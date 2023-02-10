FOREST — Kennedy Hancock scored 20 points to lead the Jefferson Forest girls basketball team past Liberty 52-44 on Thursday.
Moriah Tate had 12 points and Bella Hill added 10 for Jefferson Forest (16-5, 10-3 Seminole District).
Cierra St. John scored 22 points and Shania Brown added 15 for Liberty (15-5, 8-5).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 52, Liberty 44
Jefferson Forest (16-5, 10-3)
Hancock 20, Tate 12, Hill 10, Rupert 4, Ferrell 4, Martin 2.
Liberty (15-5, 8-5)
Sigei 3, Adams 3, St. John 22, Smith 1, Brown 15.
Liberty;0;12;4;8;—;24
Jeff. Forest;19;20;11;6;—;56
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (St. John 3), Jefferson Forest 2 (Hill 2). JV: Jefferson Forest won.
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Carlisle 53, North Cross 44
Carlisle (15-6, 4-2)
Squires 16, Niblett 17, Garrett 5, Gray 8, Fountain 6.
North Cross (13-5, 3-5)
Schaefer 21, Kappes 3, Teter 7, Garrison 2, Brown 5, Overton 2.
Carlisle;17;10;11;14;—;53
North Cross;5;10;11;18;—;44
3-point goals: Carlisle 6 (Squires, Niblett 5), North Cross 3 (Schaefer 2, Teter).
BOYS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 80, Alleghany 58
Alleghany (10-12 1-9)
Entsminger 4, Via 6, Webb 2, Harden 6, Caldwell 2, C. Depriest 19, Brown 1, Cole 12, H. Depriest 1, Lowman 5.
Floyd County (18-4, 8-2)
Underwood 21, Herrington 11, Cantrell 13, R. Swortzel 7, Chaffin 4, K. Swortzel 2, Garcia 3, Cox 3, Bishop 3.
Alleghany;12;18;12;16;—;58
Floyd County;15;25;21;19;—;80
3-point goals: Alleghany 4 (C. Depriest 4), Floyd County 15 (Underwood 5, Cockram 2, Herrington 2, Cantrell 3, R. Swortzel, Cox, Bishop).