High school basketball roundup: Ford hits buzzer-beater to give Glenvar boys an OT win

Gabe Ford sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Glenvar boys basketball team a 57-54 overtime win over visiting Alleghany 57-54 on Tuesday.
Ford scored 16 points.
Brody Dawyot added 11 points for the Highlanders (8-5, 2-1 Three Rivers District).
Hunter DePriest scored 17 points and Christopher Harden added 14 points for Alleghany (6-6, 0-4).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 57, Alleghany 54 OT
Alleghany (6-6, 0-4)
Hayslett 4, Entsminger 2, Via 3, Webb 3, Harden 14, Moore 7, C. DePriest 2, Lowman 2, H. DePriest 17.
Glenvar (8-5, 2-1)
Hutchison 5, Bolling 4, Ford 16, Hylton 7, Dawyot 11, Carter 8, Simmons 6.
Alleghany 4 8 14 19 9 — 54
Glenvar 14 13 12 6 12 — 57
3-point goals: Alleghany 4 (Via, Webb, Harden, H. DePriest), Glenvar 7 (Hutchison, Ford 2, Hylton 2, Carter 2). JV: Glenvar won.
BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 68, Lord Botetourt 61
Lord Botetourt (8-4, 1-1)
Meade 21, Crawford 25, Bannwart 7, Lovern 3, Edwards 2, Wells 3.
Northside (12-0, 2-0)
Anthony 3, Cole 21, Hardy 11, J. Smith 6, Crawford 3, Via 3, Harvey 16, Logan 5.
Lord Botetourt 18 8 19 16 — 61
Northside 19 18 12 19 — 68
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 11 (Meade 5, Crawford 4, Lovern, Wells), Northside 5 (Hardy 3, Crawford, Via). JV: Northside won 57-51.
James River 57, Carroll County 48
Carroll County (9-3, 1-2)
B. Smoot 12, Reitzel 7, Campbell 3, Talley 5, Cox 13, Richardson 5, Redd 3.
James River (10-4, 3-0)
Steger 27, Moran 4, Bell 20, Toliver 7.
Carroll County 10 9 13 16 — 48
James River 14 13 11 20 — 58
3-point goals: James River: 7 (Steger 5, Bell 2), Carroll County: 6 (Smoot 2, Reitzel, Campbell, Talley, Richardson). JV: Carroll County Won
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 58, William Fleming 57
William Fleming (8-4, 0-2)
Walker 24, Hicks 10, Dillard 9, Beck 7, Venable 3, English 2, Walton 2.
Franklin County (9-4, 2-0)
Foutz 16, Clark 15, Mullins 13, Mattox 5, Hering 4, McHeimer 4, Holland 1.
William Fleming 18 12 11 16 — 57
Franklin County 16 12 14 16 — 58
3-point goals: William Fleming (Walker 5, Dillard, Venable), Franklin County 4 ( Foutz 3, Mattox). JV: William Fleming won 41-24.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 50
Christiansburg (2-12, 2-3)
Robinson 12, Calloway 12, Gandee 10, McCrea 9, Mills 5, Conley 4, Blount 4, Velickovic 3.
Hidden Valley (3-12, 2-3)
Johnson 11, Getz 10, Nichols 6, Torrence 6, Philips 5, Barlett, 4, Womeldorf 3.
Hidden Valley 13 9 18 10 — 50
Christiansburg 15 11 26 9 — 61
3-point goals: Christiansburg 6 (Calloway 4, Mills, Velcikovic), Hidden Valley 5 (Getz 2, Iott, Philips, Nichols). JV: Christiansburg won.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Lebanon 63, Chilhowie 42
Chilhowie (7-3, 0-1)
Hall 10, Bartuski 8, Booth 5, Nash 5, Goodwin 4, Thomas 4, Kilbourne 2, Sturgill 2, Tucker 2.
Lebanon (11-1, 2-0)
Lambert 18, Keene 15, Reece 11, Wess 8, Musick 6, Tatum 5.
Chilhowie 14 13 4 11 — 42
Lebanon 24 12 17 10 — 63
3-point goals: Chilhowie 4 (Bartuski 2, Booth, Nash), Lebanon 4 (Musick 2, Reece, Tatum). JV: Chilhowie won.
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 48, Patrick Henry 36
Patrick Henry (7-4, 4-2)
Cook 3, D. Banks 2, Beasley 3, Ad. Gibson 9, An. Gibson 5, Nichols 6, A. Banks 5, Lawrence 3.
Blacksburg (6-6, 3-2)
Mann 3, Brooks 8, Jones 4, Brawley 1, Ferguson 19, Price 11, Miller 2.
Patrick Henry 8 11 9 8 — 36
Blacksburg 3 8 13 24 — 48
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (Beasley, An. Gibson, Lawrence), Blacksburg 6 (Brooks 2, Ferguson 4). JV: Blacksburg won.
BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Covenant 45, North Cross 14
North Cross (3-1, 0-1)
Schaefer 3, Cook 2, Teter 3, Brown 2, Overton 2, Hash 2.
Covenant (7-5, 2-1)
Cortey 3, Ann 4, L. Tiourimine 4, A Tiourimine 2, M. Hargrove 5, Taylor 2, Poindexter 15, K. Hargrove 10.
North Cross 2 3 4 5 — 14
Covenant 15 9 11 9 — 45
3-pont goals: North Cross 1 (Schaefer), Covenant 5 (Cortey, Poindexter 2, K. Hargrove 2).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 56, Cave Spring 21
Pulaski County (11-2, 3-3)
Lawson 6, Vest 10, Secrist 17, Keefer 23.
Cave Spring (10-3, 5-0)
O. Jones 4, Smith 5, Carroll 2, Falatic 2, E. Jones 8.
Pulaski County 16 15 19 6 — 56
Cave Spring 3 4 10 4 — 21
3-point goals: Pulaski County 3 (Vest, Secrist, Keefer), Cave Spring 2 (E. Jones 2). JV: Pulaski County won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 60, James River 12
Carroll (9-1, 3-0)
Ervin 15, Easter 14, Alley 10, Lam 8, Hagee 5, Richardson 4, Lyons 2, Crotts 2.
James River (8-4, 0-3)
Canada 7, Maydian 2, Thompson 2, Crawford 1.
Carroll County 19 15 18 8 — 60
James River 3 1 6 2 — 12
3-point goals: James River 1 (Canada ), Carroll County 5 (Ervin, Easter, Lam 2, Hagee). JV: Carroll County won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Stanton River 56, William Byrd 40
William Byrd (1-11, 0-3)
Chrisley, 8, Helton, 8, Johnson 1, McPherson 2, Davis 1, Martin 6, Andrews 9, Makuch 3, Agee 2.
Stanton River (2-12, 2-1)
Hamren, 10, Wong 3, Tolley 10, Hamm, 4, Farr 16, Roach 1, Ferguson 6, Phillips 6.
William Byrd 8 10 5 17— 40
Hidden Valley 19 14 6 17— 56
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 2 (Hamren, Farr).
William Fleming 53, Franklin County 26
Franklin County (7-6, 1-1)
L. Board 1, K. Board 7, Lester 2, Copeland 2, Caron 7, Harris 7.
William Fleming (7-4, 4-2)
King 2, Patterson 5, Morris 14, Bingham 1, Manning 4, Priest 11, Worsham 16.
Franklin County 3 9 6 8 — 26
William Fleming 13 14 14 12 — 53
3-point goals: William Fleming 3 (Patterson, Priest, Worsham). JV: Franklin County Won.
NON-DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 44, Nelson County 34
Nelson County (2-7, 1-1)
Thompson 14, Vest-Turner 4, McGann 13, Tabor 3.
Parry McCluer (10-2, 2-1)
Mohler 4, Claytor 13, Hamilton 11, Emore 8, Turner 8.
Nelson County 14 4 15 1 — 24
Parry McCluer 12 14 12 6 — 44
3-point goals: Nelson County 1 (Thompson), Parry McCluer 3 (Turner 2, Claytor). JV Game: Parry McCluer won.