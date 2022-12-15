High school basketball roundup: Cox scores 21 points in Carroll County boys' win

HILLSVILLE — Elijah Cox had 21 points, five rebounds and three assists as the Carroll County boys basketball team defeated Galax 60-56 on Wednesday night.
Davis Reitzel scored 15 points and Ethan Richardson added nine points for the Cavaliers (3-0).
Josh Jemison led Galax (0-3) in scoring with 15 points, while Matt Lundy added 11 points.
Carroll County 60, Galax 56
Carroll County (3-0)
Brayden Smoot 2, Bryce Smoot 8, Reitzel 15, Tally 5, Cox 21, Richardson 9.
Galax (0-3)
Jemison 15, Cox 7, Blevins 6, Dillion 7, Lundy 11, Sturnet 10.
Carroll Co.;23;13;8;16;—;60
Galax;14;8;15;19;—;56
3-point goals: Carroll County 7 (Bryce Smoot 2, Richardson, Reitzel 2, Talley, Cox), Galax 4 (Cox, Blevins, Dillion, Lundy).
BOYS
Jefferson Forest 67, Staunton River 56
Staunton River (1-4)
Gibson 6, Childress 15, Eggleston 10, Burns 3, Sheets 14, Proctor 5, Brown 3.
Jefferson Forest (3-1)
Burrill 6, Johnson 4, Elliott 4, Stamn 16, Lesniak 7, Mosley 2, Ebreneyin 1, Alwal 27.
3-point goals: Staunton River 6 (Childress, Eggleston, Burns, Sheets, Proctor, Brown), Jefferson Forest 5 (Burrill 2, Stamn 2, Lesniak). JV: Jefferson Forest won.
Northside 62, Heritage 36
Heritage (1-2)
Toms 10, Clark 8, McMillon 8, Tucker 3, Washington 7.
Northside (4-0)
Anthony 7, Cole 6, Hardy 4, J. Smith 6, Crawford 7, Via 6, Harvey 13, Pankey 2, Logan 10, Lavender 1.
Heritage;11;2;9;14;—;36
Northside;8;17;21;16;—;62
3-point goals: Heritage 2 (Clark 2), Northside 4 (Anthony, Via 2, Logan). JV: Northside won 60-55.
Auburn 78, Bland County 46
Auburn (5-1)
Sutphin 7, Duncan 13, Wilson 8, Dehart 6, Royal 19, Tickle 2, Millirons 7, Hale 7, Marrs 1, Gordon 8.
Bland County (5-2)
Walters 4, Johnson 4, James 2, D. Boone 4, Smith 6, Nolley 12, Paulette 11, Chewing 3.
Auburn;20;26;15;17;—;78
Bland Co.;10;9;12;15—;46
3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Millirons, Sutphin, Royal 5), Glenvar 5 (D. Boone, Nolley 2, Pauley 2). JV: Auburn won.
GIRLS
James River 49, Bassett 25
Bassett (1-5)
Gravely 10, Phillips 4, Ratcliff 3, Wimbush 3, Brown 2, Whitfield 2, Fulcher 1.
James River (6-1)
Canada 13, McCullough 12, Crawford 8, Thompson 6, Maydian 3, Crowder 2, Breeding 2, Davis 2, Benson 1.
Bassett;2;5;8;10;—;25
James River;19;12;18;0;—;49
3-point goals: Bassett 1 (Wimbush), James River 1 (Canada). JV: Bassett won.
Hidden Valley 55, William Byrd 49
William Byrd (1-4)
Helton 19, Davis 3, Martin 12, Andrews 11, Makooch 4.
Hidden Valley (1-6)
Tanis 34, Dragouich 5, Pearson 13, Gruerrero 1, Dorlini 2.
William Byrd;10;22;8;9;—;49
Hidden Valley;15;7;19;14;—;55
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Andrew 2, Davis 1), Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2).