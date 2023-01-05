 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Basketball Roundup: Hoover scores 23 points as Christiansburg girls beat William Byrd

CHRISTIANSBURG — Katy Hoover scored 23 points to help the Christiansburg girls basketball team beat William Byrd 66-42 on Wednesday night.

Kenzie Harris had 14 points and seven rebounds for Christiansburg (9-3). Blythe Akers finished with five points, six rebounds and eight steals.

Alexis Helton scored 16 points and Logan Andrews added 15 points for William Byrd (1-8).

Christiansburg 66, William Byrd 42

William Byrd (1-8)

Davis 1, Helton 16, Markham 2, Martin 5, Andrews 15, Makuch 2.

Christiansburg (9-3)

Haley 1, Kane 4, Akers 5, Wilburn 2, Womack 3, Hoover 23, Russell 2, Mullins 7, Harris 14, Edwards 5.

William Byrd 8 17 9 8 — 42

Christiansburg 12 21 20 13 — 66

3-point goals: William Byrd 3 (Andrews 3), Christiansburg 3 (Hoover 2, Mullins). JV: William Byrd won.

GIRLS

Narrows 58, Giles 49

Giles (0-9)

Bowles 18, Frazier 10, Mitcham 10, Simmons 5, M. Price 2, A. Price 2, J. Lane 2.

Narrows (5-5)

Robertson 17, Helvey 12, Spencer 11, Howard 9, Bowles 7, Johnson 2.

Giles 6 7 18 18 — 49

Narrows 21 12 9 16 — 58

3-point goals: Narrows 6 (Robertson 3, Helvey 2, Bowles), Giles 5 (A. Bowles 2, K. Mitcham 2, Simmons). JV: Narrows won 33-19

Rural Retreat 45, Galax 16

Galax (6-5)

King 5, Leonard 2, Muraski 3, Sawyers 5, Miller 1.

Rural Retreat (8-4)

Fiscus 17, Cox 2, Bailey 1, B. Moore 17, T. Moore 8.

Galax 3 2 6 5 — 16

Rural Retreat 14 16 7 8 — 45

3-point goals: Galax 2 (King, Muraski), Rural Retreat 1 (Fiscus).

Patrick Henry 53, Lord Botetourt 32

Patrick Henry (6-3)

Cook, Ad. Gibson 7, Ai. Gibson 12, Banks 3, Breedlove 7, Beasley.

Lord Botetourt (6-3)

Taylor 9, Ainsley 6, Gracie 5, Madilyn 8, Bry 5.

Patrick Henry 10 17 10 16 — 53

Lord Botetourt 12 3 13 4 — 32

3-point goals: Patrick Henry 5 (Beasley 3, Ai. Gibson 2), Lord Botetourt 1 (Taylor).

Salem 52, Northside 48

Salem (8-2)

Crawley 2, Robitson 8, Custer 15, Green 12, Bayne 8, Smith 7.

Northside (5-5)

Kidd 5, Bratton 10, Martin 7, Rigney 9, Childress 14, Waller 3.

Salem 11 14 13 14 — 52

Northside 10 18 10 10 — 48

3-point goals: Salem 2 ( Bayne, Smith), Northside 9 (Bratton, Rigney 3, Childress 4, Waller). JV: Salem

Jefferson Forest 67, Appomattox 20

Jefferson Forest (7-3)

Hancock 20, Tate 11, Hill 13, Dawkins 7, Ferrell 8, Martin 2, Long 3, Shrader 3.

Appomattox (2-7)

Nolen 8, Irvin 7, McCullough 2, Kelso 3.

Appomattox 6 5 0 9 — 20

Jefferson Forest 17 24 15 11 — 67

3-point goals: Appomattox 2 (Nolen 2), Jefferson Forest 2 (Tate, Shrader). JV: Jefferson Forest won.

BOYS

Rural Retreat 54, Galax 42

Rural Retreat (3-6)

Height 20, Smelser 9, Roberts 9, Crockett 8, Worley 8.

Galax (0-8)

Jemison 12, Cox 11, Lundy 7, Stuart 6, Dillon 3, Gentry 2, Jones 1.

Rural Retreat 9 13 10 22 — 54

Galax 8 11 16 5 — 42

3-point goals: Rural Retreat 3 (Worley, Height, Smelser), Galax 3 (Lundy, Dillomn, Cox).

Carroll County 80, Grayson County 46

Grayson County (2-5)

Gillespie 6, Dowel 15, Cheeks 3, Phipps 1, Mac. Goad 10, Mav. Goad 6, Simpson 3, Weatherman 2.

Carroll County (8-2)

Bra. Smoot. 2, Bry. Smoot 6, Reitzel 26, Campbell 4, Talley 12, Cox 16, Richardson 10, Redd 4.

Grayson County 12 10 15 9 — 46

Carroll County 20 25 27 8 — 80

3-point goals: Grayson 4 (Gillespie, Dowell, Cheeks, Mac. Goad), Carroll County 7 (Reitzel 2, Bry. Smoot, Talley 2, Richardson 2).

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Jefferson Christian 45

Jefferson Christian (0-4)

Offenberger 3, Altizer 2, Walker 19, Lee 11, Shirey 3, Phelgar 1, James Stalnker 3, Jon Stalnaker 3.

Roanoke Valley Christian (8-0)

Phillips 4, Somers 13, Gutierrez 15, Unger 3, Bowman 2, Nelson 11, J. Chou 9, B. Chou 8.

Jefferson Christian 11 16 1 17 — 45

Roanoke Valley Christian 18 15 17 15 — 65

3-point goals: Jefferson 8 (Offenberger, Walker 3, Lee 2, Shirey, Stalnaker), Roanoke Valley 3 (Gutierrez, Unger, J. Chou).

