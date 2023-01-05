High School Basketball Roundup: Hoover scores 23 points as Christiansburg girls beat William Byrd

CHRISTIANSBURG — Katy Hoover scored 23 points to help the Christiansburg girls basketball team beat William Byrd 66-42 on Wednesday night.
Kenzie Harris had 14 points and seven rebounds for Christiansburg (9-3). Blythe Akers finished with five points, six rebounds and eight steals.
Alexis Helton scored 16 points and Logan Andrews added 15 points for William Byrd (1-8).
Christiansburg 66, William Byrd 42
William Byrd (1-8)
Davis 1, Helton 16, Markham 2, Martin 5, Andrews 15, Makuch 2.
Christiansburg (9-3)
Haley 1, Kane 4, Akers 5, Wilburn 2, Womack 3, Hoover 23, Russell 2, Mullins 7, Harris 14, Edwards 5.
People are also reading…
William Byrd 8 17 9 8 — 42
Christiansburg 12 21 20 13 — 66
3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Andrews 3), Christiansburg 3 (Hoover 2, Mullins). JV: William Byrd won.
GIRLS
Narrows 58, Giles 49
Giles (0-9)
Bowles 18, Frazier 10, Mitcham 10, Simmons 5, M. Price 2, A. Price 2, J. Lane 2.
Narrows (5-5)
Robertson 17, Helvey 12, Spencer 11, Howard 9, Bowles 7, Johnson 2.
Giles 6 7 18 18 — 49
Narrows 21 12 9 16 — 58
3-point goals: Narrows 6 (Robertson 3, Helvey 2, Bowles), Giles 5 (A. Bowles 2, K. Mitcham 2, Simmons). JV: Narrows won 33-19
Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16
Galax (6-5)
King 5, Leonard 2, Muraski 3, Sawyers 5, Miller 1.
Rural Retreat (8-4)
Fiscus 17, Cox 2, Bailey 1, B. Moore 17, T. Moore 8.
Galax 3 2 6 5 — 16
Rural Retreat 14 16 7 8 — 45
3-point goals: Galax 2 (King, Muraski), Rural Retreat 1 (Fiscus).
Patrick Henry 53, Lord Botetourt 32
Patrick Henry (6-3)
Cook, Ad. Gibson 7, Ai. Gibson 12, Banks 3, Breedlove 7, Beasley.
Lord Botetourt (6-3)
Taylor 9, Ainsley 6, Gracie 5, Madilyn 8, Bry 5.
Patrick Henry 10 17 10 16 — 53
Lord Botetourt 12 3 13 4 — 32
3-point goals: Patrick Henry 5 (Beasley 3, Ai. Gibson 2), Lord Botetourt 1 (Taylor).
Salem 52, Northside 48
Salem (8-2)
Crawley 2, Robitson 8, Custer 15, Green 12, Bayne 8, Smith 7.
Northside (5-5)
Kidd 5, Bratton 10, Martin 7, Rigney 9, Childress 14, Waller 3.
Salem 11 14 13 14 — 52
Northside 10 18 10 10 — 48
3-point goals: Salem 2 ( Bayne, Smith), Northside 9 (Bratton, Rigney 3, Childress 4, Waller). JV: Salem
Jefferson Forest 67, Appomattox 20
Jefferson Forest (7-3)
Hancock 20, Tate 11, Hill 13, Dawkins 7, Ferrell 8, Martin 2, Long 3, Shrader 3.
Appomattox (2-7)
Nolen 8, Irvin 7, McCullough 2, Kelso 3.
Appomattox 6 5 0 9 — 20
Jefferson Forest 17 24 15 11 — 67
3-point goals: Appomattox 2 (Nolen 2), Jefferson Forest 2 (Tate, Shrader). JV: Jefferson Forest won.
BOYS
Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42
Rural Retreat (3-6)
Height 20, Smelser 9, Roberts 9, Crockett 8, Worley 8.
Galax (0-8)
Jemison 12, Cox 11, Lundy 7, Stuart 6, Dillon 3, Gentry 2, Jones 1.
Rural Retreat 9 13 10 22 — 54
Galax 8 11 16 5 — 42
3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Worley, Height, Smelser), Galax 3 (Lundy, Dillomn, Cox).
Carroll County 80, Grayson County 46
Grayson County (2-5)
Gillespie 6, Dowel 15, Cheeks 3, Phipps 1, Mac. Goad 10, Mav. Goad 6, Simpson 3, Weatherman 2.
Carroll County (8-2)
Bra. Smoot. 2, Bry. Smoot 6, Reitzel 26, Campbell 4, Talley 12, Cox 16, Richardson 10, Redd 4.
Grayson County 12 10 15 9 — 46
Carroll County 20 25 27 8 — 80
3-point goals: Grayson 4 (Gillespie, Dowell, Cheeks, Mac. Goad), Carroll County 7 (Reitzel 2, Bry. Smoot, Talley 2, Richardson 2).
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Jefferson Christian 45
Jefferson Christian (0-4)
Offenberger 3, Altizer 2, Walker 19, Lee 11, Shirey 3, Phelgar 1, James Stalnker 3, Jon Stalnaker 3.
Roanoke Valley Christian (8-0)
Phillips 4, Somers 13, Gutierrez 15, Unger 3, Bowman 2, Nelson 11, J. Chou 9, B. Chou 8.
Jefferson Christian 11 16 1 17 — 45
Roanoke Valley Christian 18 15 17 15 — 65
3-point goals: Jefferson 8 (Offenberger, Walker 3, Lee 2, Shirey, Stalnaker), Roanoke Valley 3 (Gutierrez, Unger, J. Chou).