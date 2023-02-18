BUENA VISTA — Anna Claytor scored 18 points as the Parry McCluer girls basketball team beat visiting Eastern Montgomery 55-51 in double overtime to claim the Pioneer District tournament championship on Friday night.
Victoria Hamilton added 12 points for Parry McCluer (21-2, 10-1 Pioneer District).
Parry McCluer will host the loser of Saturday’s Mountain Empire District consolation game between Galax and Auburn on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Region 1C tournament. Eastern Montgomery will host the winner of the Galax-Auburn game on Tuesday.
PIONEER DISTRICT FINAL
Parry McCluer 55, Eastern Montgomery 51, 2OT
Eastern Montgomery (20-5, 8-3)
Underwood 14, Boone 8, Gadd 5, Felty 2, Bruce 22.
Parry McCluer (21-2, 10-1)
Mohler 6, Claytor 18, Roberts 4, Hamilton 12, Emore 7, Turner 8.
EastMont;6;11;14;8;7;5;—;51
P. McCluer;10;11;10;8;7;9;—;55
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 4 (Underwood, Boone, Gadd, Bruce), Parry McCluer 2 (Turner 2).
GIRLS
PIONEER DISTRICT CONSOLATION
Narrows 61, Covington 25
Covington (3-21, 3-8)
L. Bragg 14, Stayton 5, Rose 3, Reynolds 2.
Narrows (12-11, 5-5)
Spencer 15, Robertson 13, Helvey 12, Bowles 9, Howard 6, Cook 4, Farmer 2.
Covington;7;10;2;6;—;25
Narrows;19;10;21;11;—;61
3-point goals: Narrows 3 (Robertson 2, Bowles, Helvey).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT SEMIFINALS
George Wythe 48, Auburn 38, OT
Auburn (11-13, 8-6)
Harris 7, Mundy 7, R. Rorrer 7, Christian 10, Earnest 6, C. Rorrer 1.
George Wythe (17-5, 12-1)
Carter-Bennett 9, Malavolti 2, Litterall 13, Wolfe 1, Berry 13, Tate 10.
Auburn;9;10;6;10;3;—;38
G. Wythe;13;4;10;8;13;—;48
3-point goals: Auburn 1 (Christian), George Wythe 4 (Litterall 2, Berry, Carter-Bennett).
SUB-REGION 5D TOURNAMENT
William Fleming 55, Harrisonburg 14
Harrisonburg (2-20)
Lemon 4, Medhin 3, Santiago 3, Shifflet 2, Abraham 2.
William Fleming (20-5)
Worsham 12, Morris 8, Priest 7, King 7, Hankins 7, Tate 5, Houston 4, Bingham 3, Manning 2.
Harrisonburg;4;4;1;5;—;14
William Fleming;9;26;18;11;—;55
3-point goals: William Fleming 5 (King, Hankins, Tate, Bingham, Priest).
REGION 3D TOURNAMENT
Staunton River 38, William Byrd 35
William Byrd (4-20)
Chrisley 14, Martin 5, Helton 8, Andrews 8.
Staunton River (5-20)
Roach 2, Hamren 11, Wong 8, Tolley 2, Farr 9, Ferguson 6.
William Byrd;11;12;7;5;—;35
Staunton River;6;6;11;15;—;38
3-point goals: William Byrd 2 (Chrisley 2), Staunton River 1 (Farr).
REGION 2C FIRST ROUND
James River 56, Nelson County 26
Nelson County (7-14)
Vest-Turner 21, Green 4, McGann 1.
James River (11-12)
Canada 19, Maydian 13, McCullough 13, Liming 6, Crawford 2, Benson 2, Thompson 2, Crowder 1.
Nelson County;8;7;2;9;—;26
James River;21;13;16;6;—;56
3-point goals: Nelson 4 (Vest-Turner 4), James River 2 (McCullough 2).
Note: James River advances to play at Alleghany on Monday at 6 p.m.
REGION 4D QUARTERFINALS
Salem 43, Western Albermarle 37
Salem (16-8)
Custer 15, Green 12, Wynn 5, Crawley 4, Adkins 2, Rider 1, Bayne 4.
Western Albermarle (16-8)
Hux 1, Nauman 2, Florin 5, Stokes 3, Schmitz 10, Ewen 3, Voelmle 4, Centofante 9.
Salem;7;11;13;12;—;43
W. Albermarle;8;10;10;9;—;37
3-point goals: Salem 1 (Wynn), Western Albermarle 1 (Ewen).
VISAA
Roanoke Catholic 48, North Cross 29
North Cross (14-5)
Schaefer 12, Kappes 3, Teter 3, Hash 2, Garrison 1, Brown 2, Overton 5.
Roanoke Catholic (12-11)
Nance 12, Hamrick 6, Hemphill 19, Drapac 6, Aaron 5.
Roanoke Catholic;12;16;10;10;—;48
North Cross;6;9;8;5;—;29
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 2 (Hemphill, Nance), North Cross 5 (Schaefer 3, Overton, Teter)
Note: Nance had 12 rebounds.
BOYS
REGION 2C TOURNAMENT
James River 63, Nelson County 49
Nelson (3-20)
Bolten 2, G. Knight 3, K. Knight 2, Morris 16, Parier 2, Terry 2, Ward 12, Winter 10.
James River (13-10)
Taylor 6, Steger 19, Moran 4, Bell 13, Toliver 14, Eastman 1, Fowler 6.
Nelson County;12;8;17;12;—;49
James River;11;21;16;15;—;63
3-point goals: Nelson County 2 (G. Knight, Morris), James River 8 (Steger 5, Bell, Taylor 2).
REGION 6A TOURNAMENT
Thomas Dale 48, Franklin County 47
Thomas Dale
Paige 3, Baugh 10, Teasley 5, Callaham 4, White 10, Minter 13, Jackson 3.
Franklin County
Holland 4, Mattox 13, Hairston 2, McHeimer 1, Hering 10, Harvey 3, Clark 12, Foutz 2.
Thomas Dale;10;11;18;9;—;48
Franklin County;9;12;8;18;—;47
3-point goals: Thomas Dale 7 (Paige, Callaham, White 3, Minter, Jackson), Franklin County 6 (Mattox 3, Hering 2, Harvey).
VACA SOUTH REGIONAL SEMIFINAL
Roanoke Valley Christian 79, Temple Christian 56
Temple Christian (11-10, 3-3)
T. Cash 8, B. Cash 2, Brown 7, Harris 12, Marshall 3, Doss 17, Gonzales 4, Chambers 3.
Roanoke Valley Christian (22-2, 8-0)
Phillips 7, Somers 16, Wooten 2, Crosby 4, Nelson 7, Rakes 7, Bos 10, J. Chou 16, Gutierrez 10.
Temple Christian;7;6;23;20;—;56
Roanoke Valley;16;30;21;12;—;79
3-point goals: Temple 8 (T. Cash, Harris, Marshall, Doss 4, Chambers), Roanoke Valley Christian 4 (Phillips, Somers, Rakes, Gutierrez).