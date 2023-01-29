High school basketball roundup: Claytor scores her 1,000th point in Parry McCluer win

BUENA VISTA — Anna Claytor scored 19 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, to lead the Parry McCluer girls basketball team to a 40-33 nondistrict victory over James River on Saturday.
Victoria Hamilton added eight points for Parry McCluer (14-2).
Caitlin Canada scored 17 points for James River (9-10).
NONDISTRICT
Parry McCluer 40, James River 33
James River (9-10)
Benson 3, McCullough 7, Liming 4, Crawford 2, Canada 17.
Parry McCluer (14-2)
Mohler 5, Claytor 19, Hamilton 8, Emore 8.
James River;9;9;10;5;—;33
People are also reading…
Parry McCluer;13;13;7;7;—;40
3-point goals: James River 2 (Canada 2), Parry McCluer 2 (Mohler, Hamilton).
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Staunton River 48, William Byrd 45
Staunton River (3-15, 3-5)
Ferguson 17, Hamren 10, Wong 5, Farr 9, Roach 3, Tolley 5.
William Byrd (2-17, 0-8)
Chrisley 14, Martin 7, Helton 7, Davis 6, Andrews 4, Mauch 2, Johnson 2.
Staunton River;8;17;12;11;—;48
William Byrd;14;11;4;16;—;45
3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Hamren, Farr), William Byrd 5 (Chrisley 3, Davis 2).