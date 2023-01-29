 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school basketball roundup: Claytor scores her 1,000th point in Parry McCluer win

BUENA VISTA — Anna Claytor scored 19 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, to lead the Parry McCluer girls basketball team to a 40-33 nondistrict victory over James River on Saturday.

Victoria Hamilton added eight points for Parry McCluer (14-2).

Caitlin Canada scored 17 points for James River (9-10).

NONDISTRICT

Parry McCluer 40, James River 33

James River (9-10)

Benson 3, McCullough 7, Liming 4, Crawford 2, Canada 17.

Parry McCluer (14-2)

Mohler 5, Claytor 19, Hamilton 8, Emore 8.

James River;9;9;10;5;—;33

Parry McCluer;13;13;7;7;—;40

3-point goals: James River 2 (Canada 2), Parry McCluer 2 (Mohler, Hamilton).

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Staunton River 48, William Byrd 45

Staunton River (3-15, 3-5)

Ferguson 17, Hamren 10, Wong 5, Farr 9, Roach 3, Tolley 5.

William Byrd (2-17, 0-8)

Chrisley 14, Martin 7, Helton 7, Davis 6, Andrews 4, Mauch 2, Johnson 2.

Staunton River;8;17;12;11;—;48

William Byrd;14;11;4;16;—;45

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Hamren, Farr), William Byrd 5 (Chrisley 3, Davis 2).

