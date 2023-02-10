FOREST — Kennedy Hancock scored 20 points to lead the Jefferson Forest girls basketball team past Liberty 52-44 on Thursday.
Moriah Tate had 12 points and Bella Hill added 10 points for Jefferson Forest (16-5, 10-3 Seminole District).
Cierra St. John scored 22 points and Shania Brown added 15 points for Liberty (15-5, 8-5).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 52, Liberty 44
Jefferson Forest (16-5, 10-3)
Hancock 20, Tate 12, Hill 10, Rupert 4, Ferrell 4, Martin 2.
Liberty (15-5, 8-5)
Sigei 3, Adams 3, St. John 22, Smith 1, Brown 15.
Liberty 0 12 4 8 — 24
People are also reading…
Jefferson Forest 19 20 11 6 — 56
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (St. John), Jefferson Forest 2 (Hill 2). JV: Jefferson Forest won.
GIRLS
Blue Ridge Conference
Carlisle 53, North Cross 44
Carlisle (15-6, 4-2)
Squires 16, Niblett 17, Garrett 5, Gray 8, Fountain 6.
North Cross (13-5, 3-5)
Schaefer 21, Kappes 3, Teter 7, Garrison 2, Brown 5, Overton 2.
Carlisle 17 10 11 14 — 53
North Cross 5 10 11 18 — 44
3-point goals: Carlisle 6 ( Squires, Niblett 5), North Cross 3 (Schaefer 2, Teter).
BOYS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 80, Alleghany 58
Alleghany (10-12 1-9)
Entsminger 4, Via 6, Webb 2, Harden 6, Caldwell 2, C. Depriest 19, Brown 1, Cole 12, H. Depriest 1, Lowman 5.
Floyd County (18-4, 8-2)
Underwood 21, Herrington 11, Cantrell 13, R. Swortzel 7, Chaffin 4, K. Swortzel 2, Garcia 3, Cox 3, Bishop 3.
Alleghany 12 18 12 16 — 58
Floyd County 15 25 21 19 — 80
3-point goals: Alleghany 4 (C. Depriest 4), Floyd County 15 (Underwood 5, Cockram 2, Herrington 2, Cantrell 3, R. Swortzel, Cox, Bishop).