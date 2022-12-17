 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High school basketball roundup: Floyd County girls beat Lord Botetourt

FLOYD — Destiny Harman led all scorers with 23 points as the Floyd County girls basketball team defeated Lord Botetourt 70-55 on Friday night.

Kiley Hylton had 21 points for Floyd County (4-1).

Taylor Orange scored 17 points and Ainsley Anderson added 15 for the Cavaliers (6-2).

Floyd County 70, Lord Botetourt 55

Lord Botetourt (6-2)

T. Orange 17, Anderson 15, Wintertan 12, B. Orange 5, Pann 2, Holmes 2, Kingrey 2.

Floyd County (4-1)

Harman 23, Hylton 21, K. Thompson 11, Hamlin 9, Wade 4, Blevins 2.

Lord Botetourt;12;13;15;15;—;55

Floyd County;11;13;20;26;—;70

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 4 (T. Orange 2, Anderson 2), Floyd County 2 (Harman, Thompson).

GIRLS

Parry McCluer 55, Narrows 44

Parry McCluer (5-0)

Claytor 17, Turner 11, Hamilton 10, Roberts 7, Emore 5, Mohler 3.

Narrows (3-3)

Robertson 27, Bowles 6, Howard 5, Johnson 4, Spencer 2.

P. McCluer;4;17;20;14;—;55

Narrows;5;16;14;9;—;44

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 3 (Turner 3), Narrows 4 (Robertson 3, Howard).

Cave Spring 54, Blacksburg 45

Blacksburg (3-4)

Ferguson 11, Brooks 15, Jones 9, Mathena 10.

Cave Spring (4-1)

Holland 1, Smith 8, Carroll 7, Falatic 2, Hibbs 7, Jones 11, Anderson 12, Coleman 6.

Blacksburg;3;12;14;16;—;45

Cave Spring;12;9;11;22;—;54

3-point goals: Blacksburg 4 (Brooks 2, Jones, Ferguson), Cave Spring 5 (Smith, Carroll 2, Hibbs, Jones). JV: Blacksburg won 49-16.

Jefferson Forest 44, EC Glass 42

Jefferson Forest (5-3)

Hancock 18, Tate 1, Bella Hill 13, Rupert 2, Dawkins 2, Ferrell 5, Martin 3.

E.C. Glass (4-3)

Jeriyah Osborne 15, Mya Sparks 10, Word 4, Williams 6, Williamson 5, Matthews 2.

E.C. Glass;9;14;9;10;—;42

J. Forest;6;18;12;8;—;44

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 3 (Osborne, Williams 2), Jefferson Forest 3 (Hill 3). JV: E.C. Glass won.

Roanoke Catholic 38, Eastern Montgomery 32

Roanoke Catholic (2-5)

Nance 11, O’Herron 16, Hemphill 8, Drapac 3.

Eastern Montgomery(5-2)

Underwood 13, Bower 3, Boone 3, Felty 3, Bruce 10.

Roanoke Cath.;14;9;9;6;—;38

EastMont;10;6;4;12;—;32

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 4 (Nance, Drapac, Hemphill 2), Eastern Montgomery 3 (Bruce, Felty, Boone).

Patrick County 51, Bassett 34

Bassett (1-6)

Wimbush 13, Gravely 12, Porter 5, Fulcher 2, Brown 2.

Patrick County (6-1)

Hazard 13, Penn 12, Wimbush 12, Hill 8, Mitchell 6.

Bassett;6;8;11;9;—;34

Patrick Co.;7;8;24;12;—;51

3-point goals: Bassett 5 (Wimbush 3, Gravely, Porter), Patrick County 6 (Hazard 3, Hill 2, Mitchell). JV: Patrick County won 36-17.

Liberty 50, Staunton River 45 (Sat.)

Staunton River (0-6)

Farr 14, Hamren 11, Ferguson 5, Phillips 4, Roach 4, Wong 5, Milton 2.

Liberty (6-0)

Adams 15, S. Brown 11, T. Brown 9, St. John 9, Sigei 5, Smith 1.

S. River;7;13;10;15;—;45

Liberty;12;9;14;15;—;50

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Wong, Hamren), Liberty 2 (Adams, St. John). JV: Staunton River won 38-36 on buzzer-beater.

BOYS

Salem 66, Christiansburg 52

Salem (4-4)

Moyer 3, Clemens 8, Coe 3, Johnson 5, Davidson 5, Carver 10, Foxx 6, Brown 2, Boles 10, Fields 14.

Christiansburg (1-7)

Mills 9, Calloway 12, Gandee 8, Velickovic 13, McCrea 4, Robinson 6.

Salem;14;23;16;13;—;66

C'burg;12;11;16;13;—;52

3-point goals: Salem 5 (Moyer, Clemens 2, Johnson, Fields), Christiansburg 5 (Calloway, Gandee, Velickovic 3). JV: Salem won.

Radford 64, Pulaski County 34

Radford (2-0)

Eaves 5, Prioleau 2, Taylor 3, Cormany 14, Kelly 18, Woodard 5, Dehart-Lewis 7, Kanipe 3, Young 3, Grant 4.

Pulaski County (0-4)

Turner 2, Hollins 2, Burchett 8, Green 3, O'neal 8, Robinson 2, Reed 9.

Pulaski Co.;2;14;7;11;—;34

Radford;22;14;15;13;—;64

3-Point Goals: Radford 6 (Cormany 2, Eaves, Taylor, Woodard, Young), Pulaski County 2 (O'neal 2). JV: Pulaski won.

William Fleming 63, Harrisonburg 54

William Fleming (4-1)

Higgs 20, Crisp 15, English 12, Venable 12, Beck 2, Johnson 2. 

Harrisonburg (1-3)

Burgess 20, T. Fields 16, L. Fields 5, Andrawas 4, Hernandez 3, Madden 2, Alhajana 2, Hagerty 2.

W. Fleming;19;14;14;16;—;63

Harrisonburg;12;10;17;15;—;54

3-point goals: William Fleming 5 (Venable 4, English), Harrisonburg 3 (Burgess 2, Hernandez). JV: William Fleming won.

