (M. Price 2 , Bowles). JV: Giles won.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring 66, Northside 46

Cave Spring (13-3, 4-2)

Holland 3, Jones 5, Carroll 3, Falatic 2, Hibbs 11, E. Jones 15, Anderson 25, Coleman 2.

Northside (7-10, 2-2)

Kidd 4, Bratton 7, Martin 8, Rigney 5, Childress 9, Waller 13.

Cave Spring 15 19 16 16 — 66

Northside 15 12 6 13 — 46

3-point goals: Cave Spring 5 (Holland, O. Jones, E. Jones 3), Northside 8 (Bratton 2, Rigney, Childress 2, Waller 3). JV: Cave Spring won.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Jefferson Forest 61, Brookville 42

Jefferson Forest (10-4, 5-2)

Dawkins 17, Hancock 16, Hill 14, Ferrell 11, Rupert 3.

Brookville (7-8, 2-5)

Lee 10, Farnsworth 20, Reynoso 2, Stinnett 4, Yancey 6.

Brookville 11 13 13 5 — 42

Jefferson Forest 17 20 11 13 — 61

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Dawkins 2, Hill 2, Ferrell).

News Alert