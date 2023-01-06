High School Basketball Roundup: Carroll County, Jefferson Forest win nail-biters in Chance Harman Classic

FLOYD — The second game of the Chance Harman Classic basketball tournament was settled in overtime.

Davis Reitzel scored 17 points to lead the Carroll County boys to a 57-54 win over Alleghany on Friday.

Elijah Cox dominated the paint, using his 6-foot-4 frame to score 10 points for the Cavaliers.

The Mountaineers had a chance to tie the game at the end of overtime, but they missed.

Chris Harden scored 13 points and Xzavier Hayslett added 11 for the Mountaineers.

Carroll County 57, Alleghany 54, OT

Carroll County (9-2)

Bry. Smoot 8, Reitzel 17, Cox 10, Richardson 9, Talley 2, Reed 4, Campbell 1.

Alleghany (6-5)

Hayslett 11, Via 4, Webb 5, Harden 13, Entsminger 6, Moore 7, H. Depriest 1, C. Depriest 4, Brown 1.

Carroll Co.;8;17;18;8;6;—;57

Alleghany;8;21;12;10;3;—;54

3-point goals: Carroll County 3 (Reitzel 2, Richardson), Alleghany 2 (Hayslett, Webb).

Jefferson Forest 65, Blacksburg 63

The third game of the Chance Harman Classic came down to a last-second attempt by the Blacksburg High School boys basketball team to tie the ballgame.

Cooper Stamn scored 30 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Jefferson Forest to a 65-63 win over Blacksburg on Friday.

Kelka Alwal added nine points for Jefferson Forest (7-3, 3-1).

The Bruins would fail to get a shot off after their inbound pass was stolen with 0.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Chanler Montgomery led Blacksburg (1-8, 1-2) with 13 points.

Wade Bland and Trey Saville added 12 points apiece for Blacksburg.

Jefferson Forest (7-3, 3-1)

Scott 7, Burrill 6, Elliott 4, Stamn 30, Alwal 9, Lesniak 5, Craig 2, Hamilton 2.

Blacksburg (1-8, 1-2)

Howard 4, Campbell 10, W. Bland 12, Saville 12, Distler 7, Montgomery 13, X. Bland 5.

Jeff. Forest;15;17;15;18;—;65

Blacksburg;19;11;20;13;—;63

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 8 (Scott, Burrill 2, Stamn 5), Blacksburg 8 (Campbell 2, W. Bland, Saville 2, Distler, Montgomery, X. Bland).