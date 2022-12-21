 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the roanoke.com is partnering with Northwest Ace Hardware who are sponsoring 675 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware

High school basketball roundup: Gordon scores 18 to lift Auburn boys past Grayson County

  • 0

RINER — Coahan Gordon scored 18 points to help the Auburn boys basketball team defeat Grayson County 75-55 on Tuesday night.

Michael Wilson scored 15 points for Auburn (6-2), while Sam Duncan added 14 points.

Mac Goud led all scorers with 19 points and Keyshawn Phipps added 16 points for Grayson County (1-3).

Auburn 75, Grayson County 55

Grayson County (1-3)

Gilispie 5, Dowell 14, Phipps 16, Mac Goad 19, Mav. Goad 7, Simpson 7.

Auburn (6-2)

Sutphin 2, Duncan 14, Wilson 15, Dehart 4, Royal 10, Tickle 2, Millirons 2, Hale 7, Marrs 2, Gordon 18.

Grayson Co.;18;15;9;13;—;55

People are also reading…

Auburn;27;19;9;20;—;75

3-point goals: Grayson County 7 (Dowell 2, Phipps 2, M. Goad 2, M. Goad), Auburn 1 (Duncan). JV: Auburn won.

BOYS

E.C. Glass 65, Radford 54

Radford (2-1)

Prioleau 5, Taylor 2, Cormany 32, Kelly 7, Woodard 5, DeHart-Lewis 1, Kanipe 2.

E.C. Glass (5-0)

Knox 12, Conner 6, Harris 23, Treacy 19, Gilbert 4, Brestel 1.

Radford;10;17;14;13;—;54

E.C. Glass;7;23;18;17;—;65

3 Point goals: Radford 7 (Prioleau, Cormany 5, Woodard), E.C. Glass 4 (Conner 2, Knox, Harris). JV: EC Glass won.

GIRLS

Rural Retreat 44, Radford 13 (Wed.)

Rural Retreat (6-2)

B. Moore 14 (14 reb), Fiscus 11, Cox 5, Crigger 8, Irvin 4, T. Moore 2.

Radford

Owens 4, Weltens 4, Weltens 2, Fender 1, Burks 2.

R. Retreat;16;19;2;7;—;44

Radford;4;4;4;1;—;13

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 2 (Fiscus, Cox).

Cave Spring 74, E.C. Glass 53

Cave Spring (6-1)

Smith 10, Carroll 15, E Jones 16, Hibbs 12, Anderson 12, Coleman 6.

E.C. Glass (4-4)

Osborne 14, Word 18, Goode 4, Williams 6, Ahrens 5, Matthews 6.

Cave Spring;16;15;24;19;—;74

E.C. Glass;16;10;16;11;—;53

3-point goals: Cave Spring 7 (Carroll 2, Smith 2, Hibbs 3), E.C. Glass 8 (Word 5, Williams 2, Ahrens).

Carroll County 60, Barren County (Ky.) 43

Barren County (5-1)

Murphy 1, Varney 7, Lockhart 22, Gearalds 2, Elmore 5, Atkinson 6.

Carroll County (7-0)

Ervin 20, Easter 7, Richardson 7, Lam 2, Hagee 18, Alley 6.

Barren County;4;11;11;17;—;43

Carroll County;19;20;11;10;—;60

3-point goals: Barren County 2 (Lockhart 2), Carroll County 5 (Ervin, Richardson, Hagee 3).

Auburn 53, Grayson County 18

Grayson County (2-4)

C. Wilson 4, Pope 5, Conklin 1, Bennett 3, Isom 5.

Auburn (2-5)

Harris 22, Christian 9, Underwood 8, Earnest 7, Mundy 5, C. Rorrer 2.

Grayson Co.;4;8;5;1;—;18

Auburn;14;16;13;10;—;53

3-point goals: Grayson County 2 (Pope, Isom), Auburn 2 (Harris, Christian). JV: Grayson County won.

Salem 71, Hidden Valley 31

Hidden Valley (1-8)

Tanis 17, Dragovich 9, Furkatova 2, Shellnut 3.

Salem (5-2)

Wynn 6, Adkins 5, Robitson 8, Custer 12, Green 15, Bayne 11, Crawley 6, M. Smith 2, Sparger 6.

H. Valley;12;11;3;5;—;31

Salem;17;20;19;15;—;71

3-point goals: Salem 6 (Wynn 2, Adkins, Robitson 2, Bayne), Hidden Valley 5 (Tanis 2, Dragovich 2, Shellnut). JV: Salem won.

Roanoke Catholic 48, S.W. Va. Homeschool 19

Roanoke Catholic (3-5)

Nance 2, O’Herron 17, Hemphill 19, Drapac 4, Hamrick 2, Aaron 2, Smith 2.

Southwest Virginia Homeschool (0-2)

Lawn 6, Threatts 2, Vaughn 10, Steyor 1.

Roanoke Catholic;12;7;16;8;—;48

S.W. Va. Homeschool;3;6;2;8;—;19

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 1 (Hemphill), Southwest Virginia Homeschool 4 (Lawn 2, Vaughn 2).

North Stokes (N.C.) 57, Patrick Co. 56, OT

Patrick County (6-3)

Hazard 17, Penn 14, Cobbler 8, Mitchell 6, Edwards 5, Clifton 2, Hazelwood 2, Wimbush 2.

North Stokes (8-2)

Mabe 17, Knight 12, Wyrick 11, Wright 9, Greer 5, Collins 2, Knight 1.

North Stokes;13;12;18;8;6;—;57

Patrick County;10;17;13;11;5;—;56

3-point goals: Patrick County 6 (Hazard 5, Penn), North Stokes 5 (Mabe 3, Wyrick, Wright). JV: Patrick County won 27-13.

Franklin County 51, Halifax County 19

Franklin County (6-3)

L. Board 3, K. Board 13, Mitchell 4, Lester 10, Preston 2, Copeland 10, Perry 2, Caron 2, Harris 5.

Halifax County (6-3)

NA

Franklin County;8;11;24;8;—;51

Halifax County;4;9;3;3;—;19

3-point goals: Franklin County 4 (L. Board, K. Board, Copeland 2). JV: Franklin County won.

Tazewell 54, Rural Retreat 51

Rural Retreat (5-2)

B. Moore 24 (11 reb), Fiscus 9, Cox 2, Crigger 3, Bailey 4, L. Irvin 4, T. Moore 3, Musser 2.

Tazewell (3-4)

Rowe 2, Nunley 9, Day 32, Hancock 11.

Rural Retreat;19;12;11;9;—;51

Tazewell;10;12;19;13;—;54

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 1 (Fiscus), Tazewell 7 (Day 6, Nunley).

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa agrees to 12-year, $315 million deal with Mets despite agreement with Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert