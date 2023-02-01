High school basketball roundup: Chrisley makes seven 3-pointers for William Byrd in OT win

Sophia Chrisley had 23 points and seven 3-pointers to help the William Byrd girls basketball team beat Franklin County 51-50 in overtime on Tuesday in Vinton.
Sam Martin had 15 points for William Byrd (3-17, 1-8 Blue Ridge District).
Maddie Caron scored 20 points for Franklin County (11-9, 5-3).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd 51, Franklin County 50 OT
Franklin County (11-9, 5-3)
Board 8, Mitchell 2, Lester 4, Preston 4, Copeland 5, Caron 20, Harris 7.
William Byrd (3-17, 1-8)
Chrisley 23, Martin 15, Helton 6, Andrews 3, Makuch 4.
Franklin County 10 19 7 9 5 — 50
William Byrd 8 9 16 12 6 — 51
3-point goals: Franklin County 1 (Board), William Byrd 8 (Chrisley 7, Martin).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 64, Northside 61
Staunton River (4-15, 4-5)
Hamren 21, Ferguson 18, Tolley10, Wong 6, Farr 6, Phillips 2, Roach 1.
Northside (8-14, 2-6)
Kidd 13, Walker 15, Martin 10, Childress 9, Rigney 8, Bratton 6.
Staunton River 13 12 20 19 — 64
Northside 15 20 12 14 — 61
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Hamren 3), Northside 9 ( Kidd 2, Bratton, Rigney 2, Childress 3, Walker).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
James River 65, Radford 24
Radford (3-17, 0-9)
Burks 9, Hodock 4, Fender 3, Mar. Weltens 3, Thompson 3, Owens 2.
James River (10-10, 2-7)
Canada 15, Benson 8, Breeding 6, Liming 9, McCullough 6, Crowder 5, Crawford 6, Davis 4, Maydian 4, Thompson 2.
Radford 3 9 10 2 — 24
James River 19 14 20 12 — 65
3-point goals: Radford 3 (Burks 2, Thompson), James River 1 (Breeding).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 54, Cave Spring 45
Cave Spring (15-5, 6-4)
Holland 2, O. Jones 4, Smith 9, Carroll 9, Hibbs 10, E. Jones 8, Coleman 3.
Salem (14-6, 6-5)
Custer 8, Green 12, Bayne 16, Sparger 2, Crawley 8, M. Smith 8.
Cave Spring 11 10 18 7 — 45
Salem 14 17 6 17 — 54
3-point goals: Salem 6 (Bayne 2, Smith 2, Crawley), Cave Spring 7 (A. Smith 3, Jones 2, Carroll, Hibbs). JV: Salem won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 41, Eastern Montgomery 36
Eastern Montgomery (18-3, 6-1)
Underwood 25, Boone 6, Bruce 2, Bower 4.
Parry McCluer (15-2, 6-1)
Claytor 8, Roberts 4, Hamilton 13, Emore 4, Turner 12.
Eastern Montgomery 14 8 9 5 — 36
Parry McCluer 5 7 14 15 — 41
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 7 (Underwood 5, Boone 2), Parry McCluer 6 (Turner 4, Hamilton 2). JV: Eastern Montgomery won.
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 50, Westover Christian 22
North Cross (11-2)
Schaefer 17, Kappes 6, Cook 2, Teter 5, Hash 1, Garrison 6, Brown 9, Overton 4.
Westover Christian (11-8)
White 5, Motley 3, Barrington 3, Evans 11.
North Cross 17 5 10 18 — 50
Westover Christian 5 9 0 8 — 22
3-point goals: North Cross 3 (Garrison, Schaefer, Teter), Westover 2 ( Motley, Evans).
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 73, Staunton River 31
Staunton River (3-17, 0-8)
Gibson 2, Childress 5, Burns 4, Sheets 2, Proctor 2, Austin 13, Brown 3.
Northside (19-0, 8-0)
Cole 26, Hardy 9, J. Smith 4, Garrison 10, Crawford 2, Via 5, Harvey 10, Pankey 1, Logan 4, W. Smith 2.
Staunton River 5 4 11 11 — 31
Northside 26 17 19 11 — 73
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Burns, Austin, Brown), Northside 4 (Cole 2, Via, Harvey).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd 47, Franklin County 42
William Byrd (10-9, 5-3)
Childress 12, Board 15, Eads 3, Hairston 9, Webb 8.
Franklin County (10-10, 3-5)
Holland 4, Mattox 5, McHeimer 4, Harvey 3, Clark 7, Foutz 14, Mullins 5.
William Byrd 12 10 9 16 — 47
Franklin County 10 12 11 9 — 42
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Board 2, Hairston), Franklin County 6 (Holland, Mattox, Harvey, Foutz 2, Mullins).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 51, Timberlake 33
Timberlake (8-12, 3-5)
Hooks 12, Lynn 4, Minor 2, Witt 5, Warrick 4, Epps 6.
Roanoke Valley (18-0, 8-0)
Phillips 10, Royer 1, Somers 3, Wooten 6, Gutierrez 3, Unger 2, Bowman 4, Nelson 2, Rakes 2, Bos 5, J. Chou 10, B. Chou 3.
Timberlake 8 8 10 7 — 33
Roanoke Valley- 11 10 18 12 — 51
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley 4 (Phillips 3, Gutierrez).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 76, Giles 38
Giles (6-12, 1–9)
Pennington 8, Gilespie 2, Hansen 10, Reed 5, Simpkins 1, Munsey 1, Wilcoxson 2, Wallace 9.
Auburn (17-4, 11-1)
Sutphin 2, Duncan 18, Wilson 12, Dehart 10, Royal 4, Tickle 8, Hale 1, Gordon 9, Gill 10.
Giles 12 11 4 11 — 38
Auburn 22 21 20 13 — 76
3-point goals: Giles 6 ( Pennington 2, Hansen, Reed, Wallace 2) Auburn 5 (Duncan 4, Dehart). JV: Auburn won.