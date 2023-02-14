Lawrence Cole scored 19 points to lead the host Northside boys basketball team past William Byrd 66-31 in the Blue Ridge District semifinal on Monday night.

Cy Hardy had 13 points and Ja’chan Anthony added 10 points for Northside (23-0, 10-0 Blue Ridge District).

Jaiden Childress led William Byrd (11-13, 5-5) with 10 points.

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT SEMIFINAL

Northside 66, William Byrd 31

William Byrd (11-13, 5-5)

Childress 10, Blalock 7, Board 2, Eads 3, Hairston 4, Webb 2, Lindsay 3.

Northside (23-0, 10-0)

Anthony 10, Cole 19, Hardy 13, J. Smith 6, Via 7, Harvey 9, Logan 2.

William Byrd 11 5 8 7 — 31

Northside 16 18 14 18 — 66

3-point goals: William Byrd 1 (Lindsay), Northside 6 (Anthony 2, Hardy 3, Via).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT QUARTERFINAL

Auburn 73, Giles 41

Coahan Gordon scored 23 points, Drew Royal had 12 points and Michael Wilson added 10 points to help the host Auburn boys basketball team beat Giles in the Mountain Empire District quarterfinal on Monday.

Auburn (19-5, 12-1 Mountain Empire District) will play Bland County (17-7, 10-4) in the Mountain Empire District semifinal on Wednesday.

Giles (6-16, 1-13)

Hansen 12, Simpkins 13, Miller 7, Wilcoxson 1, Wallace 5, Williams 8.

Auburn (19-5, 12-1)

Warren 2, Sutphin 2, Duncan 8, Wilson 10, Royal 12, Tickle 3, Hale 2, Millirons 2, Marrs 2, Gordon 24, Gill 6.

Giles 16 10 3 7 — 41

Auburn 12 23 27 11 — 73

3-point goals: Giles 5 (Hansen, Simpkkns, Wallace, Williams 2 ), Auburn 4 ( Duncan 2, Royal, Tickle).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT QUARTERFINAL

Grayson County 51, Fort Chiswell 35

Austin Dowell scored 19 points to help the Grayson County boys basketball team beat host Fort Chiswell in the Mountain Empire District quarterfinal on Monday.

Eli Gillespie added 14 points for Grayson County (7-13, 5-7 Mountain Empire District).

Fort Chiswell (8-17, 4-9)

Tomlinson 6, Billings 8. Kennedy 7, Norris 13. Moore 1.

Grayson County (7-13, 5-7)

Gillespie 14, Mav. Goad 6, Dowell 19, Weatherman 3, Cheeks 6, Mac. Goad 5, Weatherman 2, Simpson 2, Phipps 2.

Grayson County 5 6 20 20 — 51

Fort Chiswell 6 8 9 12 — 35

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 1 (Norris), Grayson County 4 (Gillespie, Dowell 3).

PIONEER DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP

Parry McCluer 41, Eastern Montgomery 33

Anna Claytor, Victoria Hamilton and Payton Emore all scored 10 points to lift the Parry McCluer girls basketball team past Eastern Montgomery in the Pioneer District championship at James River High School on Monday.

Parry McCluer (19-2, 8-1) is the number one seed entering the Region 1C playoffs.

Parry McCluer (19-2, 8-1)

Mohler 2, Claytor 10, Roberts 4, Hamilton 10, Emore 10, Turner 5.

Eastern Montgomery (19-4, 7-2)

Underwood 18, Boone 2, Felty 5, Bruce 8.

Parry McCluer 11 11 12 7 — 41

Eastern Montgomery 9 17 3 4 — 33

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (Hamilton, Turner), Eastern Montgomery 4 (Underwood, Bruce 2, Felty).

GIRLS

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT QUARTERFINAL

Auburn 53, Bland County 24

Rhyland Rorrer scored 20 points and Carli Christian had 14 points to lead the host Auburn girls basketball team past Bland County in the Mountain Empire District quarterfinal on Monday.

Morgan Mundy scored 12 points and now holds the record for the most steals (158) in a season for Auburn (11-12, 8-5 Mountain Empire District).

Bland County (8-14, 3-10)

Sandlin 1, Meadows 2, B. Sanders 2, D. Sanders 8, Dillow 3, Rasnake 6, Tindall 2.

Auburn (11-12, 8-5)

R. Rorrer 20, Christian 14, Mundy 12, Earnest 4, C. Rorrer 2, Marshall 1.

Bland County 5 12 5 2 — 24

Auburn 14 12 18 9 — 53

3-point goals: Bland County 2 (Rasnake 2), Auburn 4 (Mundy 2, R. Rorrer, Christian).

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT SEMIFINAL

William Fleming 71, Northside 30

Amari Worsham had 13 points to lead the host William Fleming girls basketball team past Northside in the Blue Ridge District semifinal on Monday night.

William Fleming (18-5, 10-0 Blue Ridge District) will host Lord Botetourt (17-6, 9-3) in the Blue Ridge District championship at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Northside (10-15, 4-7)

Rigney 8, Kidd 7, Childress 6, Bratton 3, Waller, Johnson 2, Martin 1.

William Fleming (18-5, 10-0)

Worsham 13, Priest 8, Manning 8, Morris 8, Tate 8, King 8, Hankins 8, Patterson 7, Houston 3.

Northside 3 14 6 7 — 30

William Fleming 20 25 18 8 —71

3-point goals: William Fleming 6 (King, Hankins 2, Tate 2, Worsham).

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Franklin County 47, William Byrd 30

William Byrd (4-19, 1-11)

Johnson 1, Chrisley 5, Helton 5, Markham 3, Martin 2, Andrews 5, Mokuch 7.

Franklin County (13-11, 7-5)

L. Board 2, K. Board 24, Lester 6, Preston 4, Copeland 2, Harris 9.

William Byrd 0 2 16 12 — 30

Franklin County 13 15 7 12 — 47

3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Chrisley, Markham, Andrews).

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Liberty 56, Amherst County 47

Liberty(16-5, 9-5)

S. Brown 25, Adams 10, Sigei 9, T. Brown 8, St. John 4.

Amherst County (11-11, 7-7)

Wall 16, Hooper 13, Lloyd 11, Mck. Padgett 5, Martin 2.

Liberty 15 11 15 15 — 56

Amherst County 11 7 17 12 — 47

3-point goals: Liberty 2 (St. John, Sigei), Amherst County 6 (Lloyd 3, Hooper 3). JV: Liberty won.