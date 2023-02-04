Coahan Gordon and Bryce Gill both scored 17 points to help the Auburn boys basketball team beat Narrows 79-65 in the Adam Ward Classic on Saturday.
Sam Duncan scored 15 points, Nick Millirons had 13 and Drew Royal added 11 for Auburn (17-4).
Kolier Pruett scored 41 points for Narrows (18-4).
NONDISTRICT
Auburn 79, Narrows 65
Auburn (17-4)
Duncan 15, Royal 11, Millirons 13 Hale 4, Marrs 2, Gordon 17, Gill 17.
Narrows (18-4)
McGlothlin 9, Pruett 41, Perdue 3, Smith 11, Shepherd 1.
Auburn;7;22;20;30;—;79
Narrows;18;18;15;14;—;65
3-point goals: Auburn 7 (Duncan 2, Royal 3, Millirons, Gordon), Narrows 11 (McGlothlin 3, Pruett 4, Perdue, Smith 3).
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe 57, William Byrd 40
George Wythe (18-2)
Delp 6, T. Rainey 6, Huff 4, B. Rainey 7, Kirtner 10, Goode 13, Campbell 7, Pulliam 4.
William Byrd (10-11)
Childress 13, Blalock 3, Board 6, Hairston 16, Webb 2.
George Wythe;18;10;20;9;—;57
William Byrd;14;6;8;12;—;40
3-point goals: George Wythe 5 (Delp 2, Kirtner 2, Goode), William Byrd 4 (Childress, Board, Hairston 2).
NONDISTRICT
Western Albemarle 56, William Fleming 39
Western Albemarle (17-2)
Childers 17, Kessler 12, Gobble 18, Keeton 3, Sime 4, Dahl 2.
William Fleming (15-5)
English 4, Walker 10, Peterkin 2, Johnson 8, Dillard 4, Chrisp 4, Walton 2, Higgs 6.
Western Albemarle;7;14;17;18;—;56
William Fleming;11;14;5;9;—;39
3-point goals: Western Albemarle 9 (Childers 5, Gobble 4), William Fleming 3 (Walker, Johnson 2).
FRIDAY'S BOYS GAMES
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 76, Carroll County 68
Carroll County (13-7 3-7)
Bra. Smoot 10, Bry. Smoot 23, Reitzer 2, Campbell 12, Talley 2, Cox 11, Richardson 8.
Floyd County (16-4 7-2)
Slusher 3, Turpin 3, Underwood 16, Herrington 17, Cantrell 9, R. Swortzel 6, K. Swortzel 17, Garcia 2, Bishop 3.
Carroll County;21;17;13;17;—;68
Floyd County;17;22;19;18;—;76
3-point goals: Carroll County 11 (Bra. Smoot, Bry. Smoot 3, Campbell 2, Cox 3, Richardson 2), Floyd County 4 (Underwood 2, Cantrell, Bishop).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 71, Grayson County 38
George Wythe (18-2, 10-1)
Delp 2, T. Rainey 13, Huff 4, B. Rainey 6, Kirtner 12, Good 16, Campbell 16, Pulliam 2.
Grayson County (5-13, 4-7)
Gillespie 11, Mav. Goad 2, Dowell 11, Weatherman 2, Cheeks 6, Mac. Goad 4, Mak. Goad 2, Weatherman 2.
Grayson County;11;10;11;6;—;38
George Wythe;15;22;11;23;—;71
3-point goals: George Wythe 5 (T. Rainey 2, Huff, Kirtner, Campbell), Grayson County 4 (Gillespie, Dowel, Cheeks 2). JV: George Wythe won.
NONDISTRICT
Westover Christian 57, Roanoke Valley Chr. 54
Westover Christian Academy (13-8)
Eime 13, Salmon 4, Hughes 2, Bettendorf 6, Lewis 32.
Roanoke Valley Christian (19-1)
Phillips 13, Somers 11, Gutierrez 5, Nelson 13, J. Chou 12.
Westover Christian;16;12;15;14;—;57
Roanoke Valley Chr.;11;11;18;14;—;54
3-point goals: Westover Christian Academy 1 (Salmon), Roanoke Valley Christian 8 (Phillips 3, Somers 3, Gutierrez, J. Chou).
FRIDAY'S GIRLS GAMES
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 53, Grayson County 24
George Wythe (16-5, 10-1)
Luttrell 9, Berry 6, Scott 2, Tate 17, Faulkner 1, Leonard 4, Malavoti 3, Wolfe 10, Cater-Bennett 1.
Grayson County (6-13, 2-9)
C. Wilson 3, A. Wilson 2, Conklin 1, Parks 12, Clontz 6.
George Wythe;26;18;8;1;—;53
Grayson County;5;2;8;9;—;24
3-point goals: George Wythe 7 (Luttrell 3, Berry, Tate 2, Malavolti), Grayson County 5 (C. Wilson, Parks 4). JV: George Wythe won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg 64, Hidden Valley 27
Hidden Valley (3-18, 0-11)
Tanis 13, Harner 2, Pearson 4, Guerrero 8.
Christiansburg (13-8, 3-8)
Haley 9, Kane 5, Akers 3, Wilburn 6, Hoover 10, Russell 12, Mullins 9, Harris 11.
Hidden Valley;7;2;8;10;—;27
Christiansburg;12;19;25;8;—;64
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Tanis 2), Christiansburg 7 (Haley 2, Mullins 3, Russell 2). JV: Christiansburg won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 53, Blacksburg 35
Blacksburg (11-11, 4-7)
Mathena 6, Mann 2, Jones 4, Brawley 6, Ferguson 2, Price 9, Spradlin 7.
Patrick Henry (15-5, 9-3)
Cook 13, A. Gibson 11, Ains. Gibson 12, Nichols 2, Banks 2, Breedlove 11, Lawrence 2.
Blacksburg;12;7;10;6;—;35
Patrick Henry;18;10;13;12;—;53
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 1 (Breedlove).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 66, Floyd County 31
Floyd County (16-5, 8-2)
Hylton 11, K. Thompson 6, Bond 5, C. Thompson 4, Harman 3, Hamlin 2.
Carroll County (20-1, 10-0)
Ervin 18, Easter 13, Alley 12, Hagee 8, Crotts 5, Lam 5, Richardson 3, Gardner 2.
Floyd County;11;7;6;7;—;31
Carroll County;19;23;17;7;—;66
3-point goals: Floyd 2 (Bond, Hylton), Carroll 5 (Easter 2, Ervin, Lam, Richardson).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 55, Craig County 23
Craig County (1-14, 0-7)
Huffman 5, B. Cayton 4, A. Cayton 3, Donithan 3, Fisher 3, Ratliff 2, Underwood 2.
Narrows (10-10, 3-4)
Robertson 18, Johnson 14, Spencer 9, Bowles 8, Cook 3, Ludwig 2, Howard 1.
Craig County;7;5;5;6;—;23
Narrows;16;15;20;4;—;55
3-point goals: Craig County 1 (Donithan), Narrows 1 (Robertson).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 53, Franklin County 39
Franklin County (11-10, 5-4)
L. Board 2, K. Board 12, Lestor 4, Preston 2, Copeland 3, Caron 12, Harris 2.
Lord Botetourt (14-6, 7-3)
T. Orange 19, Anderson 9, Kingery 5, Huffard 4, Winterton 16.
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 6 (T. Orange 3, Anderson, Kingery, Winterton).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 65, Staunton River 20
Staunton River (4-18, 4-6)
Hamren 7, Susunaga 6, Phillips 2, Ferguson 2, Roach 1.
William Fleming (16-4, 9-0)
Worsham 11, Houston 10, Morris 8, Tate 8, Hankins 7, Priest 5, Patterson 5, Manning 5, King 4, Bingham 2.
Staunton River;5;3;9;3;—;20
William Fleming;7;19;25;14;—;65
3-point goals: William Fleming 8 (Priest, Manning, Worsham, Tate 2, Hankins, King, Houston), Staunton River 2 (Hamren, Farr).
BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
North Cross 34, New Covenant 26
New Covenant (9-9, 2-4)
J. Walker 4, B. Walker 10, Kidd 3, Jacobs 3, Leitner 6.
North Cross (13-2, 3-2)
Schaefer 6, Kappes 9, Teter 8, Garrison 6, Overton 2.
3-point goals: New Covenant 2 (J. Walker, Kidd), North Cross 2 (Teter 2).
NONDISTRICT
Alleghany 52, Auburn 41
Alleghany (14-7, 5-5)
Cash 9, Leitch 6, Keene 18, Hayslett 6, Fridley 9, Nicely 4.
Auburn (10-12, 7-5)
R. Rorrer 10, Harris 7, Earnest 7, Mundy 6, Christian 6, C. Rorrer 5.
Alleghany;10;19;17;6;—;52
Auburn;9;10;13;9;—;41
3-point goals: Alleghany 10 (Keene 4, Cash 2, Leitch 2, Hayslett, Fridley), Auburn 3 (Harris, C. Rorrer, Mundy).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Chr. 60, Westover Christian 51
Roanoke Valley Christian (11-5, 8-1)
Ferguson 5, Hurt 4, Ang. Jones 15, Ala. Jones 16, Mioduszewski 20.
Westover Christian (11-9, 1-5)
Crumpton 3, White 6, Motley 6, Barrington 3, Evans 33.
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Ala. Jones 4, Ang. Jones 2), Westover Christian 9 (Motley 2, Evans 7).
NONDISTRICT
Salem 49, Glenvar 35
Glenvar (10-11)
Johnson 4, M. Harris 20, R. Harris 10, Keen 1.
Salem (15-6)
Custer 6, Green 13, Bayne 9, Wynn 3, Crawley 6, M. Smith 5, Rider 7.
Glenvar;11;14;10;0;—;35
Salem;8;8;15;18;—;49
3-point goals: Salem 4 (Bayne, Smith, Wynn, Green), Glenvar 2 (M. Harris 2). JV: Salem won.