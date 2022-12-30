High school basketball roundup: Hardy helps Northside boys stay undefeated

Cy Hardy scored 16 points to lead the Northside boys basketball team past Auburn 75-57 on Thursday in the Northside Invitational.
Lawrence Cole had 17 points and Mykell Harvey added 14 points for Northside (7-0), which advanced to the title game of the tournament.
Sam Duncan scored 14 points for Auburn (7-3).
Northside 75, Auburn 57
Auburn (7-3)
Sutphin 7, Duncan 14, Wilson 6, Royal 6, Millirons 6, Marrs 4, Gordon 5, Gill 9.
Northside (7-0)
Anthony 7, Cole 17, Hardy 19, Smith 4, Crawford 5, Via 5, Harvey 14, Logan 4.
Auburn 14 7 15 21 — 57
Northside 16 24 13 22 — 75
3-point goals: Auburn 6 (Sutphin, Duncan 4, Royal), Northside 5 (Anthony, Cole, Crawford, Via, Harvey).
BOYS
NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL
William Byrd 73, Glenvar 60
William Byrd (4-4)
Childress 10, Blalock 6, Board 15, Eads 17, Hairston 10, Webb 4, Lindsay 3, English 6, Rosser 2.
Glenvar (5-3)
Bolling 4, Ford 14, Hylton 3, Dawyot 21, Carter 15, Simmons 3.
William Byrd 19 19 20 15 — 73
Glenvar 10 16 17 17 — 60
3-point goals: William Byrd 12 (Board 4, Eads 4, Hairston, Lindsay, English 2), Glenvar 5 (Bolling, Hylton, Dawyot 2, Carter).
NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL
Abingdon 69, Hidden Valley 57
Hidden Valley (2-8)
Clark 2, Bartlett 6, Johnson 30, Torrence 2, Bass 5, Nichols 9, Womeldorf 3.
Abingdon (5-3)
Rogers 3, Honaker 7, Turman 3, Dotson 9, Ketron 15, Osbourne 13, Ramsey 19.
Hidden Valley 21 5 18 12 — 57
Abingdon 18 18 14 19 — 69
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 8 (Bartlett 2, Johnson 2, Bass, Nichols 3), Abingdon 6 (Rogers, Honaker, Turman, Dotson 3).
NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL
Roanoke Catholic 63, Liberty Christian 58
Roanoke Catholic (7-3)
Merchant 10, Johnson 10, Brown 3, Myers 3, Burns 2, Banks 20, Bonds 2, Pfeffer-Estrada 13.
Liberty Christian (8-1)
Sweeney 19, Etzel 20, Hilderbrand 6, Damon 5, Hartless 4, Jenkins 4.
Roanoke Catholic 20 17 16 10 — 63
Liberty Christian 14 11 15 18 — 58
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 9 (Merchant 2, Johnson 2, Brown, Myers, Banks 3), Liberty Christian 5 (Etzel 2, Hilderbrand 2, Damon).
MCDONALD'S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Patrick Henry 61, Thomas Dale 36
Thomas Dale (2-6)
Baugh 1, Teasley 2, Callaham 2, White 3, Minter 3, Peagram 4, Taylor 2, Kicks 6, Crump 9, Jackson 4.
Patrick Henry (8-1)
Lipford 9, Yarman 17, Derey 12, Beasley 7, Webb 4, Stanley 9, Tasco 3.
Thomas Dale 7 3 11 15 — 36
Patrick Henry 17 16 11 17 — 61
3-point goals Thomas Dale 3 (White, Teasley, Crump), Patrick Henry 8 (Yarman 3, Derey 4, Stanley).
MCDONALD'S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC
Cosby 59, Franklin County 51
Cosby (5-4)
Chau 6, Thorpe 17, Wajchowskii 7, Pulliam 7, Clarkson 8, Debrew 6, Lowe 8.
Franklin County (7-3)
Holland 12, Mattox 5, Mcheimer 2, Harvey 3, Clark 16, Foutz 5, Mullins 10.
Cosby 12 19 12 16 — 59
Franklin County 9 20 19 5 — 53
3-point goals: Cosby 6 (Chau, Thorpe 3, Wajchowskii, Pulliam), Franklin County 3 (Holland, Harvey, Foutz).
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 72, Carlisle 67
Carlisle (3-6)
Beamer 24, Leduc-Mattox 17, Reynolds 15, Gray 8, Wingfield 3.
North Cross (3-3)
Hines 20, Andrew 19, Mack 17, Owen 10, Hart 6.
Carlisle 10 10 20 27 — 67
North Cross 19 17 16 20 — 72
3-point goals: Carlisle 8 (Reynolds 3, Gray 2, Leduc-Mattox 2, Wingfield), North Cross 8 (Andrew 3, Hines 2, Owen 2, Mack).
NONDISTRICT
Jefferson Forest 50, Floyd County 48
Jefferson Forest (4-2)
Scott 11, Burrill 3, Elliott 12, Stamm 6, Lesniak 2, Alwal 12, Hamilton.
Floyd County (5-2)
Underwood 12, Herrington 8, Cantrell 8, R. Swortzel 5, K. Swortzel 15.
Jefferson Forest 8 12 10 20 — 50
Floyd County 10 7 13 18 — 48
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Scott 2, Burrill), Floyd County 2 (Underwood 2). JV: Jefferson Forest won in overtime.
Salem 64, Liberty 32
Salem (6-5)
Moyer 6, Clemens 9, Coe 7, Davidson 4, Carver 7, Foxx 2, Boles 13, Paddyfote 2, Wynn 3, Fields 11.
Liberty (2-6)
Smith 5, Holdon 5, Kitrell 4, D. Williams 2, Cutler 6, Robertson 3, Crider 3, M. Williams 4.
Salem 27 10 19 8 — 64
Liberty 2 12 12 6 — 32
3-point goals: Salem 7 (Clemens 3, Carver, Wynn, Boles, Fields), Liberty 4 (Childress, Austin). JV: Salem won.
GIRLS
Parry McCluer 58, Waynesboro 33
Waynesboro (1-8)
Gett 2, Sites 2, Diggs 5, Staton 1, Smith 5, Williams 13, Hull 2, Eubanks 3.
Parry McCluer (7-1)
Lewis 2, Mohler 2, Claytor 29, Roberts 4, Hamilton 4, Emore 8, Turner 9.
Waynesboro 5 10 7 11 — 33
Parry McCluer 15 18 12 13 — 58
3-point goals: Parry McCluer 4 (Hamilton, Turner 3). JV: Waynesboro won.