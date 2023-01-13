 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball roundup: Brown's 20-20 game lifts Liberty girls over Jefferson Forest

BEDFORD — Shania Brown had 23 points and 20 rebounds to help the Liberty girls basketball team beat Jefferson Forest 54-46 on Thursday.

Cierra St. John scored 13 points for Liberty (12-1, 5-1 Seminole District).

Kennedy Hancock scored 22 points and Sarah Ferrell added 11 points for Jefferson Forest (9-4, 4-2).

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty 54, Jefferson Forest 46

Jefferson Forest (9-4, 4-2)

Hancock 22, Ferrell 11, Hill 9, Tate 2, Martin 2.

Liberty (12-1, 5-1)

Brown 23, St. John 13, T. Brown 9, Sigei 5, Adams 4.

Jefferson Forest 13 14 16 3 — 46

Liberty 20 7 17 10 — 54

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 1 (Hill), Liberty 3 (St. John 3). JV: Jefferson Forest won.

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Patrick Henry 41, Franklin County 23

Patrick Henry (8-4)

King 2, Patterson 5, Morris 14, Bingham 1, Manning 4, Priest 11, Worsham 16.

Franklin County (7-7)

Board 2, Lester 2, Preston 2, Copeland 3, Caron 8, Harris 6.

Patrick Henry 13 14 14 12 — 53

Franklin County 3 9 6 8 — 26

3-point goals: Franklin County 1 (Copeland), Patrick Henry 4 (Cook 2, Addison, Banks). JV: Franklin County Won.

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County 61, Patrick County 33

Floyd County (10-3)

Hylton 31, Bond 7, Harman 6, Wade 5, K. Thompson 5, C. Thompson 3, Blevins 2, Snavely 2.

Patrick County (7-7)

Hazard 8, Wimbush 7, Hill 5, Cobbler 4, Fulcher 4, Hazelwood 3, Moore 1, Penn 1.

Floyd County 23 32 22 7 — 61

Patrick County 6 10 8 9 — 33

3-point goals: Floyd County 2 (Hylton, K. Thompson), Patrick County 2 (Hazard 2, Fulcher).

VIRGINIA CHRISTIAN DISTRICT

Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30

Roanoke Valley Christian (5-3, 4-2)

Al. Jones 15, Mioduszewski 15, An. Jones 12, Nixon 5.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian (7-2, 2-1)

Hutchinson 11, White 6, Tuckwiller 5, Duncombe 4, Keep 2, Moore 2.

Roanoke Valley Christian 16 9 9 13 — 47

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 4 1 13 12 — 30

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Al. Jones 3, An. Jones, Kendall Nixon), Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 1 (Hutchinson).

BOYS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Carroll County 75, Alleghany 72, OT

Carroll County (9-3, 1-2)

Smoot 7, Retizel 14, Tolcey 8, Cox 29, Richardson 8, Redd 9.

Alleghany (6-7, 0-5)

Hayslett 11, Entsminger 5, Webb 3, Harden 10, Caldwell 17, C. Depriest 2, Moore 12, Cole 6, H. Depriest 2, Lowman 4.

Carroll County 16 18 16 10 15 — 75

Alleghany 16 13 19 12 12 — 72

3-point goals: Carroll County 7 (Retizel 2, Tolcey 2, Richardson, Redd 2), Alleghany 7 (Entsminger, Webb, Caldwell 4, Moore). JV: Carroll County won.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 59, James River 44

Radford (9-1, 3-0)

Prioleau 11, Taylor 2, Cormany 14, Kelly 6, Woodard 14, Kanipe 9, Ferguson 3.

James River (10-5, 3-1)

Steger 13, Bell 19, Toliver 4, Eastman 4, Fowler 4.

Radford 10 17 9 23 — 59

James River 6 11 14 13 — 44

3-point goals: Radford 6 ( Prioleau 2, Cormany, Woodard 3), James River 2 (Steger, Bell). JV: Radford won.

VIRGINIA CHRISTIAN DISTRICT

Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 38

Smith Mountain Lake Christian (6-5, 1-1)

Davis 9, Gaudio 3, Witcher 4, Sandidge 4, Tuckwiller 7, Keep 9, Burrows 2.

Roanoke Valley Christian (11-0, 4-0)

Phillips 6, Somers 9, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 5, Bowman 2, Nelson 10, Rakes 2, J. Chou 11.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 15 11 10 2 — 38

Roanoke Valley Christian 5 13 15 14 — 47

3-point goals: Smith Mountain Lake Christian 3 (Witcher, Tuckwiller, Keep), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Phillips 2, J. Chou).

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County 67, Patrick County 31

Patrick County (6-8)

Nelson 6, Wimbush 3, Hall 4, Smith 2, Large 2, Jessup 4, Leon 4, Stovall 4, Beasley 2.

Floyd County (9-4)

Slusher 3, Turpin 4, Underwood 16, Herrington 9, Cantrell 13, Bower 3, Radford 5, K. Swortzel 5, Garcia 2, Cox 5, Bishop 2.

Patrick County 5 14 10 2 — 31

Floyd County 21 25 16 5 — 67

3-point goals: Patrick County 2 (Nelson 2), Floyd County 11 (Slusher, Turpin, Underwood 4, Herrington, Cantrell 3, Bower). JV: Floyd County won.

