High School Basketball Roundup: Carroll County girls down LB in Region 3D semis

HILLSVILLE — Jaelyn Hagee scored 24 points, and sophomore Alyssa Ervin added 22 points and 10 steals Thursday night as Carroll County earned a berth in the VHSL Class 3 girls basketball tournament with a 58-20 victory over Lord Botetourt in a Region 3D semifinal.

Ervin made five of Carroll County’s six 3-pointers.

The Cavaliers (21-1) will face unbeaten Staunton River for the region title Saturday on their home floor.

Lord Botetourt (19-7) was held to just 10 points after trailing 14-10 following the first quarter.

LORD BOTETOURT (19-7)

Anderson 2, Spangler 6, Alfano 3, Morgan 3, Hufford 6.

CARROLL COUNTY (21-1)

Ervin 22, Easter 4, Richardson 2, Stockner 2, Hagee 24, Crotts 2, Alley 2.

Lord Botetourt;10;4;6;0;—;20

Carroll County;14;18;22;4;—;58

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 1 (Alfano), Carroll County 6 (Ervin 5, Hagee).

BOYS (WEDNESDAY)

REGION 1C

Auburn 85, Covington 43

AUBURN (17-8)

Warren 15, Sutphin 1, Duncan 10, Wilson 16, E.Millirons 22, Tickle 2, N.Millirons 5, Sparrer 4, Gordon 4, Gill 6.

COVINGTON (8-15)

Williams 6, Dressler 6, Howard 8, Turner 3, Cook 16, Rodgers 4.

Auburn;14;22;25;24;—;85

Covington;10;11;11;11;—;43

3-point goals: Covington 8 (Cook 4, Williams 2, Dressler 2), Auburn 12 (Warren 5, E.Millirons 4, Duncan 2, N.Millirons).

REGION 2D

Marion 89, Ridgeview 86, 2 OT

RIDGEVIEW

Owens 3, Justice 2, A.Mullins 10, Robinette 35, Hill 25, Greear 7, O'Quinn 4.

MARION

Langston 5, Osborne 17, Roberts 6, Williams 48, Wolfe 11, Carroll 2.

Ridgeview;28;10;12;20;10;6;—;86

Marion;15;10;24;21;10;9;—;89

3-point goals: Ridgeview 6 (Robinette 4, A.Mullins, Greear), Marion 8 (Williams 6, Osborne 2).

GIRLS (Wednesday)

REGION 1C

George Wythe 46, Narrows 34

NARROWS (14-8)

Helvey 2, Howard 3, Robertson 12, Bishop 11, Stables 4, Cook 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (14-8)

Scott 2, Tate 20, Faulkner 2, Patel 9, Malavolti 13.

Narrows;9;9;9;7;—;34

G.Wythe;16;13;8;9;—;46

3-point goals: Narrows 1 (Howard), George Wythe 4 (Patel 3, Tate). Total fouls: Narrows 14, George Wythe 10. Fouled out: Bishop, Stables.