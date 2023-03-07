DUBLIN — Alyssa Ervin had 37 points and four 3-pointers to lead the Carroll County girls basketball team past Liberty Christian 70-43 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at Pulaski County High School on Monday.

Jaelyn Hagee had 14 points and Kalee Easter added 10 points for Carroll County (27-1).

Carroll County won the VHSL Class 3 state championship last season and will defend its crown against Brentsville District at VCU's Siegel Center on Friday.

CLASS 3 STATE SEMIFINAL

Carroll County 70, Liberty Christian 43

Liberty Christian Academy (21-6)

Mills 25, Jenkins 3, Rivard 1, Stout 14.

Carroll County (27-1)

Ervin 37, Easter 10, Richardson 2, Hagee 13, Alley 8.

Liberty Christian 13 13 9 8 — 43

Carroll County 21 23 12 14 — 70

3-point goals: Liberty Christian Academy 5 (Mills 4, Jenkins), Carroll County 5 (Ervin 4, Hagee).

GIRLS

VISAA DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Walshingham 45, Roanoke Catholic 41

Roanoke Catholic came up short in its game against Walshingham at Benedictine College Prep on Saturday.

It was Roanoke Catholic's first state championship gae appearance.

Alexandra Nance led Roanoke Catholic (15-13) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Meg Hemphill added 15 points and six assists.

Walshingham (15-10)

Killenny 18, Diggs 7, Lakails 14, Riggs 5.

Roanoke Catholic (15-13)

Nance 19, Hemphill 15, Aaron 3, N. Smith 2, Drapac 2.

Roanoke Catholic 6 10 11 14 — 41

Walshingham 11 13 12 7 — 45

3-point goals: Walshingham 6 (Killenny 2, Riggs 2, Lakails, Diggs), Roanoke Catholic 1 (Hemphill).

BOYS

CLASS 2 STATE SEMIFINAL

Radford 58, Floyd County 57, OT

Elijah Kelly had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead Radford past Floyd County in overtime on Monday at Radford University.

A.J. Cantrell scored 15 points, Rylan Swortzel had 14 points and Kaiden Swortzel added 12 points for Floyd County (21-6).

Radford (23-4) will face John Marshall at the Siegel Center on Saturday.

Floyd County (21-6)

Slusher 6, Harrington 2, Cantrell 15, R. Swortzel 14, K. Swortzel 12, Cox 8.

Radford (23-4)

Prioleau 7, Taylor 2, Martin 2, Cormany 9, Kelly 26, Woodard 6, Kanipe 6.

Floyd County 13 14 11 11 — 8

Radford 10 2 16 21 — 9

3-point goals: Floyd County 8 (Slusher 2, Cantrell 2, R. Swortzel 2, Cox 2), Radford 7 (Prioleau, Cormany 2, Kelly 2, Woodard 2).