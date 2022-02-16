 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball Roundup: Faith Christian tops SML Christian in first round of VACA boys tournament

WIRTZ — Landon Newton hit a 3-pointer with three seconds to play Tuesday night as Faith Christian scored a 45-44 victory over Smith Mountain Lake Christian in the opening round of the VACA South Region boys basketball tournament.

Newton scored on a feed from Bennett Carmouche, sending Faith into a semifinal Friday against Christian Heritage at Westover Christian School in Danville.

Evan Ridinger led Faith with 12 points.

Kendrick Davis scored a game-high 17 for Smith Mountain Lake.

FAITH CHRISTIAN

Petri 3, Newton 8, Ridinger 12, A.Ridge 7, M.Ridge 5, Carmouche 3, Whitmore 6.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN

Roberson 3, Davis 17, Hutchinson 2, Harper 5, Gaudio 6, Sandidge 7, Beverly 4.

Faith Christian;9;10;18;8;—;45

SML Christian;16;12;12;4;—;44

3-point goals: Faith Christian 8 (Ridinger 4, Whitmore 2, Newton, Carmouche), Smith Mountain Lake Christian 4 (Gaudio 2, Davis, Harper).

BOYS

VACA SOUTH REGION

Roanoke Valley Christian 40, Temple Christian 38

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN

Brown 5, Harris 7, Marshall 5, Doss 3, Gonzales 4, Smith 14.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Somers 16, Gutierrez 8, Chou 16.

Temple Christian;8;10;9;11;—;38

Roanoke Valley Christian;19;0;4;17;—;40

3-point goals: Temple Christian 2 (Harris, Marshall), Roanoke Valley Christian 3 (Chou 2, Somers).

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Chilhowie 58, Rural Retreat 37

RURAL RETREAT

Smith 17, Hight 7, Crockett 6, Roberts 4, Smelser 3.

CHILHOWIE

Nash 15, Blevins 14, Booth 14, Martin 13, Sturgill 2.

Rural Retreat;8;6;17;16;—;37

Chilhowie;9;20;18;11;—;58

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 1 (Hight), Chilhowie 10 (Nash 4, Blevins 2, Booth 2, Martin 2).

GIRLS

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington 51, Craig County 28

CRAIG COUNTY (4-14)

Caldwell 10, Ratliff 7, Gregory 8, Jones 3.

COVINGTON (5-12)

Persinger 19, H.Reynolds 2, Heighter 1, Terrell 2, L.Bragg 22, B.Reynolds 3, Bartley 2.

Craig County;9;2;5;12;—;28

Covington;7;21;18;5;—;51

3-point goals: Craig County 4 (Caldwell 3, Ratliff) Covington 1 (Persinger).

REGULAR SEASON

BOYS

Radford 50, James River 28

RADFORD

Phillips 11, Connor 11, Dean 10, L.Cline 10, Hanah Whitt 4, Wellons 2, Carrow 2.

JAMES RIVER

Canada 14, Liming 9, Crowder 4, Hester 1.

Radford;7;10;26;7;—;50

James River;4;8;4;12;—;28

3-point goals: Radford 5 (Connor 3, Dean 2), James River 2 (Canada 2). JV: Radford won.

North Cross 59, Fishburne Military 39

NORTH CROSS (13-5)

Trail 12, Andrew 14, Trott 16, Owen 16, McCoy 1.

FISHBURNE MILITARY (4-10)

Hildebrand 3, Tasam 10, Carter 2, Attis 6, Alexander 18.

North Cross;8;15;20;16;—;59

Fishburne Military;10;10;9;10;—;39

3-point goals: North Cross 4 (Owen 2, Andrew, Trott), Fishburne Military 2 (Hildebrand, Tasam). JV: North Cross won 48-25.

Glenvar 71, Alleghany 63, OT

GLENVAR (15-7, 5-5)

Alexander 4, Barber 24, Housh 5, Johnson 12, Bolling 4, Ford 14, Mamelion 4, Simmons 5.

ALLEGHANY (14-8, 4-6)

Via 1, Leitch 13, Gibson 9, Middleton 2, Harden 2, Hayslett 3, Moore 7, Webb 13, Lowman 13.

Glenvar;18;7;18;13;15;—;71

Alleghany;18;8;17;13;7;—;63

3-point goals: Glenvar 6 (Ford 3, Alexander, Housh, Johnson), Alleghany 7 (Gibson 3, Webb 2, Leitch, Lowman).

