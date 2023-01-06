High School Basketball Roundup: Crawford scores 29 points as Lord Botetourt boys beat William Byrd

DALEVILLE — Jackson Crawford scored 29 points to lead the Lord Botetourt High School boys basketball team to a 54-44 win over William Byrd on Thursday night.
Evan Bannwart added 12 points for Lord Botetourt (8-2, 1-0 Blue Ridge District).
Isaiah Board scored 18 points and Jaiden Childress added 13 points for William Byrd (5-6, 0-1).
Lord Botetourt 54, William Byrd 44
William Byrd (5-6, 0-1)
Childress 13, Blalock 2, Board 18, Eads 2, Hairston 9.
Lord Botetourt (8-2, 1-0)
Meade 9, Dowdy 4, Crawford 29, Bannwart 12.
William Byrd 13 8 17 6 — 44
Lord Botetourt 13 11 18 12 — 54
3-point goals: William Byrd 8 (Childress 2, Board 4, Hairston 2), Lord Botetourt 4 (Bannwart 1, Crawford 2, Meade 1). JV: Byrd won 55-47 OT.
BOYS
Roanoke Valley Christian 59, Temple Christian 55
Temple Christian (5-4, 1-1)
Brown 10, Harris 18, Marshall 9, Doss 11, Gonzas 5, Cash 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian (9-0, 4-0)
Phillips 7, Somers 21, Gutierrez 13, Bowman 4, Nelson 10, J. Chou 4.
Temple Christian 12 12 15 16 — 55
Roanoke Valley Christian 14 9 19 17 — 59
3-point goals: Temple Christian 5 (Marshall 3, Doss 2), Roanoke Valley Christian 7 (Phillips, Somers 5, J. Chou).
Patrick Henry 79, Christiansburg 24
Patrick Henry (9-1)
Stanley 21, Webb 19, Derey 10, Lipford 6, Yarman 4.
Christiansburg (1-10)
Robinson 7, Mills 5, McCrea 4, Calloway 2, Velickovic 2, Conley 2, Blount 2.
Patrick Henry 39 22 11 7 — 79
Christiansburg 7 5 8 4 — 24
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 7 ( Derey 2, webb 3, Stanley 2), Christiansburg (Mills). JV: Patrick Henry won.
GIRLS
Roanoke Valley Christian 58, Temple Christian 44
Roanoke Valley Christian (4-3, 3-2)
Al. Jones 13, Ferguson 8, Amber Mioduszewski 16, An. Jones 21.
Temple Christian (4-6, 1-2)
Greene 8, Harris 10, Allen 1, Conner 8, Cash 17.
Roanoke Valley Christian 15 14 21 8 —58
Temple Christian 8 8 12 16 — 44
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Al. Jones 3, An. Jones 3), Temple Christian 1 (Cash).
Franklin County 37, Staunton River 22
Franklin County (7-4)
Taylor 3, Board 13, Lester 1, Preston 2, Copeland 9, Caron 7, Harris 2.
Staunton River (1-12)
Milton 2, Roach 2, Hamren 3, Farr 6, Phillips 1, Ferguson 8.
Franklin County 9 10 10 8 — 37
Staunton River 6 9 2 5 — 22
3-point goals: Franklin County 3 (Taylor, Board, Copeland), Staunton River 1 (Hemren). JV: Franklin County won.