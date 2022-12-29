High school basketball roundup: Brown leads Roanoke Catholic boys to victory

Demarcus Brown scored 16 points to lead the Roanoke Catholic boys basketball team past William Byrd 60-57 on Wednesday in the Northside Invitational.
Josiah Banks scored 14 points and Jalen Merchant added 12 points for Roanoke Catholic (6-3).
In the last five seconds, Roanoke Catholic was assessed a technical foul while holding just a five-point lead. Isaiah Board, who had 27 points for William Byrd (3-4), made both free throws but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game.
Roanoke Catholic 60, William Byrd 57
Roanoke Catholic (6-3)
Merchant 12, Johnson 1, Brown 16, Burns 3, Banks 14, Bonds 6, Pfeffer-Estrada 8.
William Byrd (3-4)
Childress 5, Blalock 5, Board 27, Eads 3, Hairston 7, Webb 8, Rosser 2.
People are also reading…
Roanoke Catholic 13 8 24 15 — 60
William Byrd 9 12 13 23 — 57
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 10 (Merchant 2, Brown 2, Burns, Banks, Bonds 2, Pfeffer-Estrada 2), William Byrd 8 (Board 5, Eads, Webb 2).
BOYS
NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL
Liberty Christian 49, Glenvar 40
Liberty Christian (7-1)
Duff 5, Sweeney 11, Etzel 9, Hilderbrand 5, Durst 1, Damon 8, Wood 3, Hartless 5, Jenkins 2.
Glenvar (5-2)
Hutchison 4, Bolling 4, Ford 13, Hylton 3, Dawyot 8, Carter 6, Simmons 2.
Liberty Christian 8 5 14 22 — 49
Glenvar 7 11 12 10 — 40
3-point goals: Liberty Christian 7 (Duff, Etzel, Hilderbrand, Damon 2, Wood, Hartless), Glenvar 5 (Hutchison, Ford 3, Hylton).
NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL
Auburn 52, Abingdon 49
Abingdon (4-3)
Honaker 3, Turman 2, Dotson 2, Ketron 10, Osborn 17, Ramsey 15.
Auburn (7-2)
Warren 5, Duncan 15, Wilson 3, Royal 16, Millirons 9, Hale 2, Gordon 2.
Abingdon 13 7 17 12 — 49
Auburn 13 16 8 15 — 52
3-point goals: Auburn 9 (Warren, Duncan 3, Royal 4, Millirons).
NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL
Northside 96, Hidden Valley 42
Hidden Valley (2-7)
Johnson 24, Iott 6, Torrence 5, Hodges 2, Bass 2, Nichols 3.
Northside (6-0)
Anthony 6, Cole 13, Hardy 9, J. Smith 4, Garrison 4, Crawford 12, Via 13, Harvey 22, Pankey 5, Logan 6, Lavender 2.
Hidden Valley 13 5 16 8 — 42
Northside 20 25 30 21 — 96
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 7 (Johnson 3, Iott 2, Torrence, Nichols), Northside 5 (Via 3, Harvey, Pankey).
MCDONALD'S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Thomas Dale 55, Franklin County 51
Thomas Dale (2-5)
Paige 3, Baugh 7, Teasley 3, Callaham 5, White 2, Minter 10, Pegram 6, Hicks 5, Crump 4, Jackson 10.
Franklin County (7-2)
Kasey 2, Holland 3, Mattox 3, Hering 6, Clark 15, Foutz 15. Mullins 7.
Thomas Dale 13 17 12 13 — 55
Franklin County 9 6 21 15 — 51
3-point goals: Thomas Dale: 7 (Paige, Teasley, Callaham, Pegram 2, Jackson 2), Franklin County 4 (Mattox, Hering, Foutz 2).
MCDONALD'S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Patrick Henry 57, Cosby 48
Patrick Henry (7-1)
Lipford 6, Yarman 20, Derey 10, Webb 13, Stanley 6, Tasco 2.
Cosby (4-4)
Chali 4, Thorpe 2, Pulliam 19, Clarkson 6, Debrew 15, Lowe 2.
Patrick Henry 14 13 16 14 — 57
Cosby 9 13 10 16 — 48
3-point goals: Patrick Henry (Yarman 2, Derey 2, Webb), Cosby (Chali, Pulliam, Clarkson 2, Debrew 2).
NONDISTRICT
Alleghany 84, Covington 42
Covington (4-2)
Smith 17, Jordan 15, Sammons 2, Weinger 2, Turner 6.
Alleghany (5-2)
Hayslett 3, Entsminger 11, Via 4, Webb 7, Harden 10, C. Depriest 10, Brown 2, Moore 23, Cole 5, H. Depriest 5, Lowman 4.
Covington 4 6 9 23 — 42
Alleghany 30 23 11 20 — 84
3-point goals: Covington 5 (Smith 3, Jordan, Turner), Alleghany 8 (Webb, Moore 5, Cole, H. Depriest). JV: Covington won 61-27.
Floyd County 73, Magna Vista 72
Magna Vista (3-8)
Moore 13, T. Hairston 2, Ford 15, Bokman 4, Hall 3, J. Hairston 28, Stockton 2, Miller 5.
Floyd County (5-1)
Turpin 2, Underwood 5, Herrington 9, Cantrell 17, R. Swortzel 8, Radford 3, K. Swortzel 29.
Magna Vista 24 20 13 15 — 56
Floyd County 11 15 26 21 — 73
3-point goals: Magna Vista 12 (Moore, Ford 5, Hall, J. Hairston 5), Floyd County 1 (Underwood). JV: Floyd County won.
GIRLS
Salem 64, Staunton River 34
Staunton River (1-10)
Hamren 14, Roach 2, Wong 2, Farr 7, Ferguson 6.
Salem (6-2)
Wynn 2, E. Smith 2, Robitson 4, Custer 14, Green 15, Bayne 9, Crawley 10, M. Smith 4, Sparger 4.
Staunton River 11 4 13 6 — 34
Salem 13 20 20 11 — 64
3-point goals: Salem 1 (Bayne), Staunton River 5 (Hamren 4, Farr). JV: Salem won.
Liberty 66, Alleghany 64
Liberty (9-0)
S. Brown 32, St. John 11, Iyana Sigei 11, Adams 4, Whorley 4, T. Brown 4.
Alleghany (6-1)
Cash 22, Keene 12, Fridley 10, Leitch 8, Hayslett 6, Nicely 4.
Liberty 12 12 19 23 — 66
Alleghany 10 19 16 19 — 64
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (St. John 2, Sigei 2), Alleghany 9 (Keene 3, Cash 2, Hayslett 2, Fridley 2).