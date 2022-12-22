High School Basketball Roundup: Carroll County girls' winning streak ends

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Carroll County girls' basketball team saw its 30-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday night.
Amiya Porter scored 22 points to lead Hebron Christian (Ga.) to a 75-45 win over the Cavaliers in the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Hebron Christian improved to 11-0, while defending Class 3 state champ Carroll County fell to 7-1.
Alyssa Ervin had 24 points for the Cavaliers. Kalee Easter added 11 points.
Hebron Christian 75, Carroll County 45
HEBRON CHRISTIAN (11-0)
Register 6, Butler 17, James 6, Beckham 12, Porter 22, Daniel 12.
CARROLL COUNTY (7-1)
Ervin 24, Easter 11, Richardson 6, Lyons 2, Lam 1, Hagee 1.
Hebron Christian;26;19;11;19;--75
Carroll County;11;16;14;4;--45
3-point goals: Hebron Christian 12 (Register 2, Porter 6, Daniel 4), Carroll County 4 (Ervin 4).
GIRLS
Knights’ Winter Classic
Cave Spring 60, Floyd County 48
Cave Spring (6-1)
Smith 9, Carroll 3, E Jones 15, Hibbs 20, Mills 2, Anderson 8, Coleman 3.
Floyd County
Harmon 6, C. Thompson 8, M. Thompson 7, Wade 2, K Hylton 25
Cave Spring 15 12 10 23 — 60
Floyd County 13 0 20 15 — 48
3-point goals: Cave Spring 8 (Carroll 1, E Jones 3, Smith 2, Hibbs 2), Floyd County 3 (Hylton 3)
GIRLS
NONTOURNAMENT
Hidden Valley 51, Rockbridge County 39
Hidden Valley (2-8)
Furkatova 2, Tanis 26, Dragovich 8, Evans 2, Pearson 10, Guerrero 1, Dorlini 2
Rockbridge County (1-5)
J. Moore 2, N. Moore 14, Mulitalo 5, Dorey 2, Bouchard 11, Dameron 4, Homiak 1
Hidden Valley 22 7 12 10 — 51
Rockbridge County 8 13 4 14 — 39
3-Point Goals: HV 4 (Tanis 2, Dragovich 2), Rockbridge 3 (Bouchard 3).
Narrows 44, Grayson County 37
GRAYSON COUNTY
Clontz 19, Wilson 10, Ramey 3, Isom 3, Conklin
NARROWS
Robertson 12, Helvey 10, Howard 5, Spencer 5, Bowles 4, Johnson 4, Howard 4, Cook 5
Grayson County 7 10 12 8 — 37
Narrows 11 11 7 15 — 44
3-point goals: GC 2 (Isom, Ramey), Narrows (Helvey 2, Robertson 1)
JV: Narrows won.
BOYS
Franklin County 54, Halifax County 41
Franklin County (7-1)
Holland 2, Mattox 10, Hairston 8, Hering 2, Harvey 6, Clark 14, Foutz 10, Mullins 2
Halifax County (2-6)
Newton 2, Canada 7, Chandler 9, Jefferys 1, Hamlett 7, Miller 7, Guthrie 8
Franklin County 0-14-21-19--54
Halifax County 11-12-12-6--41
3-point goals: FC 4 (Mattox 1, Harvey 2, Clark 1) HC 4 (Canada 1, Chandler 1, Hamlett 1, Miller 1)
Floyd County 67, Bassett 56
Bassett (3-5)
Coco 6, Harbour 18, Stokes 13, Gilbert 8, Perkins 8, Hairston 3
Floyd County (4-1)
Turpin 2, Underwood 17, Cockram 3, Herrington 5, Cantrell 13, R. Swortzel 12, K. Swortzel 10, Cox 5
Bassett 9, 20, 13 ,14 — 56
Floyd County 11, 17, 21, 18 — 67
3 point goals: Floyd County 7 (Underwood 3, Herrington 1, Cantrell 2, R. Swortzel 1) Lord Botetourt 7 (Harbour 4, Stokes 1, Perkins 2)
JV: Floyd County won.
Giles 69, Fort Chiswell 54
Giles (2-3)
Hansen 21, Williams 17, Miller 11, Wilcoxson 8, Pennington 7, Simpkins 4, Price 1.
Fort Chiswell
Norris 23, Selfe 7, Billings 7, Sutphin 6. Kennedy 4, Stoots 3, Kelly 2, Moore 2.
Giles 21 11 16 21 — 69
Fort Chiswell 14 15 15 11 — 54