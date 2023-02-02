WYTHEVILLE — Ty Campbell scored 22 points to lift the George Wythe boys basketball team past Blacksburg 77-50 on Wednesday.
Reed Kirtner scored 15 points, Trey Rainey had 11 points and David Goode added 10 points for George Wythe (16-2).
Chanler Montgomery had 14 points and Wade Bland added 13 points for Blacksburg (6-13).
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe 77, Blacksburg 50
Blacksburg (6-13)
Howard 2, Campbell 1, W. Bland 13, Montgomery 14, X. Bland 4, Saville 8, Creasy 5, Distler 3.
George Wythe (16-2)
Delp 7, T. Rainey 11, Huff 9, B. Rainey 1, Kirtner 15, Goode 10, Campbell 22, Pulliam 2.
People are also reading…
Blacksburg 14 16 13 7 — 50
George Wythe 12 15 30 20 — 77
3-point goals: Blacksburg 4 ( W. Bland 1, Montgomery 2, Creasy 1), George Wythe 8 (T. Rainey 1, Huff 1, Kirtner 3, Goode 1, Campbell 2). JV: George Wythe won.
BOYS
Three Rivers District
Radford 57, James River 35
Radford (15-2, 8-1)
Eaves 5, Prioleau 10, Martin 2, Cormany 17, Kelly 8, Woodard 5, DeHart-Lewis 5, Young 3, Ferguson 2.
James River (11-9, 4-5)
Taylor 3, Steger 7, Mays 3, Alderson 3, Bell 9, Toliver 6, Eastman 4.
Radford 23 19 11 4 — 57
James River 5 10 8 12 — 35
3-point goals: Radford 11 (Eaves, Prioleau 3, Cormany 4, Woodard, DeHart-Lewis, Young), James River 5 (Taylor, Steger, Mays, Alderson, Bell. JV: Radford won.
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Narrows 56, Bland County 37
Bland County (8-12, 3-8)
Meadows 12, Dillow 6, Sanders 6, A. Rasnake 3, Tendall 3, M. Rasnake 3, Sanders 2, Sandlin 2.
Narrows (9-10, 3-4)
Robertson 14, Spencer 13, Helvey 9, Bowles 9, Johnson 5, Brooks 2, Cook 2, Howard 2.
Bland County 10 12 7 8 — 37
Narrows 22 8 17 9 — 56
3-point goals: Bland County 3 (Dillow, Meadows, M. Rasnake), Narrows 5 (Helvey 3, Bowles, Robertson). JV: Bland County won.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 43, Chatham Hall 18
Roanoke Catholic (8-10, 3-0)
Nance 9, O’Herron 10, Hemphill 8, Hamrick 4, Aaron 8, Ezigbo 2.
Chatham Hall (4-10, 1-2)
Zhang 4, Bennison 4, Becker 2, Garcia 2, Deigl 2, Bugbee 4.
Roanoke Catholic 21 7 7 8 — 43
Chatham Hall 7 7 4 0 — 18
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 1 (Hemphill), Chatham Hall 1 (Zhang).