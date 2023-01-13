High school basketball roundup: Brown's 20-20 game lifts Liberty girls over Jefferson Forest

BEDFORD — Shania Brown had 23 points and 20 rebounds to help the Liberty girls basketball team beat Jefferson Forest 54-46 on Thursday.
Cierra St. John scored 13 points for Liberty (12-1, 5-1 Seminole District).
Kennedy Hancock scored 22 points and Sarah Ferrell added 11 points for Jefferson Forest (9-4, 4-2).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty 54, Jefferson Forest 46
Jefferson Forest (9-4, 4-2)
Hancock 22, Ferrell 11, Hill 9, Tate 2, Martin 2.
Liberty (12-1, 5-1)
Brown 23, St. John 13, T. Brown 9, Sigei 5, Adams 4.
Jefferson Forest 13 14 16 3 — 46
Liberty 20 7 17 10 — 54
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 1 (Hill), Liberty 3 (St. John 3). JV: Jefferson Forest won.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Patrick Henry 41, Franklin County 23
Patrick Henry (8-4)
King 2, Patterson 5, Morris 14, Bingham 1, Manning 4, Priest 11, Worsham 16.
Franklin County (7-7)
Board 2, Lester 2, Preston 2, Copeland 3, Caron 8, Harris 6.
Patrick Henry 13 14 14 12 — 53
Franklin County 3 9 6 8 — 26
3-point goals: Franklin County 1 (Copeland), Patrick Henry 4 (Cook 2, Addison, Banks). JV: Franklin County Won.
NONDISTRICT
Floyd County 61, Patrick County 33
Floyd County (10-3)
Hylton 31, Bond 7, Harman 6, Wade 5, K. Thompson 5, C. Thompson 3, Blevins 2, Snavely 2.
Patrick County (7-7)
Hazard 8, Wimbush 7, Hill 5, Cobbler 4, Fulcher 4, Hazelwood 3, Moore 1, Penn 1.
Floyd County 23 32 22 7 — 61
Patrick County 6 10 8 9 — 33
3-point goals: Floyd County 2 (Hylton, K. Thompson), Patrick County 2 (Hazard 2, Fulcher).
VIRGINIA CHRISTIAN DISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30
Roanoke Valley Christian (5-3, 4-2)
Al. Jones 15, Mioduszewski 15, An. Jones 12, Nixon 5.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian (7-2, 2-1)
Hutchinson 11, White 6, Tuckwiller 5, Duncombe 4, Keep 2, Moore 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian 16 9 9 13 — 47
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 4 1 13 12 — 30
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Al. Jones 3, An. Jones, Kendall Nixon), Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 1 (Hutchinson).
BOYS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 75, Alleghany 72, OT
Carroll County (9-3, 1-2)
Smoot 7, Retizel 14, Tolcey 8, Cox 29, Richardson 8, Redd 9.
Alleghany (6-7, 0-5)
Hayslett 11, Entsminger 5, Webb 3, Harden 10, Caldwell 17, C. Depriest 2, Moore 12, Cole 6, H. Depriest 2, Lowman 4.
Carroll County 16 18 16 10 15 — 75
Alleghany 16 13 19 12 12 — 72
3-point goals: Carroll County 7 (Retizel 2, Tolcey 2, Richardson, Redd 2), Alleghany 7 (Entsminger, Webb, Caldwell 4, Moore). JV: Carroll County won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 59, James River 44
Radford (9-1, 3-0)
Prioleau 11, Taylor 2, Cormany 14, Kelly 6, Woodard 14, Kanipe 9, Ferguson 3.
James River (10-5, 3-1)
Steger 13, Bell 19, Toliver 4, Eastman 4, Fowler 4.
Radford 10 17 9 23 — 59
James River 6 11 14 13 — 44
3-point goals: Radford 6 ( Prioleau 2, Cormany, Woodard 3), James River 2 (Steger, Bell). JV: Radford won.
VIRGINIA CHRISTIAN DISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 38
Smith Mountain Lake Christian (6-5, 1-1)
Davis 9, Gaudio 3, Witcher 4, Sandidge 4, Tuckwiller 7, Keep 9, Burrows 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian (11-0, 4-0)
Phillips 6, Somers 9, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 5, Bowman 2, Nelson 10, Rakes 2, J. Chou 11.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 15 11 10 2 — 38
Roanoke Valley Christian 5 13 15 14 — 47
3-point goals: Smith Mountain Lake Christian 3 (Witcher, Tuckwiller, Keep), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Phillips 2, J. Chou).
NONDISTRICT
Floyd County 67, Patrick County 31
Patrick County (6-8)
Nelson 6, Wimbush 3, Hall 4, Smith 2, Large 2, Jessup 4, Leon 4, Stovall 4, Beasley 2.
Floyd County (9-4)
Slusher 3, Turpin 4, Underwood 16, Herrington 9, Cantrell 13, Bower 3, Radford 5, K. Swortzel 5, Garcia 2, Cox 5, Bishop 2.
Patrick County 5 14 10 2 — 31
Floyd County 21 25 16 5 — 67
3-point goals: Patrick County 2 (Nelson 2), Floyd County 11 (Slusher, Turpin, Underwood 4, Herrington, Cantrell 3, Bower). JV: Floyd County won.