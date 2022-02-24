High School Basketball Roundup: Carroll County girls down LB in Region 3D semis

HILLSVILLE — Jaelyn Hagee scored 24 points, and sophomore Alyssa Ervin added 22 points and 10 steals Thursday night as Carroll County earned a berth in the VHSL Class 3 girls basketball tournament with a 58-20 victory over Lord Botetourt in a Region 3D semifinal.
Ervin made five of Carroll County’s six 3-pointers.
The Cavaliers (21-1) will face unbeaten Staunton River for the region title Saturday on their home floor.
Lord Botetourt (19-7) was held to just 10 points after trailing 14-10 following the first quarter.
LORD BOTETOURT (19-7)
Anderson 2, Spangler 6, Alfano 3, Morgan 3, Hufford 6.
CARROLL COUNTY (21-1)
Ervin 22, Easter 4, Richardson 2, Stockner 2, Hagee 24, Crotts 2, Alley 2.
Lord Botetourt;10;4;6;0;—;20
Carroll County;14;18;22;4;—;58
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 1 (Alfano), Carroll County 6 (Ervin 5, Hagee).
BOYS (WEDNESDAY)
REGION 1C
Auburn 85, Covington 43
AUBURN (17-8)
Warren 15, Sutphin 1, Duncan 10, Wilson 16, E.Millirons 22, Tickle 2, N.Millirons 5, Sparrer 4, Gordon 4, Gill 6.
COVINGTON (8-15)
Williams 6, Dressler 6, Howard 8, Turner 3, Cook 16, Rodgers 4.
Auburn;14;22;25;24;—;85
Covington;10;11;11;11;—;43
3-point goals: Covington 8 (Cook 4, Williams 2, Dressler 2), Auburn 12 (Warren 5, E.Millirons 4, Duncan 2, N.Millirons).
REGION 2D
Marion 89, Ridgeview 86, 2 OT
RIDGEVIEW
Owens 3, Justice 2, A.Mullins 10, Robinette 35, Hill 25, Greear 7, O'Quinn 4.
MARION
Langston 5, Osborne 17, Roberts 6, Williams 48, Wolfe 11, Carroll 2.
Ridgeview;28;10;12;20;10;6;—;86
Marion;15;10;24;21;10;9;—;89
3-point goals: Ridgeview 6 (Robinette 4, A.Mullins, Greear), Marion 8 (Williams 6, Osborne 2).
GIRLS (Wednesday)
REGION 1C
George Wythe 46, Narrows 34
NARROWS (14-8)
Helvey 2, Howard 3, Robertson 12, Bishop 11, Stables 4, Cook 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (14-8)
Scott 2, Tate 20, Faulkner 2, Patel 9, Malavolti 13.
Narrows;9;9;9;7;—;34
G.Wythe;16;13;8;9;—;46
3-point goals: Narrows 1 (Howard), George Wythe 4 (Patel 3, Tate). Total fouls: Narrows 14, George Wythe 10. Fouled out: Bishop, Stables.