High school basketball roundup: Bratton leads Northside girls to victory

BUENA VISTA — Ameia Bratton scored 20 points to lead the Northside girls basketball team to a 54-42 win over Parry McCluer in the title game of the Jaden Baker Memorial Tournament on Saturday.

Parry McCluer (3-1) led 25-22 at halftime, but Northside (4-1) used a strong third quarter to take a 40-33 lead into the fourth.

Bratton was named the tournament MVP. Na'Kamiyah Marin added 14 points for Northside and made the all-tournament team.

Parry McCluer’s Anna Claytor scored 20 points and Payton Emore added six points. Both made the all-tournament team.

JADEN BAKER MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

Northside 54, Parry McCluer 42

Parry McCluer (3-1)

Mohler 5, Claytor 20, Hamilton 6, Emore 6, Turner 5.

Northside (4-1)

Kidd 7, Bratton 20, Marin 14, Rigney 10, Childress 3.

Parry McCluer 12 13 8 9 — 42

Northside 14 8 18 14 — 54

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (Mohler, Turner), Northside 7 (Kidd, Bratton 2, Marin, Rigney 2, Childress). JV: Northside won.

GIRLS

Franklin County 60, Patrick Henry 52, OT

Patrick Henry (2-2)

Cook 11, Breedlove 11, An. Gibson 2, Ad. Gibson. 5, Lawrence 3, Beasley 2, Merchant 3.

Franklin County (4-1)

Board 32, Taylor 3, Lester 4, Copeland 7, Caron 7, Harris 7.

Patrick Henry 12 13 14 10 3 — 52

Franklin County 11 11 11 16 11 — 71

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 5 (Gibson 2, Breedlove 1, Merchant 3), Franklin County 2 (Taylor, Copeland ). JV: Patrick Henry Won.

Roy Stanley Classic at Roanoke College

Franklin County 68, Martinsville 16

Martinsville (0-4)

Hylton 6, Warren 4, Moyer 6.

Franklin County (5-1)

Taylor 4, Board 16, Lester 2, Preston 5, Copeland 10, Peery 6, Caron 8, Harris 17.

Martinsville 4 4 4 4 — 16

Franklin County 24 17 19 8 — 68

3-point goals: Franklin County 8 (Board 3, Preston 1, Copeland 2, Taylor, Copeland).

BOYS

NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

James Monroe 71, Bland County 52

James Monroe (1-0)

Burks 15, Allen 26, Charelton 3, Hunter 1, Fox 10, Hopkins 6, Baker 10.

Bland County (4-1)

Waters 2, Johnson 3, James 12, Boone 13, Smith 2, Nolley 2, Pauley 12, Thompson 6.

James Monroe 14 17 23 17 — 71

Bland 16 7 12 17 — 52

3-point goals: James Monroe 3 (Burks 2, Charelton), Bland County 9 (Johnson, James 3, Boone 3, Pauley 2).

NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

James Monroe (West Virginia) 62, Narrows 48

Narrows (2-1)

Mcglothlin 6, Owens 2, Perdue 5, L Smith 19, Pruett 10, Shepherd 4, Middelton 2.

James Monroe (2-0)

Burks 10, Mann 3, Allen 17, Fox 24, Hopkins 8.

Narrows 13 5 16 14 — 48

James Monroe 20 11 14 17 — 62

3-point goals: Narrows 6 ( Pruett 2, Smith 4), James Monroe 8 ( Fox 4, Burks 2, Mann, Allen).

NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Bland County 67, Giles 41

Bland County (5-1)

Waters 4, Johnson 2, James 18, Boone 5, Smith 3, Pauley 6, Brady 3, Thompson 26.

Giles (0-2)

Pennington 4, Hanson 6, Saunders 4, Reed 3, Farrell 2, Miller 1, Munsey 3, Wilcoxson 6, Williams 10, Wallace 2.

Bland 9 28 17 13 — 67

Giles 11 16 5 9 — 41

3-point goals: Bland County 12 (Thompson 6, Brady, Pauley 2, Smith, Boone, James) Giles 5 ( Williams 2, Munsey, Ferrell, Reed).

