High School Basketball Roundup: Hamilton nets triple double in Parry McCluer win

LEXINGTON — Parry McCluer senior Spencer Hamilton opened his 2021-22 season with a bang Friday night, turning in a triple-double as the Fighting Blues recorded a 68-45 boys basketball victory over Rockbridge County.
Hamilton finished with 39 points, 13 rebounds, 10 blocked shots and four dunks.
John Snider added 11 points for PM (1-0), while Jalen Mitchell scored 10.
PARRY McCLUER (1-0)
Perry 6, Mitchell 10, Catlett 2, Hamilton 39, Snider 11.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (2-2)
Mays 2, Higgins 8, A.Poindexter 8, Owens 7, I.Poindexter 4, Lambert 9, Owsley 3, Stores 2, Mulitalo 2.
Parry McCluer;17;16;22;13;—;68
Rockbridge County;2;20;13;10;—;45
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (Hamilton 2), Rockbridge County 4 (Lambert 3, A.Poindexter). JV: Rockbridge County won 54-25.
BOYS
NONDISTRICT
Blacksburg 60, Lord Botetourt 59
LORD BOTETOURT (2-1)
Meade 16, Bramblett 12, Salvi 2, Crawford 12, Tilley 17.
BLACKSBURG (2-0)
Halsey 5, Miller 11, Walters 20, Trexell 9, Appea 4, Joyce 11.
Lord Botetourt;11;22;11;15;—;59
Blacksburg;16;17;9;18;—;60
3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 10 (Meade 3, Tilley 3, Bramblett 2, Crawford 2), Blacksburg 5 (Trexell 3, Halsey, Miller). JV: Blacksburg won.
Patrick Henry 67, Franklin County 40
FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-1)
Kasey 2, N.Holland 3, Lee 2, McHeimer 2, J.Holland 2, Hering 7, Harvey 3, Foutz 7, Mullins 12.
PATRICK HENRY (3-1)
Faulkner 11, Calloway 5, Yarmah 10, Derey 9, F.Beasley 19, B.Beasley 3, Roberson 2, Smiley 8.
Franklin County;10;6;9;15;—;40
Patrick Henry;14;27;10;16;—;67
3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (N.Holland, Foutz), Patrick Henry 9 (F.Beasley 5, Faulkner, Yarmah, Derey, B.Beasley). JV: Franklin County won.
James River 77, George Washington 58
GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-3)
T.Carter 9, Dixon 4, Howard 17, Walters 10, R.Carter 5, Hamlet 5, Williamson 3, Hairston 4, Neal 1.
JAMES RIVER (2-1)
C.Easton 8, Steger 17, Andrews 4, Clevenger 16, J.Easton 19, Toliver 10, Bell 3.
George Washington;10;10;18;20;—;58
James River;23;12;21;18;—;77
3-point goals: George Washington 3 (T.Carter, R.Carter, Hamlet), James River 8 (Steger 3, C.Easton 2, J.Easton 2, Clevenger).
Rural Retreat 66, Eastern Montgomery 33
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-4)
L.Elkins 6, A.Elkins 8, Jones 3, E.Brown 3, Burleson 9, Smith 2, X.Brown 2.
RURAL RETREAT (2-4)
Alford 4, Roberts 8, Smith 7, Hight 14, Musser 2, Smelser 4, Miller 5, Worley 9, Crockett 6, Terry 7.
Eastern Montgomery;4;15;12;2;—;33
Rural Retreat;18;18;18;12;—;66
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 5 (A.Elkins 2, Jones, E.Brown, Burleson), Rural Retreat 4 (Hight 2, Miller, Worley).
Note: Smelser 7 steals, 5 assists, 5 rebounds.
Roanoke Catholic 67, Mountain Mission 31
MOUNTAIN MISSION
Muleta 8, I.Chacha 6, Peters 4, Mesfin 4, D.Chacha 2, Estefanos 2, Elmore 2, Bekele 2, Kassaye 1.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (4-2)
Collins 20, Banks 16, Estrada 13, Burns 6, Whalen 4, Myers 3, Adams 3, Merchant 2.
Mountain Mission;5;8;8;10;—;31
Roanoke Catholic;17;19;18;13;—;67
3-point goals: Mountain Mission 4 (Muleta 2, I.Chacha 2), Roanoke Catholic 10 (Collins 4, Estrada 3, Banks 2, Myers).
Fort Chiswell 59, George Wythe 46
FORT CHISWELL (3-1)
Watson 17, Norris 12, Dunford 11, Gravely 6, Crigger 5, Vaught 4, Shelton 2, Selfe 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (1-3)
Delp 18, Campbell 12, Kirtner 5, T.Rainey 5, B.Rainey 4, T Scott 2.
George Wythe;11;8;10;17;—;46
Fort Chiswell;12;8;16;23;—;59
3-point goals: George Wythe 8 (Delp 6, Campbell, Rainey). FC 2 (Dunford, Norris). JV: GW won.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett 64, Magna Vista 61
BASSETT (1-1)
Tavin Hairston 21, Stokes 3, Robertson 4, Mattox 24, Jarius Hairston 12.
MAGNA VISTA (3-1)
Johnson 16, TraQuan Hairston 3, Javis Hairston 8, Carter 4, Martin 25, Jontae Hairston 2, Stockton 3.
Bassett;8;18;16;22;—;64
Magna Vista;15;20;14;12;—;61
3-point goals: Bassett 7 (T.Hairston 5, Stokes, J.Hairston), Magna Vista 3 (TraQuan Hairston, Martin, Stockton).
Martinsville 65, Patrick County 24
PATRICK COUNTY (0-4)
Penn 7, Underwood 2, Hill 4, Hubbard 2, Hylton 2, Hagwood 3, Cisneros 2, Stovall 2.
MARTINSVILLE (2-1)
Smith 7, S.Jones 16, Kirby 15, Long 11, Manns 5, Dickerson 2, Martin 6, Hairston 2, C.Jones 1.
Patrick County;6;7;4;7;—;24
Martinsville;19;19;23;4;—;65
3-point goals: Patrick County 1 (Hagwood), Martinsville 8 (S.Jones 4, Hairston 2, Smith, Long).
NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND
Narrows 53, Bland County 49
BLAND COUNTY (3-1)
Waters 7, Burton 4, James 13, Boone 15, Nolley 8, Thompson 2.
NARROWS (2-1)
Johnston 15, Pruett 15, McGlothlin 7, Perdue 6, Johnson 4, L.Smith 3, C.Smith 3.
Bland County;10;15;10;14;—;49
Narrows;8;13;17;15;—;53
3-point goals: Narrows 5 (Pruett 2, McGlothlin, Perdue, Johnston), Bland County 7 (Boone 3, James 2, Nolley 2).
GIRLS
NONDISTRICT
Cave Spring 58, Northside 49
CAVE SPRING (3-1)
Holland 8, Jones 14, Smith 14, Carroll 8, Mills 7, Anderson 4, Cox 3.
NORTHSIDE (3-2)
Kidd 22, Gates 7, Adebiyi 6, Balisage 2, Waller 12.
Cave Spring;15;12;7;24;—;58
Northside;15;6;16;12;—;49
3-point goals: Cave Spring 6 (Holland 2, Carroll 2, Smith, Jones), Northside 3 (Walker 2, Kidd). JV: Northside won 44-28.
Patrick Henry 43, Franklin County 25
PATRICK HENRY (4-0)
Cook 12, Fiddler 5, Penn 6, Nichols 2, N.Childress 8, Breedlove 4, M.Childress 6.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-2)
L.Board 7, K.Board 6, Caron 6, Copeland 6.
Patrick Henry;11;11;8;13;—;43
Franklin County;7;4;7;7;—;25
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (N.Childress 2, Fiddler), Franklin County 1 (L.Board).
Salem 61, George Washington 55
GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-3)
Harrell 28, Darden 6, Cobbs 14, Myers 7.
SALEM (4-0)
Scales 25, Bowen 1, Green 14, Bayne 15, M.Smith 3, Tolan 3.
George Washington;13;17;10;15;—;55
Salem;13;13;17;18;—;61
3-point goals: George Washington 6 (Cobbs 3, Darden 2, Harrell), Salem 1 (Green). JV: Salem won.
Parry McCluer 54, Rockbridge County 21
PARRY McCLUER (3-0)
M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 15, Hamilton 8, P.Emore 2, G.Henson 9, K.Claytor 10, S.Taylor 6.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-3)
Winterton 8, Warlitner 1, Mahood 12.
Parry McCluer;14;12;15;13;—;54
Rockbridge County;6;0;10;5;—;21
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (K.Claytor, S.Taylor).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 62, Fort Chiswell 41
FORT CHISWELL (1-3)
Brown 5, Roark 19, Jackson 8, Adams 2, Underwood 2, Patel 1, Caldwell 4.
GEORGE WYTHE (3-2)
Cannoy 5, Berry 6, Tate 14, Faulkner 1, Patel 29, Malavolti 4, Wolfe 3.
Fort Chiswell;7;12;9;13;—;41
George Wythe;21;15;13;13;—;62
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 6 (Roark 5, Jackson), George Wythe 14 (Patel 8, Berry 2, Tate 2, Cannoy, Wolfe).
Auburn 38, Galax 24
AUBURN (2-2)
Lewis 2, Lafon 2, Underwood 2, Huffman 2, Martin 20, Terry 5, Rorrer 3, Mundy 2.
GALAX (1-3)
Leonard 16, King 5, Sturgill 2, P.Edwards 1.
Galax;3;10;4;7;—;24
Auburn;9;11;3;15;—;38
3-point goals: Galax 1 (King), Auburn 3 (Martin, Terry, Rorrer). JV: Auburn won.