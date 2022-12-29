High school basketball roundup: Brown leads Roanoke Catholic boys to victory

Demarcus Brown scored 16 points to lead the Roanoke Catholic boys basketball team past William Byrd 60-57 on Wednesday in the Northside Invitational.

In the last five seconds, Roanoke Catholic was assessed a technical foul while holding just a five-point lead. Isaiah Board, who had 27 points for William Byrd (3-4), made both free throws but missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game.