High school basketball roundup: Ervin scores her 1,000th point in Carroll County win

HILLSVILLE — Alyssa Ervin scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead the Carroll County girls basketball team to an 80-30 victory over Floyd County on Tuesday.
Katie Lam scored 12 points and Abi Easter added 11 points for Carroll County (14-1, 5-0 River Ridge District).
Destiny Harman and Kiley Hylton scored nine points for Floyd County (11-4, 4-1).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Carroll County 80, Floyd County 30
Floyd County (11-4, 4-1)
Harman 9, K. Thompson 5, Snavely 4, Hamlin 1, Wade 2, Hylton 9.
Carroll County (14-1, 5-0)
Ervin 31, Easter 11, Richardson 2, Lyons 2, Lam 12, Hagee 8, Crotts 2, Alley 10, Alderman 2.
Floyd County 9 3 7 11 — 30
Carroll County 25 19 22 14 — 80
3-point goals: Floyd County 4 (Harman 3, Hylton), Carroll County 9 (Ervin 4, Easter, Lam 4). JV: Floyd won.
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 60, Salem 37
Patrick Henry (11-4, 5-2)
Cook 17, Beasley 3, Ad. Gibson 8, Ai. Gibson 15, Banks 10, Breedlove 4, Lawrence 3.
Salem (8-6, 2-5)
Adkins 1, Robtison 4, Custer 15, Green 7, Crawley 6, Rider 4.
Patrick Henry 12 18 21 9 — 60
Salem 6 17 9 5 — 37
3-point goals: Salem 1 (Robtison), Patrick Henry 5 (Gibson 4, Beasley). JV: Salem won.
Blacksburg 60, Hidden Valley 40
Blacksburg (7-7, 4-3)
Mathena 2, Mann 3, Santsaver 7, Brawley 2, Ferguson 24, Price 20, Butler 2.
Hidden Valley (3-13, 0-7)
Woods 3, Tanis 26, Harner 4, Pearson 6, Guerrero 1.
Blacksburg 17 12 17 14 — 60
Hidden Valley 12 15 11 2 — 40
3-point goals: Blacksburg 7 (Ferguson 5, Santsaver, Mann), Hidden Valley 5 (Tanis 4, Woods).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 60, Craig County 29
Parry McCluer (11-2, 3-1)
Tobias 2, Conner 6, Lewis 1, Mohler 7, Claytor 24, Roberts 5, Hamilton 5, Emore 7, Turner 3.
Craig County (1-10, 0-5)
Ratliff 2, Gregory 13, Donithan 3, Kan. Fisher 4, Kal. Fisher 4, Underwood 3.
Parry McCluer 20 17 14 9 — 60
Craig County 4 5 14 6 — 29
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (Turner, Roberts, Mohler), Craig County 2 (Gregory, Donithan). JV: Craig County won.
Eastern Montgomery 49, Narrows 37
Eastern Montgomery (14-2, 4-0)
Underwood 15, Bruce 15, Felty 6, Akers 6, Boone 5, Bower.
Narrows (7-7, 2-2)
Helvey 16, Robertson 13, Bowles 4, Spencer 2, Howard 2.
Eastern Montgomery 14 15 9 11 — 49
Narrows 11 9 11 6 — 37
3-point goals: Narrows 6 (Robertson 2, Helvey 4), Eastern Montgomery 3 (Bruce 2, Underwood). JV: Narrows won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 66, William Byrd 25
William Byrd (1-13, 0-5)
Chrisley, 17, Martin 4, Makuch 3, Lee 1.
Northside (7-9, 2-2)
Kidd 8, Bratton 7, Bobbit 1, Martin 8, Childress 23, Rigney 10, Waller 6, Johnson 3.
William Byrd 10 9 5 1 — 25
Northside 16 17 18 15 — 66
3-point goals: William Byrd 1 (Chrisley), Northside 7 (Childress 5, Rigney 2).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County 45, Martinsville 22
Martinsville (5-11, 3-6)
Warren 7, Moyer 5, Miller 5, Dillard 3, Hylton 2.
Patrick County ( 9-6, 5-2)
Hazard 13, Cobbler 8, Penn 8, Wimbush 6, Mitchell 5, Jo Moore 4, Hill 1.
Martinsville 4 4 7 7 — 22
Patrick County 13 10 8 14 — 45
3-point goals: Martinsville 1 (Dillard), Patrick County 3 (Hazard 2, Mitchell).
William Fleming 74, Staunton River 31
Staunton River (2-14, 2-2)
Hamren 19, Tolley 5, Ferguson 4, Farr 2 , Roach 1.
William Fleming (10-4, 4-0)
Morris 12, Worsham 12, Patterson 10, Hawkins 9, Tate 8, Priest 6, Manning 5, King 5, Houston 4, Ellis 2, Bingham 1.
Staunton River 13 14 4 0 — 31
William Fleming 22 13 23 15 — 74
3-point goals: Staunton River 3 (Hamren 3), William Fleming 7 (King 1, Hawkins 1, Tate 2, Manning 1, Worsham 2).
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 52, Southwest Virginia Academy 41
Southwest Virginia Academy (2-10, 1-3)
Lab 11, Threewillis 2, Vaughan 26, Cummings 2.
North Cross (4-2, 0-2)
Schaefer 16, Teter 17, Garrison 15, Brown 4.
Southwest Virginia Academy 17 10 4 10 — 41
North Cross 14 14 15 9 — 52
3-point goals: Southwest Virginia Academy 5 ( Lab 3, Vaughan 2), North Cross 4 (Schaefer 2, Teter 2).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 50, Bland County 18
Bland County (7-9, 2-6)
A.Rasnake 5, Meadows 4, B. Sanders 3, D. Sanders 2, Dillow 2, M. Rasnake 2.
Auburn (6-9, 3-4)
R. Rorrer 16, Mundy 11, Christian 10, Earnest 8, Agee-Helms 3, Harris 2.
Auburn 9 12 12 17 — 50
Bland County 0 4 9 5 — 18
3-point goals: Auburn 1 (R. Rorrer). JV: Bland won.
BOYS
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 89, Giles 30
Giles (3-9, 1-7)
Pennington 6, Sanders 1, Reed 2, Simpkins 2, Smith 2, Farrell 4, Munsey 2, Wilcoxson 4, Wallace 7.
George Wythe (12-1, 7-0)
Delp 12, T. Rainey 5, Huff 9, B. Rainey 2, Kirtner 17, Luttrell 5, Goode 4, Campbell 15, Pulliam 8, Martin 12.
Giles 9 8 8 5 — 30
George Wythe 25 22 25 17 — 89
3-point goals: Giles 1 (Wallace), George Wythe 10 (Delp 2, T. Rainey, Huff, Kirtner 4, Luttrell, Campbell). JV: George Wythe won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 82, Franklin County 52
Lord Botetourt (9-5, 2-2)
Meade 10, Ikenberyy 3, Kidd 3, Crawford 16, Bannwart 28, Lovern 14, Lang 2, Edwards 2, Wells 4.
Franklin County (9-7, 2-2)
Kasey 2, Holland 2, Mattox 9, Hairston 7, Harvey 2, Clark 17, Boyd-Taylor 2, Foutz 5, Mullins 6.
Lord Botetourt 16 16 32 18 — 82
Franklin County: 15 9 15 13 — 52
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 15 (Meade 2, Ikenberry, Crawford 2, Kidd, Bannwart 5, Lovern 4), Franklin County 3 (Clark, Foutz, Mullins).
Northside 76, William Byrd 43
William Byrd (7-7, 2-2)
Childress 11, Blalock 4, Board 5, Eads 5, Hairston 10, Lindsay 3, English 3, Rosser 2.
Northside (14-0, 4-0)
Anthony 7, Cole 17, Hardy 10, Smith 8, Crawford 2, Via 6, Harvey 15, Logan 8, Lavender 3.
William Byrd 15 10 11 7 — 43
Northside 17 14 24 21 — 76
3-point goals: William Byrd 4 (Board, Eads, Lindsay, English), Northside 7 (Anthony, Cole, Via 2, Logan 2, Lavender). JV: Northside won 48-37.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 65, Carroll County 56
Floyd County (11-4, 3-2)
Slusher 9, Underwood 6, Harrington 16, Cantrell 9, R. Swotzel 14, K. Swortzel 11.
Carroll County (11-4, 2-3)
B. Smoot 10, Reitzel 11, Talley 7,Cox 23, Richardson 5.
Floyd County: 14 11 18 22 — 65
Carroll County: 6 13 18 19 — 56
3-point Goals: Floyd County 4 (Slusher 3,Cantrell), Carroll County 5 (B. Smoot 2, Reitzel, Talley, Richardson). JV: Floyd County won.
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 88, Southwest Virginia Academy 56
Southwest Virginia Academy (7-11, 2-2)
Bishop 13, Lam 5, Dean 20, Case 11, Cockrell 7.
North Cross (6-5, 2-2)
Owen 34, Hines 27, Andrew 10, Mack 12, Hart 4, Tower 2, Krzeminski 1.
Southwest Virginia Academy 20 21 12 3 — 56
North Cross 14 26 25 23 — 88
3-point goals: Southwest Virginia Academy 4 (Bishop 3, Lam), North Cross 5 (Owen 3, Andrew, Mack).