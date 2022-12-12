High school basketball roundup: Bratton leads Northside girls to victory

BUENA VISTA — Ameia Bratton scored 20 points to lead the Northside girls basketball team to a 54-42 win over Parry McCluer in the title game of the Jaden Baker Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Parry McCluer (3-1) led 25-22 at halftime, but Northside (4-1) used a strong third quarter to take a 40-33 lead into the fourth.
Bratton was named the tournament MVP. Na'Kamiyah Marin added 14 points for Northside and made the all-tournament team.
Parry McCluer’s Anna Claytor scored 20 points and Payton Emore added six points. Both made the all-tournament team.
JADEN BAKER MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
Northside 54, Parry McCluer 42
Parry McCluer (3-1)
Mohler 5, Claytor 20, Hamilton 6, Emore 6, Turner 5.
Northside (4-1)
Kidd 7, Bratton 20, Marin 14, Rigney 10, Childress 3.
Parry McCluer 12 13 8 9 — 42
Northside 14 8 18 14 — 54
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (Mohler, Turner), Northside 7 (Kidd, Bratton 2, Marin, Rigney 2, Childress). JV: Northside won.
GIRLS
Franklin County 60, Patrick Henry 52, OT
Patrick Henry (2-2)
Cook 11, Breedlove 11, An. Gibson 2, Ad. Gibson. 5, Lawrence 3, Beasley 2, Merchant 3.
Franklin County (4-1)
Board 32, Taylor 3, Lester 4, Copeland 7, Caron 7, Harris 7.
Patrick Henry 12 13 14 10 3 — 52
Franklin County 11 11 11 16 11 — 71
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 5 (Gibson 2, Breedlove 1, Merchant 3), Franklin County 2 (Taylor, Copeland ). JV: Patrick Henry Won.
Roy Stanley Classic at Roanoke College
Franklin County 68, Martinsville 16
Martinsville (0-4)
Hylton 6, Warren 4, Moyer 6.
Franklin County (5-1)
Taylor 4, Board 16, Lester 2, Preston 5, Copeland 10, Peery 6, Caron 8, Harris 17.
Martinsville 4 4 4 4 — 16
Franklin County 24 17 19 8 — 68
3-point goals: Franklin County 8 (Board 3, Preston 1, Copeland 2, Taylor, Copeland).
BOYS
NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
James Monroe 71, Bland County 52
James Monroe (1-0)
Burks 15, Allen 26, Charelton 3, Hunter 1, Fox 10, Hopkins 6, Baker 10.
Bland County (4-1)
Waters 2, Johnson 3, James 12, Boone 13, Smith 2, Nolley 2, Pauley 12, Thompson 6.
James Monroe 14 17 23 17 — 71
Bland 16 7 12 17 — 52
3-point goals: James Monroe 3 (Burks 2, Charelton), Bland County 9 (Johnson, James 3, Boone 3, Pauley 2).
NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
James Monroe (West Virginia) 62, Narrows 48
Narrows (2-1)
Mcglothlin 6, Owens 2, Perdue 5, L Smith 19, Pruett 10, Shepherd 4, Middelton 2.
James Monroe (2-0)
Burks 10, Mann 3, Allen 17, Fox 24, Hopkins 8.
Narrows 13 5 16 14 — 48
James Monroe 20 11 14 17 — 62
3-point goals: Narrows 6 ( Pruett 2, Smith 4), James Monroe 8 ( Fox 4, Burks 2, Mann, Allen).
NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Bland County 67, Giles 41
Bland County (5-1)
Waters 4, Johnson 2, James 18, Boone 5, Smith 3, Pauley 6, Brady 3, Thompson 26.
Giles (0-2)
Pennington 4, Hanson 6, Saunders 4, Reed 3, Farrell 2, Miller 1, Munsey 3, Wilcoxson 6, Williams 10, Wallace 2.
Bland 9 28 17 13 — 67
Giles 11 16 5 9 — 41
3-point goals: Bland County 12 (Thompson 6, Brady, Pauley 2, Smith, Boone, James) Giles 5 ( Williams 2, Munsey, Ferrell, Reed).