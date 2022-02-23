High School Basketball Roundup: Hamilton leads Parry McCluer over Grayson County in Region 1C opener

BUENA VISTA — Spencer Hamilton had 36 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots Wednesday night as Parry McCluer gave head coach Mike Cartolaro his 600th career victory with a 53-42 win over Grayson County in the opening round of the Region 1C boys basketball tournament.
John Snider added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the defending Class 1 state champs. Ryan Perry added seven assists.
Andrew Shaffner led Grayson with 18 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (11-12)
Gillespie 9, Cassell 8, Jones 4, Shaffner 18, Dowell 3.
PARRY McCLUER (19-4)
Hamilton 36, Snider 12, Catlett 4, Perry 1.
Grayson County 0 12 20 10 — 42
Parry McCluer 9 14 15 15 — 53
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 1 (Hamilton), Grayson County 7 (Shaffner 4, Dowell 1, Cassel, Gillespie).
BOYS
REGION 1C
George Wythe 80, Narrows 65
GEORGE WYTHE (10-15)
Huff 12, Rainey 7, Kirtner 20, Delp 4, Rainey 18, Campbell 17, Hale 2.
NARROWS (17-8)
Johnston 17, McGlothlin 3, L. Smith 11, Pruett 28, Shepherd 6.
George Wythe 21 14 19 26 — 80
Narrows 11 21 10 23 — 65
Fort Chiswell 65, Craig County 31
CRAIG COUNTY (10-11)
Fisher 14, Crawford 8, Peters 3, Moore 3, Matthew 2, Frango 1.
FORT CHISWELL (22-4)
Watson 23, Vaught 10, Dunford 8, Norris 7, Varney 4, Tomlinson 4, Selfe 4, McHone 3, Cooper 2.
Craig County 4 9 11 7 — 31
Fort Chiswell 15 22 22 6 — 65
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 6 (Watson 3, Vaught, Norris, McHone), Craig County 2 (Moore, Peters).
GIRLS
REGION 1C
Auburn 65, Covington 34
COVINGTON (6-15)
Persinger 12, Heighter 2, L Bragg 11, B Reynolds 1, Bartley 8.
AUBURN (18-5)
Lewis 2, Lafon 6, Lytton 5, Huffman 15, Martin 14, Terry 6, Rorrer 8, Mundy 9.
Covington 4 15 10 5 — 34
Auburn 20 18 8 19 — 65
3-point goals: Covington 4 (L.Bragg, Bartley 2), Auburn 3 (Lafon 2, Huffman).
Parry McCluer 46, Galax 29
GALAX (6-14)
S. Leonard 8, Jackson 3, Hash 7, King 2, Sturgill 7, P. Edwards 2.
PARRY McCLUER (23-1)
K.Grow 4, S.Lewis 2, M.Henson 5, A.Claytor 18, G.Henson 4, K.Claytor 7, Taylor 2.
Galax 7 6 7 9 — 29
P.McCluer 9 14 12 11 — 46
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (K. Claytor, M. Henson), Galax 3 (S.Leonard, Hash, Jackson).
Fort Chiswell 60, Eastern Montgomery 50
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (16-10)
Underwood 16, Bruce 15, Bahnken 7, Boone 4, Gadd 4, Felty 4.
FORT CHISWELL (13-12)
Brown 10, M. King 9, Robinson 2, Roark 8, Jackson 11, K.King 4, Underwood 14, Patel 2.
EastMont 10 10 14 16 — 50
Fort Chiswell 13 13 18 16 — 60
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 7 (Brown 2, M. King 3, Roark 2).
TUESDAY TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
REGION 4D
E.C. Glass 61, Blacksburg 35
BLACKSBURG (16-7)
Halsey 3, Miller 7, Davis 7, Shealor 1, Trexell 2, Appea 7, Distler 2, Joyce 6.
E.C. GLASS (21-4)
Knox 4, Conner 3, Harris 18, Treacy 15, E.Wood 14, Dunlop 5, Gilbert 2.
Blacksburg 6 5 15 9 — 35
E.C. Glass 11 8 21 21 — 61
3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Halsey, Davis, Joyce), Glass 8 (Treacy 5, Harris 2, Conner).
Notes: Davis 7 rebounds. Joyce 6 rebounds. Harris 5 assists, 7 rebounds.
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72
BASSETT (12-12)
Tinsley 3, Harbor 8, Stokes 12, Leduc-Mattox 26, Kallam 5, Coco-Lobo 4, Hairston 14.
LORD BOTETOURT (16-8)
Meade 35, Tilley 14, Crawford 11, Bramblett 6, Salvi 4, T.Lovern 2, Toliver 2, Harrison 2, Bannwart 1.
Bassett 14 25 13 20 — 72
L.Botetourt 25 24 13 15 — 77
3-point goals: Bassett 8 (Stokes 2, Leduc-Mattox 2, Hairston 2, Tinsley, Kallam), Lord Botetourt 12 (Meade 6, Tilley 3, Crawford 3).
REGION 2C
Floyd County 82, Chatham 65
CHATHAM
Argueta 20, Craft 7, Keatts 2, Chivvis 2, Coles 30, Sanders 1, Owen 3.
FLOYD COUNTY (11-12)
Slusher 1, Agnew 20, Underwood 6, Herrington 5, Cantrell 6, Bond 18, R.Swortzel 2, Vickers 2, K.Swortzel 22.
Chatham 20 9 17 19 — 65
Floyd County 19 31 17 15 — 82
3-point goals: Chatham 5 (Coles 3, Argueta 2), Floyd County 8 (Bond 3, Agnew 2, Underwood 2, Herrington).
VA. INDEPENDENT CONF.
Miller School 88, North Cross 54
NORTH CROSS (13-8)
Trail 10, Andrew 20, Trott 8, Owen 10, Brown 6.
MILLER SCHOOL (19-6)
Horne 6, Davis 16, Hartman 2, Rice 8, Bonde 8, Hagen 14, Ball 12, E.Delaurier 6, Eli Delaurier 14, Harrison 2.
North Cross 14 16 18 6 — 54
Miller School 25 28 18 17 — 88
3-point goals: North Cross 5 (Trail 2, Andrew 2, Owen), Miller School 6 (Hagen 2, Bonde 2, Rice, Ball).
GIRLS
REGION 3C
Fort Defiance 83, Liberty 50
LIBERTY
Brown 8, St. John 13, Sigei 15, Adams 6, Gonzalez 2, Whorley 2, Gordon 2, Flood 2, Smith 2.
FORT DEFIANCE
Hedrick 18, Ransome 30, Cook 7, Shields 13, Ryder 2, Alexander 6, Berry 4, T.Hostetter 3.
Liberty 13 13 12 12 — 50
Fort Defiance 11 20 7 23 — 83
3-point goals: Liberty 1 (St. John), Fort Defiance 12 (Hedrick 4, Ransome 4, Alexander 2, Cook, Berry).