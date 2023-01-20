High school basketball roundup: Boles scores 13 points to lead Salem boys past Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — Cam Boles scored 13 points to help the Salem boys basketball team beat Christiansburg 46-43 on Thursday.
Marvin Fields scored 11 points and Josiah Moyer added 10 points for Salem (8-9, 3-5 River Ridge District).
Caden Calloway had 17 points and Kaleb Robinson added 11 points for Christiansburg (2-15, 2-6).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 46, Christiansburg 43
Salem (8-9, 3-5)
Boles 13, Fields 11, Moyer 10, Davidson 6, Carver 2, Coe 1.
Christiansburg (2-15, 2-6)
Calloway 17, Robinson 11, Mills 9, Velickovic 2, McCrea 2, Conley 2.
People are also reading…
Salem 7 7 16 16 — 46
Christiansburg 8 9 17 9 — 43
3-point goals: Salem 6 (Boles 3, Mayer 2, Clemens), Christiansburg 2 (Calloway, Robinson). JV: Salem won 53-51 OT.
BOYS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 51, Alleghany 33
Radford (11-1, 5-0)
Eaves 3, Prioleau 3, Taylor 2, Martin 1, Cormany 9, Kelly 21, Woodard 8, Kanipe 3, Ferguson 1.
Alleghany (7-10, 0-8)
Hayslett 5, Entsminger 1, Via 2, Webb11, Harden 8, Moore 3, Depriest 1, Lowman 2.
Radford 16 9 10 16 — 51
Alleghany 6 5 15 7 — 33
3-point goals: Radford 3 (Prioleau, Eaves, Woodard), Alleghany 5 (Hayslett, Webb 3, Moore).
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 72, Fort Chiswell 45
Fort Chiswell (5-11)
Sutphin 6, Tomlinson 5, Billings 4, Selfie 15, Stoots 5, Norris 10.
Carroll County (12-4)
Bra. Smoot 4, Bry. Smoot 11, Reitzel 7, Campbell 8, Talley 6, Cox 10, Richardson 14, Redd6, Bowden 6.
Fort Chiswell 8 16 8 13 — 45
Carroll County 25 17 25 5 — 72
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 5 ( Sutphin 2, Selfie, Norris 2), Carroll County 10 (Bry. Smoot, Reitzel, Cox 2, Richardson 2, Redd 2, Bowden 2). JV: Carroll County won.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Jefferson Christian 28
Jefferson Christian (0-8)
Walker 11, Lee 2, Phlegar 2, Ja. Stalnaker 3, Jo. Stalnaker 5, Hopkins 5.
Roanoke Valley Christian (13-0)
Phillips 6, Royer 6, Somers 5, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 3, Nelson 13, J. Chou 16.
Jefferson 6 7 5 10 — 28
Roanoke Valley 14 15 22 0 — 51
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 7 (Phillips 2, Royer 2, Somers, J. Chou 2).
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 63, James River 29
Floyd County (12-4, 5-1)
Hylton 18, Harmon 13, M. Thompson 10, C. Thompson 7, Bond 6, Snavely 4, Hamlin 2, Blevins 2, Wade 1.
James River (9-6, 1-5)
McCullough 6, Liming 6, Breeding 5, Davis 5, Canada 4, Thompson 1.
Floyd County 23 14 8 18 — 63
James River 13 9 5 3 — 29
3-point goals: Floyd 8 (Harmon 2, Bond 2, M. Thompson 2, C. Thompson 2), James River 2 (Breeding, Davis). JV: Floyd County won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 50, Giles 42
Auburn (7-9, 4-4)
Mundy 16, Rorrer 15, Harris 6, Earnest 6, Christian 5, Marshall 2.
Giles (0-12, 0-6)
Bowels 12, M. Price 10, Frazier 7, Mitcham 6, Douthat 5, Gusler 2.
Auburn 6 19 16 9 — 50
Giles 3 9 9 21 — 42
3-point goals: Auburn 1 (Mundy), Giles 3 (M. Price 2 , Bowles). JV: Giles won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 66, Northside 46
Cave Spring (13-3, 4-2)
Holland 3, Jones 5, Carroll 3, Falatic 2, Hibbs 11, E. Jones 15, Anderson 25, Coleman 2.
Northside (7-10, 2-2)
Kidd 4, Bratton 7, Martin 8, Rigney 5, Childress 9, Waller 13.
Cave Spring 15 19 16 16 — 66
Northside 15 12 6 13 — 46
3-point goals: Cave Spring 5 (Holland, O. Jones, E. Jones 3), Northside 8 (Bratton 2, Rigney, Childress 2, Waller 3). JV: Cave Spring won.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 61, Brookville 42
Jefferson Forest (10-4, 5-2)
Dawkins 17, Hancock 16, Hill 14, Ferrell 11, Rupert 3.
Brookville (7-8, 2-5)
Lee 10, Farnsworth 20, Reynoso 2, Stinnett 4, Yancey 6.
Brookville 11 13 13 5 — 42
Jefferson Forest 17 20 11 13 — 61
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Dawkins 2, Hill 2, Ferrell).