High school basketball roundup: Gravely scores 17 points to lead Bassett girls past William Byrd

Janashia Gravely scored 17 points to help the Bassett girls basketball team beat William Byrd 50-40 on Wednesday in Vinton.

Egypt Phillips scored 13 points and Gracie Ratcliff added 11 points for Bassett (6-9)

Sophia Chrisley had 13 points and Kaylee Makuch added 11 for William Byrd (1-14)

NONDISTRICT

Bassett 50, William Byrd 40

Bassett (6-9)

Phillips 13, Gravley 17, Whitfield 2, Ratcliff 11, Brown 2, Wimbush 5.

William Byrd (1-14)

Chrisley 13, Martin 6, Markham 2, Makuch 11, Andrews 3, Johnson 2, Davis 3.

Bassett 15 15 8 12 — 50

William Byrd 8 12 13 7 — 40

3-point goals: Bassett 1 (Wimbush), William Byrd 6 (Chrisley 3, Markham, Andrews, Davis).

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Salem 52, Brookville 19

Salem (9-6)

Crawley 4, Adkins 2, Wynn 10, Robtison 2, Rider 6, Custer 13, Green 13, Sparger 2.

Brookville (7-7)

Farnsworth 5, Reynoso 5, Stinnett 5, Yancey 4.

Salem 18 14 11 9 — 52

Brookville 6 5 6 2 — 19

3-point goals: Salem 2 (Wynn 2). JV: Salem won.

NONDISTRICT

Fort Chiswell 46, Narrows 40

Fort Chiswell (10-6)

Jackson 21, King 13, Robinson 9, Brown 2, Akers 1.

Narrows (7-8)

Robertson 11, Bowles 9, Helvey 8, Howard 6, Spencer 4, Johnson 2.

Fort Chiswell 9 16 5 16 — 46

Narrows 7 9 13 11 — 37

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 1 (Robinson), Narrows 4 (Helvey 2, Robertson 2). JV: Narrows won.

North Cross 45, Covington 35

Covington (0-14)

Wally 7, Ty'Areya 2, Rose 2, L. Brugg 21, Stayton 1, Reynolds 2.

North Cross (5-2)

Schaefer 20, Teter 14, Hash 2, Garrison 8, Overton 2.

Covington 7 16 6 6 — 35

North Cross 15 6 12 12 — 45

3-point goals: Covington 1 (Wally), North Cross 8 ( Schaefer 5, Teter 3).

