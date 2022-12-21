High school basketball roundup: Gordon scores 18 to lift Auburn boys past Grayson County

RINER — Coahan Gordon scored 18 points to help the Auburn boys basketball team defeat Grayson County 75-55 on Tuesday night.
Michael Wilson scored 15 points for Auburn (6-2), while Sam Duncan added 14 points.
Mac Goud led all scorers with 19 points and Keyshawn Phipps added 16 points for Grayson County (1-3).
Auburn 75, Grayson County 55
Grayson County (1-3)
Gilispie 5, Dowell 14, Phipps 16, Mac Goad 19, Mav. Goad 7, Simpson 7.
Auburn (6-2)
Sutphin 2, Duncan 14, Wilson 15, Dehart 4, Royal 10, Tickle 2, Millirons 2, Hale 7, Marrs 2, Gordon 18.
Grayson Co.;18;15;9;13;—;55
Auburn;27;19;9;20;—;75
3-point goals: Grayson County 7 (Dowell 2, Phipps 2, M. Goad 2, M. Goad), Auburn 1 (Duncan). JV: Auburn won.
BOYS
E.C. Glass 65, Radford 54
Radford (2-1)
Prioleau 5, Taylor 2, Cormany 32, Kelly 7, Woodard 5, DeHart-Lewis 1, Kanipe 2.
E.C. Glass (5-0)
Knox 12, Conner 6, Harris 23, Treacy 19, Gilbert 4, Brestel 1.
Radford;10;17;14;13;—;54
E.C. Glass;7;23;18;17;—;65
3 Point goals: Radford 7 (Prioleau, Cormany 5, Woodard), E.C. Glass 4 (Conner 2, Knox, Harris). JV: EC Glass won.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 44, Radford 13 (Wed.)
Rural Retreat (6-2)
B. Moore 14 (14 reb), Fiscus 11, Cox 5, Crigger 8, Irvin 4, T. Moore 2.
Radford
Owens 4, Weltens 4, Weltens 2, Fender 1, Burks 2.
R. Retreat;16;19;2;7;—;44
Radford;4;4;4;1;—;13
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 2 (Fiscus, Cox).
Cave Spring 74, E.C. Glass 53
Cave Spring (6-1)
Smith 10, Carroll 15, E Jones 16, Hibbs 12, Anderson 12, Coleman 6.
E.C. Glass (4-4)
Osborne 14, Word 18, Goode 4, Williams 6, Ahrens 5, Matthews 6.
Cave Spring;16;15;24;19;—;74
E.C. Glass;16;10;16;11;—;53
3-point goals: Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 2, Smith 2, Hibbs 3), E.C. Glass 8 (Word 5, Williams 2, Ahrens).
Carroll County 60, Barren County (Ky.) 43
Barren County (5-1)
Murphy 1, Varney 7, Lockhart 22, Gearalds 2, Elmore 5, Atkinson 6.
Carroll County (7-0)
Ervin 20, Easter 7, Richardson 7, Lam 2, Hagee 18, Alley 6.
Barren County;4;11;11;17;—;43
Carroll County;19;20;11;10;—;60
3-point goals: Barren County 2 (Lockhart 2), Carroll County 5 (Ervin, Richardson, Hagee 3).
Auburn 53, Grayson County 18
Grayson County (2-4)
C. Wilson 4, Pope 5, Conklin 1, Bennett 3, Isom 5.
Auburn (2-5)
Harris 22, Christian 9, Underwood 8, Earnest 7, Mundy 5, C. Rorrer 2.
Grayson Co.;4;8;5;1;—;18
Auburn;14;16;13;10;—;53
3-point goals: Grayson County 2 (Pope, Isom), Auburn 2 (Harris, Christian). JV: Grayson County won.
Salem 71, Hidden Valley 31
Hidden Valley (1-8)
Tanis 17, Dragovich 9, Furkatova 2, Shellnut 3.
Salem (5-2)
Wynn 6, Adkins 5, Robitson 8, Custer 12, Green 15, Bayne 11, Crawley 6, M. Smith 2, Sparger 6.
H. Valley;12;11;3;5;—;31
Salem;17;20;19;15;—;71
3-point goals: Salem 6 (Wynn 2, Adkins, Robitson 2, Bayne), Hidden Valley 5 (Tanis 2, Dragovich 2, Shellnut). JV: Salem won.
Roanoke Catholic 48, S.W. Va. Homeschool 19
Roanoke Catholic (3-5)
Nance 2, O’Herron 17, Hemphill 19, Drapac 4, Hamrick 2, Aaron 2, Smith 2.
Southwest Virginia Homeschool (0-2)
Lawn 6, Threatts 2, Vaughn 10, Steyor 1.
Roanoke Catholic;12;7;16;8;—;48
S.W. Va. Homeschool;3;6;2;8;—;19
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 1 (Hemphill), Southwest Virginia Homeschool 4 (Lawn 2, Vaughn 2).
North Stokes (N.C.) 57, Patrick Co. 56, OT
Patrick County (6-3)
Hazard 17, Penn 14, Cobbler 8, Mitchell 6, Edwards 5, Clifton 2, Hazelwood 2, Wimbush 2.
North Stokes (8-2)
Mabe 17, Knight 12, Wyrick 11, Wright 9, Greer 5, Collins 2, Knight 1.
North Stokes;13;12;18;8;6;—;57
Patrick County;10;17;13;11;5;—;56
3-point goals: Patrick County 6 (Hazard 5, Penn), North Stokes 5 (Mabe 3, Wyrick, Wright). JV: Patrick County won 27-13.
Franklin County 51, Halifax County 19
Franklin County (6-3)
L. Board 3, K. Board 13, Mitchell 4, Lester 10, Preston 2, Copeland 10, Perry 2, Caron 2, Harris 5.
Halifax County (6-3)
NA
Franklin County;8;11;24;8;—;51
Halifax County;4;9;3;3;—;19
3-point goals: Franklin County 4 (L. Board, K. Board, Copeland 2). JV: Franklin County won.
Tazewell 54, Rural Retreat 51
Rural Retreat (5-2)
B. Moore 24 (11 reb), Fiscus 9, Cox 2, Crigger 3, Bailey 4, L. Irvin 4, T. Moore 3, Musser 2.
Tazewell (3-4)
Rowe 2, Nunley 9, Day 32, Hancock 11.
Rural Retreat;19;12;11;9;—;51
Tazewell;10;12;19;13;—;54
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 1 (Fiscus), Tazewell 7 (Day 6, Nunley).