 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Northwest ACE Hardware

High school basketball roundup: Hardy helps Northside boys stay undefeated

  • 0

Cy Hardy scored 16 points to lead the Northside boys basketball team past Auburn 75-57 on Thursday in the Northside Invitational.

Lawrence Cole had 17 points and Mykell Harvey added 14 points for Northside (7-0), which advanced to the title game of the tournament.

Sam Duncan scored 14 points for Auburn (7-3).

Northside 75, Auburn 57

Auburn (7-3)

Sutphin 7, Duncan 14, Wilson 6, Royal 6, Millirons 6, Marrs 4, Gordon 5, Gill 9.

Northside (7-0)

Anthony 7, Cole 17, Hardy 19, Smith 4, Crawford 5, Via 5, Harvey 14, Logan 4.

Auburn 14 7 15 21 — 57

People are also reading…

Northside 16 24 13 22 — 75

3-point goals: Auburn 6 (Sutphin, Duncan 4, Royal), Northside 5 (Anthony, Cole, Crawford, Via, Harvey).

BOYS

NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL

William Byrd 73, Glenvar 60

William Byrd (4-4)

Childress 10, Blalock 6, Board 15, Eads 17, Hairston 10, Webb 4, Lindsay 3, English 6, Rosser 2.

Glenvar (5-3)

Bolling 4, Ford 14, Hylton 3, Dawyot 21, Carter 15, Simmons 3.

William Byrd 19 19 20 15 — 73

Glenvar 10 16 17 17 — 60

3-point goals: William Byrd 12 (Board 4, Eads 4, Hairston, Lindsay, English 2), Glenvar 5 (Bolling, Hylton, Dawyot 2, Carter).

NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL

Abingdon 69, Hidden Valley 57

Hidden Valley (2-8)

Clark 2, Bartlett 6, Johnson 30, Torrence 2, Bass 5, Nichols 9, Womeldorf 3.

Abingdon (5-3)

Rogers 3, Honaker 7, Turman 3, Dotson 9, Ketron 15, Osbourne 13, Ramsey 19.

Hidden Valley 21 5 18 12 — 57

Abingdon 18 18 14 19 — 69

3-point goals: Hidden Valley 8 (Bartlett 2, Johnson 2, Bass, Nichols 3), Abingdon 6 (Rogers, Honaker, Turman, Dotson 3).

NORTHSIDE INVITATIONAL

Roanoke Catholic 63, Liberty Christian 58

Roanoke Catholic (7-3)

Merchant 10, Johnson 10, Brown 3, Myers 3, Burns 2, Banks 20, Bonds 2, Pfeffer-Estrada 13.

Liberty Christian (8-1)

Sweeney 19, Etzel 20, Hilderbrand 6, Damon 5, Hartless 4, Jenkins 4.

Roanoke Catholic 20 17 16 10 — 63

Liberty Christian 14 11 15 18 — 58

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 9 (Merchant 2, Johnson 2, Brown, Myers, Banks 3), Liberty Christian 5 (Etzel 2, Hilderbrand 2, Damon).

MCDONALD'S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Patrick Henry 61, Thomas Dale 36

Thomas Dale (2-6)

Baugh 1, Teasley 2, Callaham 2, White 3, Minter 3, Peagram 4, Taylor 2, Kicks 6, Crump 9, Jackson 4.

Patrick Henry (8-1)

Lipford 9, Yarman 17, Derey 12, Beasley 7, Webb 4, Stanley 9, Tasco 3.

Thomas Dale 7 3 11 15 — 36

Patrick Henry 17 16 11 17 — 61

3-point goals Thomas Dale 3 (White, Teasley, Crump), Patrick Henry 8 (Yarman 3, Derey 4, Stanley).

MCDONALD'S CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

Cosby 59, Franklin County 51

Cosby (5-4)

Chau 6, Thorpe 17, Wajchowskii 7, Pulliam 7, Clarkson 8, Debrew 6, Lowe 8.

Franklin County (7-3)

Holland 12, Mattox 5, Mcheimer 2, Harvey 3, Clark 16, Foutz 5, Mullins 10.

Cosby 12 19 12 16 — 59

Franklin County 9 20 19 5 — 53

3-point goals: Cosby 6 (Chau, Thorpe 3, Wajchowskii, Pulliam), Franklin County 3 (Holland, Harvey, Foutz).

NONDISTRICT

North Cross 72, Carlisle 67

Carlisle (3-6)

Beamer 24, Leduc-Mattox 17, Reynolds 15, Gray 8, Wingfield 3.

North Cross (3-3)

Hines 20, Andrew 19, Mack 17, Owen 10, Hart 6.

Carlisle 10 10 20 27 — 67

North Cross 19 17 16 20 — 72

3-point goals: Carlisle 8 (Reynolds 3, Gray 2, Leduc-Mattox 2, Wingfield), North Cross 8 (Andrew 3, Hines 2, Owen 2, Mack).

NONDISTRICT

Jefferson Forest 50, Floyd County 48

Jefferson Forest (4-2)

Scott 11, Burrill 3, Elliott 12, Stamm 6, Lesniak 2, Alwal 12, Hamilton.

Floyd County (5-2)

Underwood 12, Herrington 8, Cantrell 8, R. Swortzel 5, K. Swortzel 15.

Jefferson Forest 8 12 10 20 — 50

Floyd County 10 7 13 18 — 48

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Scott 2, Burrill), Floyd County 2 (Underwood 2). JV: Jefferson Forest won in overtime.

Salem 64, Liberty 32

Salem (6-5)

Moyer 6, Clemens 9, Coe 7, Davidson 4, Carver 7, Foxx 2, Boles 13, Paddyfote 2, Wynn 3, Fields 11.

Liberty (2-6)

Smith 5, Holdon 5, Kitrell 4, D. Williams 2, Cutler 6, Robertson 3, Crider 3, M. Williams 4.

Salem 27 10 19 8 — 64

Liberty 2 12 12 6 — 32

3-point goals: Salem 7 (Clemens 3, Carver, Wynn, Boles, Fields), Liberty 4 (Childress, Austin). JV: Salem won.

GIRLS

Parry McCluer 58, Waynesboro 33

Waynesboro (1-8)

Gett 2, Sites 2, Diggs 5, Staton 1, Smith 5, Williams 13, Hull 2, Eubanks 3.

Parry McCluer (7-1)

Lewis 2, Mohler 2, Claytor 29, Roberts 4, Hamilton 4, Emore 8, Turner 9.

Waynesboro 5 10 7 11 — 33

Parry McCluer 15 18 12 13 — 58

3-point goals: Parry McCluer 4 (Hamilton, Turner 3). JV: Waynesboro won.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams struggling to 'relax' after retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert