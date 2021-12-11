 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Basketball Roundup: Hamilton nets triple double in Parry McCluer win
0 comments

High School Basketball Roundup: Hamilton nets triple double in Parry McCluer win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

LEXINGTON — Parry McCluer senior Spencer Hamilton opened his 2021-22 season with a bang Friday night, turning in a triple-double as the Fighting Blues recorded a 68-45 boys basketball victory over Rockbridge County.

Hamilton finished with 39 points, 13 rebounds, 10 blocked shots and four dunks.

John Snider added 11 points for PM (1-0), while Jalen Mitchell scored 10.

PARRY McCLUER (1-0)

Perry 6, Mitchell 10, Catlett 2, Hamilton 39, Snider 11.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (2-2)

Mays 2, Higgins 8, A.Poindexter 8, Owens 7, I.Poindexter 4, Lambert 9, Owsley 3, Stores 2, Mulitalo 2.

Parry McCluer;17;16;22;13;—;68

Rockbridge County;2;20;13;10;—;45

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (Hamilton 2), Rockbridge County 4 (Lambert 3, A.Poindexter). JV: Rockbridge County won 54-25.

BOYS

NONDISTRICT

Blacksburg 60, Lord Botetourt 59

LORD BOTETOURT (2-1)

Meade 16, Bramblett 12, Salvi 2, Crawford 12, Tilley 17.

BLACKSBURG (2-0)

Halsey 5, Miller 11, Walters 20, Trexell 9, Appea 4, Joyce 11.

Lord Botetourt;11;22;11;15;—;59

Blacksburg;16;17;9;18;—;60

3-point goals: Lord Botetourt 10 (Meade 3, Tilley 3, Bramblett 2, Crawford 2), Blacksburg 5 (Trexell 3, Halsey, Miller). JV: Blacksburg won.

Patrick Henry 67, Franklin County 40

FRANKLIN COUNTY (2-1)

Kasey 2, N.Holland 3, Lee 2, McHeimer 2, J.Holland 2, Hering 7, Harvey 3, Foutz 7, Mullins 12.

PATRICK HENRY (3-1)

Faulkner 11, Calloway 5, Yarmah 10, Derey 9, F.Beasley 19, B.Beasley 3, Roberson 2, Smiley 8.

Franklin County;10;6;9;15;—;40

Patrick Henry;14;27;10;16;—;67

3-point goals: Franklin County 2 (N.Holland, Foutz), Patrick Henry 9 (F.Beasley 5, Faulkner, Yarmah, Derey, B.Beasley). JV: Franklin County won.

James River 77, George Washington 58

GEORGE WASHINGTON (0-3)

T.Carter 9, Dixon 4, Howard 17, Walters 10, R.Carter 5, Hamlet 5, Williamson 3, Hairston 4, Neal 1.

JAMES RIVER (2-1)

C.Easton 8, Steger 17, Andrews 4, Clevenger 16, J.Easton 19, Toliver 10, Bell 3.

George Washington;10;10;18;20;—;58

James River;23;12;21;18;—;77

3-point goals: George Washington 3 (T.Carter, R.Carter, Hamlet), James River 8 (Steger 3, C.Easton 2, J.Easton 2, Clevenger).

Rural Retreat 66, Eastern Montgomery 33

EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-4)

L.Elkins 6, A.Elkins 8, Jones 3, E.Brown 3, Burleson 9, Smith 2, X.Brown 2.

RURAL RETREAT (2-4)

Alford 4, Roberts 8, Smith 7, Hight 14, Musser 2, Smelser 4, Miller 5, Worley 9, Crockett 6, Terry 7.

Eastern Montgomery;4;15;12;2;—;33

Rural Retreat;18;18;18;12;—;66

3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 5 (A.Elkins 2, Jones, E.Brown, Burleson), Rural Retreat 4 (Hight 2, Miller, Worley).

Note: Smelser 7 steals, 5 assists, 5 rebounds.

Roanoke Catholic 67, Mountain Mission 31

MOUNTAIN MISSION

Muleta 8, I.Chacha 6, Peters 4, Mesfin 4, D.Chacha 2, Estefanos 2, Elmore 2, Bekele 2, Kassaye 1.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (4-2)

Collins 20, Banks 16, Estrada 13, Burns 6, Whalen 4, Myers 3, Adams 3, Merchant 2.

Mountain Mission;5;8;8;10;—;31

Roanoke Catholic;17;19;18;13;—;67

3-point goals: Mountain Mission 4 (Muleta 2, I.Chacha 2), Roanoke Catholic 10 (Collins 4, Estrada 3, Banks 2, Myers).

Fort Chiswell 59, George Wythe 46

FORT CHISWELL (3-1)

Watson 17, Norris 12, Dunford 11, Gravely 6, Crigger 5, Vaught 4, Shelton 2, Selfe 2.

GEORGE WYTHE (1-3)

Delp 18, Campbell 12, Kirtner 5, T.Rainey 5, B.Rainey 4, T Scott 2.

George Wythe;11;8;10;17;—;46

Fort Chiswell;12;8;16;23;—;59

3-point goals: George Wythe 8 (Delp 6, Campbell, Rainey). FC 2 (Dunford, Norris). JV: GW won.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Bassett 64, Magna Vista 61

BASSETT (1-1)

Tavin Hairston 21, Stokes 3, Robertson 4, Mattox 24, Jarius Hairston 12.

MAGNA VISTA (3-1)

Johnson 16, TraQuan Hairston 3, Javis Hairston 8, Carter 4, Martin 25, Jontae Hairston 2, Stockton 3.

Bassett;8;18;16;22;—;64

Magna Vista;15;20;14;12;—;61

3-point goals: Bassett 7 (T.Hairston 5, Stokes, J.Hairston), Magna Vista 3 (TraQuan Hairston, Martin, Stockton).

Martinsville 65, Patrick County 24

PATRICK COUNTY (0-4)

Penn 7, Underwood 2, Hill 4, Hubbard 2, Hylton 2, Hagwood 3, Cisneros 2, Stovall 2.

MARTINSVILLE (2-1)

Smith 7, S.Jones 16, Kirby 15, Long 11, Manns 5, Dickerson 2, Martin 6, Hairston 2, C.Jones 1.

Patrick County;6;7;4;7;—;24

Martinsville;19;19;23;4;—;65

3-point goals: Patrick County 1 (Hagwood), Martinsville 8 (S.Jones 4, Hairston 2, Smith, Long).

NARROWS ATHLETIC FUND

Narrows 53, Bland County 49

BLAND COUNTY (3-1)

Waters 7, Burton 4, James 13, Boone 15, Nolley 8, Thompson 2.

NARROWS (2-1)

Johnston 15, Pruett 15, McGlothlin 7, Perdue 6, Johnson 4, L.Smith 3, C.Smith 3.

Bland County;10;15;10;14;—;49

Narrows;8;13;17;15;—;53

3-point goals: Narrows 5 (Pruett 2, McGlothlin, Perdue, Johnston), Bland County 7 (Boone 3, James 2, Nolley 2).

GIRLS

NONDISTRICT

Cave Spring 58, Northside 49

CAVE SPRING (3-1)

Holland 8, Jones 14, Smith 14, Carroll 8, Mills 7, Anderson 4, Cox 3.

NORTHSIDE (3-2)

Kidd 22, Gates 7, Adebiyi 6, Balisage 2, Waller 12.

Cave Spring;15;12;7;24;—;58

Northside;15;6;16;12;—;49

3-point goals: Cave Spring 6 (Holland 2, Carroll 2, Smith, Jones), Northside 3 (Walker 2, Kidd). JV: Northside won 44-28.

Patrick Henry 43, Franklin County 25

PATRICK HENRY (4-0)

Cook 12, Fiddler 5, Penn 6, Nichols 2, N.Childress 8, Breedlove 4, M.Childress 6.

FRANKLIN COUNTY (1-2)

L.Board 7, K.Board 6, Caron 6, Copeland 6.

Patrick Henry;11;11;8;13;—;43

Franklin County;7;4;7;7;—;25

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 3 (N.Childress 2, Fiddler), Franklin County 1 (L.Board).

Salem 61, George Washington 55

GEORGE WASHINGTON (1-3)

Harrell 28, Darden 6, Cobbs 14, Myers 7.

SALEM (4-0)

Scales 25, Bowen 1, Green 14, Bayne 15, M.Smith 3, Tolan 3.

George Washington;13;17;10;15;—;55

Salem;13;13;17;18;—;61

3-point goals: George Washington 6 (Cobbs 3, Darden 2, Harrell), Salem 1 (Green). JV: Salem won.

Parry McCluer 54, Rockbridge County 21

PARRY McCLUER (3-0)

M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 15, Hamilton 8, P.Emore 2, G.Henson 9, K.Claytor 10, S.Taylor 6.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (1-3)

Winterton 8, Warlitner 1, Mahood 12.

Parry McCluer;14;12;15;13;—;54

Rockbridge County;6;0;10;5;—;21

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 2 (K.Claytor, S.Taylor).

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe 62, Fort Chiswell 41

FORT CHISWELL (1-3)

Brown 5, Roark 19, Jackson 8, Adams 2, Underwood 2, Patel 1, Caldwell 4.

GEORGE WYTHE (3-2)

Cannoy 5, Berry 6, Tate 14, Faulkner 1, Patel 29, Malavolti 4, Wolfe 3.

Fort Chiswell;7;12;9;13;—;41

George Wythe;21;15;13;13;—;62

3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 6 (Roark 5, Jackson), George Wythe 14 (Patel 8, Berry 2, Tate 2, Cannoy, Wolfe).

Auburn 38, Galax 24

AUBURN (2-2)

Lewis 2, Lafon 2, Underwood 2, Huffman 2, Martin 20, Terry 5, Rorrer 3, Mundy 2.

GALAX (1-3)

Leonard 16, King 5, Sturgill 2, P.Edwards 1.

Galax;3;10;4;7;—;24

Auburn;9;11;3;15;—;38

3-point goals: Galax 1 (King), Auburn 3 (Martin, Terry, Rorrer). JV: Auburn won.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert