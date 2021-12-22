High school basketball roundup: Carroll County girls win Tennessee tournament; Radford girls make Jonas Memorial final

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Jaelyn Hagee led a balanced offense with 18 points and Carroll County won its third game in three days Wednesday with a 61-50 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman (Tenn.) to win the Smoky Mountain Classic girls basketball tournament.

Alyssa Ervin added 17 points for the Cavaliers, who trailed 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Kaylee Easter had 14 points for Carroll (6-1), while Lauren Alley had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Carroll County 63,

Gatlinburg Pittman (Tenn.) 50

GATLINBURG PITTMAN

Lily Stinnett 13, Leah Stinnett 8, Johnson 3, Valentine 7, Yates 5, Newman 14.

CARROLL COUNTY (6-1)

Ervin 17, Easter 14, Richardson 4, Hagee 18, Crotts 2, Alley 8.

Gatlinburg Pittman 18 9 10 13 — 50

Carroll County 17 11 8 27 — 63

3-point goals: Carroll County 7 (Hagee 4, Easter 2, Ervin), Gatlinburg Pittman 4 (Leah Stinnett 2, Yates, Lily Stinnett).

BOYS (THURSDAY)

NONDISTRICT

James River 69, Staunton River 23

STAUNTON RIVER (0-7)

Gibson 5, Eggleston 2, Steele 5, Shelton 3, Burns 3, Overstreet 5.

JAMES RIVER (6-2)

Bailey 5, C.Easton 5, Steger 13, Andrews 1, Bell 2, Clevenger 17, J.Easton 12, Tolley 1, Toliver 11, Fowler 2.

Staunton River 8 6 6 3 — 23

James River 29 23 11 6 — 69

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Steele, Shelton), James River 9 (Clevenger 3, Steger 3, Bailey, C.Easton, J.Easton).

Fort Chiswell 84, Eastern Montgomery 17

FORT CHISWELL (6-1)

Norris 22, Watson 16, Dunford 14, Shelton 8, Vaught 7, Selfe 6, Varney 4, McHone 3, Crigger 2.

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-9)

Jennings 5, X.Brown 5, Burleson 4, A.Elkins 2, L.Elkins 1.

Fort Chiswell 33 23 17 11 — 84

EastMont 4 7 2 4 — 17

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 6 (Dunford 2, Watson 2, Norris, Vaught), Eastern Montgomery 1 (Jennings). JV: Fort Chiswell won 34-30.

GIRLS (THURSDAY)

Danny Jonas Memorial

Blacksburg 46, Fort Chiswell 38

BLACKSBURG (6-4)

Brawley 12, Ferguson 2, Jones 2, Mo. Cheynet 10, Mc.Cheynet 16, Brooks 4.

FORT CHISWELL (3-6)

Brown 12, Roark 14, Jackson 9, Adams 2, Caldwell 1.

Blacksburg 14 7 6 19 — 46

Fort Chiswell 7 13 4 14 — 38

3-point goals: Blacksburg 2 (Mc.Cheynet 2), Fort Chiswell 7 (Brown 4, Roark 3). JV: Blacksburg won 26-5.

Note: McKenzie Cheynet scored 14 points in the 4th quarter.

GIRLS (WEDNESDAY)

Danny Jonas Memorial Tournament

Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 43

RADFORD (4-0)

Conner 12, Hanah Whitt 4, Haley Whitt 13, L.Cline 18, H.Cline 1.

FORT CHISWELL (3-5)

Brown 4, Roark 21, M.King 6, K.King 2, Jackson 3, Underwood 7.

Radford 10 3 20 15 — 48

Fort Chiswell 5 17 6 15 — 43

3-point goals: Radford 7 (Conner 4, Whitt 3), Fort Chiswell 6 (Roark 2, M.King 2, Jackson 2).

Virginia High 42, Blacksburg 41

VIRGINIA HIGH

Mary Wilson 3, Wright 3, Maria Wilson 19, Carpenter 2, Spence 15.

BLACKSBURG (5-4)

Ferguson 6, Jones 6, Brawley 2, Morgan Cheynet 14, McKenzie Cheynet 7, Brooks 6.

Virginia High 12 9 11 10 — 42

Blacksburg 11 8 13 9 — 41

3-point goals: Virginia High 7 (Maria Wilson 3, Spence 3, Wright), Blacksburg 3 (Ferguson 2, McKenzie Cheynet). JV: Virginia High won 21-17.

Eastern Montgomery 39,

Mount Airy (N.C.) 38

EASTERN MONTGOMERY

Underwood 9, Boone 2, Bahnken 10, Felty 5, Bruce 13.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C.

Clado 12, Stanford 9, Moore 9, Hollingsworth 8.

Eastern Montgomery 12 9 4 14 — 39

Mount Airy, N.C. 10 15 11 2 — 38

Note: Morgan Bahnken scored the go-ahead basket with less than 20 seconds to play.

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County 51, Patrick County 47

FLOYD COUNTY (1-2)

Hylton 21, Harmon 15, Thompson 9, Hamlin 4, Blevins 2.

PATRICK COUNTY (4-1)

Epperson 16, Hazard 12, Mitchell 7, Wimbush 4, Harris 4, Cobbler 3, Penn 1.

Floyd County 16 13 11 11 — 51

Patrick County 15 17 8 7 — 47

3-pont goals: Floyd County 1 (Hylton), Patrick County 3 (Hazard 2, Cobbler). JV: Floyd County won 36-32.

Note: Hazard 6 steals, 5 assists, 5 rebounds.

Parry McCluer 26, Amherst County 23

AMHERST COUNTY (3-6)

Lloyd 5, Wall 3, Padgett 3, West 8, Hooper 4.

PARRY McCLUER (7-1)

K.Grow 9, M.Henson 2, A.Claytor 8, Hamilton 2, Henson 5.

Amherst County 5 1 7 10 — 23

Parry McCluer 4 2 9 11 — 26

3-point goals: none. JV: Parry McCluer won 26-24.

James River 40, Bath County 19

JAMES RIVER (3-1)

Canada 22, Liming 11, McCullough 2, Crowder 2, Eubank 2, Brogan 1.

BATH COUNTY

Jenkins 6, Tingler 4, Legg 4, Oliver 3, Cauley 2.

James River 8 11 12 9 — 40

Bath County 7 9 0 3 — 19

3-point goals: Bath County 1 (Oliver).

Notes: Liming 12 rebounds, Canada 8 steals.

Staunton River 63, Bassett 32

STAUNTON RIVER (5-0)

J.Levine 24, C.Levine 14, Jones 12, Hamren 9, Creasey 2, Phillips 2,

BASSETT (2-7)

Osgood 3, White 2, Ratcliff 7, Witcher 12, Manns 8.

Staunton River 9 11 27 16 — 63

Bassett 9 12 2 9 — 32

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (C.Levine 2).

BOYS (WEDNESDAY)

Northside 86, Salem 35

SALEM (1-4)

Bayne 3, Dallas 12, Greer 4, Green 4, Davidson 2, Hill 4, Clemens 2, Moyer 2, Coe 2.

NORTHSIDE (6-1)

Journiette 16, Cole 4, Hardy 13, Abshire 14, Dawson 3, Crawford 5, Harvey 10, Webb 5, Logan 2, Anthony 2, Via 12.

Salem 7 9 12 7 — 35

Northside 22 24 18 22 — 86

3-point goals: Salem 3 (Dallas 2, Bayne), Northside 11 (Via 4, Hardy 2, Abshire 2, Dawson, Crawford, Webb). JV: Northside won 49-41.

Note: Journiette 10 rebounds.

Carroll County 58, Galax 41

GALAX (1-4)

Peterkin 9, Stuart 8, Bagley 8, Ashworth 8, Jemison 7, Cox 1.

CARROLL COUNTY (4-4)

Bryce Smoot 20, Cox 19, Reitzel 13, Campbell 5, Phillips 1.

Galax 13 9 10 9 — 41

Carroll Co. 7 22 11 18 — 58

3-point goals: Galax 2 (Ashworth, Peterkin), Carroll County 5 (Bryce Smoot 2, Cox, Reitzel, Campbell).