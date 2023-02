Jada Cook scored 19 points to lead the Patrick Henry girls basketball past Cave Spring 45-40 in a River Ridge District semifinal on Friday night.

Pulaski County (20-3, 12-0) will host PH (17-6, 10-3) in the River Ridge District championship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ava Hibbs scored 10 points for Cave Spring (16-7, 7-6).

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT SEMIFINAL

Patrick Henry 45, Cave Spring 40

Cave Spring (16-7, 7-6)

Jones 3, Carroll 6, Hibbs 10, Jones 6, Anderson 8, Coleman 7.

Patrick Henry (17-6, 10-3)

Cook 19, Beasley 1, Ains. Gibson 5, Nichols 5, Banks 9, Breedlove 6.

Cave Spring;16;9;7;8;—;40

Patrick Henry;9;8;17;11;—;45

3-point goals: Cave Spring 7 (Jones, Carroll, Hibbs, Jones 2, Coleman), Patrick Henry 1 (Banks).

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Parry McCluer 54, James River 36

Anna Claytor scored 32 points to help Parry McCluer beat James River on Friday night.

Caitlin Canada had 19 points and Kelsi Maydian added 12 for James River (10-12).

Parry McCluer (18-2) will play Eastern Montgomery (19-3) in the Pioneer District championship on Monday at James River High School.

Parry McCluer (18-2)

Mohler 6, Claytor 32, Hamilton 9, Emore 6, Turner 3.

James River (10-12)

Canada 19, Maydian 12, McCullough 5, Crowder 4, Benson 4, Thompson 2.

Parry McCluer;15;12;12;15;—;54

James River;9;6;18;13;—;46

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 1 (Turner), James River 3 (Canada 3). JV: Parry McCluer won 23-22.

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Westover Christian 38, Roanoke Valley Christian 35

Westover Christian (15-8, 6-0)

Eime 13, Salmon 2, Boaz 6, Hughes 4, Lewis 13.

Roanoke Valley Christian (20-2, 8-0)

Somers 2, Gutierrez 7, Nelson 4, J. Chou 19, B. Chou 3.

Westover Christian;7;10;11;10;—;38

Roanoke Valley Chr.;8;9;6;12;—;35

3-point goals: Westover 4 (Eime, Boaz 2, Hughes), Roanoke Valley 1 (J. Chou).